JavaScript library for reading and writing PSD files (Photoshop Document files)

Implemented according to official documentation , fileformat.info and a lot of trial and error.

Limitations

Does not support reading Indexed, CMYK, Multichannel, Duotone and LAB color modes (all supported color modes are converted to RGB mode when reading)

Does not support writing any color modes other than RGB

Does not support 16 bits per channel

Does not support The Large Document Format (8BPB/PSB)

Does not support color palettes

Does not support animations

Does not support patterns (or "Pattern Overlay" layer effect)

Does not support some metadata fields

Does not support 3d effects

Does not support some new features from latest versions of Photoshop

Text layers implementation is incomplete Writing text layer with "vertical" orientation may result in broken PSD file Does not support writing or reading predefined "Paragraph Styles" or "Character Styles" The library does not redraw bitmap data for the text layer, so files with updated/written text layers will result in a warning prompt when opening the file in Photoshop. see more below

This library does not handle redrawing layer and composite image data by itself when blending options, vector data or text options are changed. Any updates to image data have to be done by the user or updated by opening and re-saving the file in Photoshop.

Installation

npm install ag-psd

Usage

Functions

export function readPsd ( buffer: Buffer | ArrayBuffer | BufferLike, options?: ReadOptions ): Psd ; export function writePsd ( psd: Psd, options?: WriteOptions ): ArrayBuffer ; export function writePsdUint8Array ( psd: Psd, options?: WriteOptions ): Uint8Array ; export function writePsdBuffer ( psd: Psd, options?: WriteOptions ): Buffer ;

Reading

Needs node-canvas to read image data and thumbnails.

import * as fs from 'fs' ; import 'ag-psd/initialize-canvas' ; import { readPsd } from 'ag-psd' ; const buffer = fs.readFileSync( 'my-file.psd' ); const psd1 = readPsd(buffer, { skipLayerImageData : true , skipCompositeImageData : true , skipThumbnail : true }); console .log(psd1); const psd2 = readPsd(buffer); console .log(psd2); fs.writeFileSync( 'layer-1.png' , (psd2.children[ 0 ].canvas as any).toBuffer());

Writing

import * as fs from 'fs' ; import 'ag-psd/initialize-canvas' ; import { writePsdBuffer } from 'ag-psd' ; const psd = { width : 300 , height : 200 , children : [ { name : 'Layer #1' , } ] }; const buffer = writePsdBuffer(psd); fs.writeFileSync( 'my-file.psd' , buffer);

Browser

Reading

import { readPsd } from 'ag-psd' ; const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( 'GET' , 'my-file.psd' , true ); xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer' ; xhr.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { const buffer = xhr.response; const psd = readPsd(buffer); console .log(psd); document .body.appendChild(psd.children[ 0 ].canvas); }, false ); xhr.send();

Writing

saveAs function from FileSaver.js

import { writePsd } from 'ag-psd' ; const psd = { width : 300 , height : 200 , children : [ { name : 'Layer #1' , } ] }; const buffer = writePsd(psd); const blob = new Blob([buffer], { type : 'application/octet-stream' }); saveAs(blob, 'my-file.psd' );

Browser (bundle)

< script src = "node_modules/ag-psd/dist/bundle.js" > </ script > < script > var readPsd = agPsd.readPsd; </ script >

Browser in Web Worker

Reading

Browser has to support OffscreenCanvas and bitmaprenderer context.

importScripts( 'bundle.js' ); const createCanvas = ( width, height ) => { const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(width, height); canvas.width = width; canvas.height = height; return canvas; }; const createCanvasFromData = ( data ) => { const image = new Image(); image.src = 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' + agPsd.byteArrayToBase64(data); const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(image.width, image.height); canvas.width = image.width; canvas.height = image.height; canvas.getContext( '2d' ).drawImage(image, 0 , 0 ); return canvas; }; agPsd.initializeCanvas(createCanvas, createCanvasFromData); onmessage = message => { const psd = agPsd.readPsd(message.data, { skipLayerImageData : true , skipThumbnail : true }); const bmp = psd.canvas.transferToImageBitmap(); delete psd.canvas; postMessage({ psd : psd, image : bmp }, [bmp]); }; const worker = new Worker( 'worker.js' ); worker.onmessage = message => { const psd = message.data.psd; const image = message.data.image; const canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ); canvas.width = image.width; canvas.height = image.height; canvas.getContext( 'bitmaprenderer' ).transferFromImageBitmap(image); document .body.appendChild(canvas); console .log( 'psd:' , psd); }; const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( 'GET' , 'src.psd' , true ); xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer' ; xhr.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { worker.postMessage(buffer, [buffer]); }, false ); xhr.send();

