React Konva is a JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using React.
It provides declarative and reactive bindings to the Konva Framework.
An attempt to make React work with the HTML5 canvas library. The goal is to have similar declarative markup as normal React and to have similar data-flow model.
At the current moment,
react-konva is not supported in React Native environment.
Currently you can use all
Konva components as React components and all
Konva
events are supported on them in same way as normal browser events are supported.
npm install react-konva konva --save
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { Stage, Layer, Rect, Text } from 'react-konva';
import Konva from 'konva';
class ColoredRect extends React.Component {
state = {
color: 'green'
};
handleClick = () => {
this.setState({
color: Konva.Util.getRandomColor()
});
};
render() {
return (
<Rect
x={20}
y={20}
width={50}
height={50}
fill={this.state.color}
shadowBlur={5}
onClick={this.handleClick}
/>
);
}
}
class App extends Component {
render() {
// Stage is a div container
// Layer is actual canvas element (so you may have several canvases in the stage)
// And then we have canvas shapes inside the Layer
return (
<Stage width={window.innerWidth} height={window.innerHeight}>
<Layer>
<Text text="Try click on rect" />
<ColoredRect />
</Layer>
</Stage>
);
}
}
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
To get more info about
Konva you can read
Konva Overview.
Actually you don't need to learn
react-konva. Just learn
Konva framework, you will understand how to use
react-konva
react-konva supports all shapes, that
Konva supports with the same names, and also it supports all the same events like
click,
touchmove,
dragend, etc with "on" prefix like
onClick,
onTouchMove,
onDragEnd.
To get reference of
Konva instance of a node you can use
ref property.
class MyShape extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
// log Konva.Circle instance
console.log(this.circle);
}
render() {
return <Circle ref={ref => (this.circle = ref)} radius={50} fill="black" />;
}
}
By default
react-konva works in "non-strict" mode. If you changed a property manually (or by user action like
drag&drop) properties of the node will be not matched with properties from
render().
react-konva updates ONLY properties changed in
render().
In strict mode
react-konva will update all properties of the nodes to the values that you provided in
render() function, no matter changed they or not.
You should decide what mode is better in your actual use case.
To enable strict mode globally you can do this:
import { useStrictMode } from 'react-konva';
useStrictMode(true);
Or you can enable it only for some components:
<Rect width={50} height={50} fill="black" _useStrictMode />
Take a look into this example:
import { Circle } from 'react-konva';
import Konva from 'konva';
const Shape = () => {
const [color, setColor] = React.useState();
return (
<Circle
x={0}
y={0}
draggable
radius={50}
fill={color}
onDragEnd={() => {
setColor(Konva.Util.getRandomColor());
}}
/>
);
};
The circle is
draggable and it changes its color on
dragend event. In
strict mode position of the node will be reset back to
{x: 0, y: 0} (as we defined in render). But in
non-strict mode the circle will keep its position, because
x and
y are not changed in render.
By default
react-konva imports full
Konva version. With all the shapes and all filters. To minimize bundle size you can use minimal core version of
react-konva:
// load minimal version of 'react-konva`
import { Stage, Layer, Rect } from "react-konva/lib/ReactKonvaCore";
// minimal version has NO support for core shapes and filters
// if you want import a shape into Konva namespace you can just do this:
import "konva/lib/shapes/Rect";
Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/6l97wny44z
Due to a known issue with React, Contexts are not accessible by children of the react-konva
Stage component. If you need to subscribe to a context from within the
Stage, you need to "bridge" the context by creating a
Provider as a child of the
Stage. For more info, see this discussion and this react-redux demo. Here is an example of bridging the context (live demo):
import React, { Component } from "react";
import Konva from "konva";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { Stage, Layer, Rect } from "react-konva";
const ThemeContext = React.createContext("red");
const ThemedRect = () => {
const value = React.useContext(ThemeContext);
return (
<Rect x={20} y={50} width={100} height={100} fill={value} shadowBlur={10} />
);
};
const Canvas = () => {
return (
<ThemeContext.Consumer>
{value => (
<Stage width={window.innerWidth} height={window.innerHeight}>
<ThemeContext.Provider value={value}>
<Layer>
<ThemedRect />
</Layer>
</ThemeContext.Provider>
</Stage>
)}
</ThemeContext.Consumer>
);
};
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ThemeContext.Provider value="blue">
<Canvas />
</ThemeContext.Provider>
);
}
}
react-canvas is a completely
different react plugin. It allows you to draw DOM-like objects (images, texts)
on canvas element in very performant way. It is NOT about drawing graphics, but
react-konva is exactly for drawing complex graphics on
<canvas> element from
React.
react-art allows you to draw graphics on a page. It also supports SVG for output. But it has no support of events of shapes.
Vanilla canvas is faster because when you use
react-konva you have two layers of abstractions. Konva framework is on top of canvas and React is on top of Konva.
Depending on the use case this approach can be slow.
The purpose of
react-konva is to reduce the complexity of the application and use well-known declarative way for drawing on canvas.
Note: you can find a lot of demos and examples of using Konva there:
http://konvajs.github.io/. Really, just go there and take a look what Konva can do for you. You will be able to do the same with
react-konva too.