Writing

importScripts( 'bundle.js' ); const createCanvas = ( width, height ) => { const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(width, height); canvas.width = width; canvas.height = height; return canvas; }; const createCanvasFromData = ( data ) => { const image = new Image(); image.src = 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' + agPsd.byteArrayToBase64(data); const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(image.width, image.height); canvas.width = image.width; canvas.height = image.height; canvas.getContext( '2d' ).drawImage(image, 0 , 0 ); return canvas; }; agPsd.initializeCanvas(createCanvas, createCanvasFromData); onmessage = message => { const psd = message.data.psd; const image = message.data.image; const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(image.width, image.height); canvas.getContext( 'bitmaprenderer' ).transferFromImageBitmap(image); const canvas2 = new OffscreenCanvas(canvas.width, canvas.height); canvas2.getContext( '2d' ).drawImage(canvas, 0 , 0 ); console .log(psd, canvas2); psd.children[ 0 ].canvas = canvas2; psd.canvas = canvas2; const data = agPsd.writePsd(psd); postMessage(data, [data]); }; const worker = new Worker( '/test/worker-write.js' ); worker.onmessage = message => { const blob = new Blob([message.data]); const a = document .createElement( 'a' ); a.href = URL.createObjectURL(blob); a.textContent = 'Download generated PSD' ; a.download = 'example_psd.psd' ; document .body.appendChild(a); }; const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas( 200 , 200 ); const context = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); context.fillStyle = 'white' ; context.fillRect( 0 , 0 , 200 , 200 ); context.fillStyle = 'red' ; context.fillRect( 50 , 50 , 120 , 110 ); const bmp = canvas.transferToImageBitmap(); const psd = { width : 200 , height : 200 , children : [ { name : 'Layer 1' , } ] }; worker.postMessage({ psd : psd, image : bmp }, [bmp]);

You can see working example in test/index.html , test/worker-read.js and test/worker-write.js .

Options

interface ReadOptions { skipLayerImageData?: boolean ; skipCompositeImageData?: boolean ; skipThumbnail?: boolean ; skipLinkedFilesData?: boolean ; throwForMissingFeatures?: boolean ; logMissingFeatures?: boolean ; useImageData?: boolean ; useRawThumbnail?: boolean ; logDevFeatures?: boolean ; } interface WriteOptions { generateThumbnail?: boolean ; trimImageData?: boolean ; invalidateTextLayers?: boolean ; logMissingFeatures?: boolean ; noBackground?: boolean ; }

Sample PSD document

Below is a simple example of document structure returned from readPsd . You can see full document structure in psd.ts file

{ "width" : 300 , "height" : 200 , "channels" : 3 , "bitsPerChannel" : 8 , "colorMode" : 3 , "children" : [ { "top" : 0 , "left" : 0 , "bottom" : 200 , "right" : 300 , "blendMode" : "normal" , "opacity" : 1 , "transparencyProtected" : false , "hidden" : true , "clipping" : false , "name" : "Layer 0" , "canvas" : [Canvas] }, { "top" : 0 , "left" : 0 , "bottom" : 0 , "right" : 0 , "blendMode" : "multiply" , "opacity" : 1 , "transparencyProtected" : true , "hidden" : false , "clipping" : false , "name" : "Layer 3" , "canvas" : [Canvas] } ], "canvas" : [Canvas] }

Updating document without corrupting image data

If you read and write the same document, image data can get corrupted by automatic alpha channel pre-multiplication that happens when you load data into the canvas element. To avoid that use raw image data, set useImageData option to true in ReadOptions . You can also use useRawThumbnail option to preserve original thumbnail data.

const psd = readPsd(inputBuffer, { useImageData : true }); const outuptBuffer = writePsd(psd);

Writing text layers

const psd = { width : 200 , height : 200 , children : [ { name : 'text layer' , text : { text : 'Hello world' , transform : [ 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 50 , 50 ], style : { font : { name : 'ArialMT' }, fontSize : 30 , fillColor : { r : 255 , g : 0 , b : 0 }, }, }, }, ], }; const buffer = writePsd(psd);

const psd = { width : 200 , height : 200 , children : [ { name : 'text layer' , text : { text : 'Hello world

another line' , transform : [ 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 50 , 50 ], style : { font : { name : 'ArialMT' }, fontSize : 30 , }, styleRuns : [ { length : 5 , style : { fillColor : { r : 255 , g : 0 , b : 0 } }, }, { length : 7 , style : { fillColor : { r : 0 , g : 0 , b : 255 } }, }, { length : 12 , style : { fillColor : { r : 0 , g : 255 , b : 0 }, underline : true }, }, ], paragraphStyle : { justification : 'center' , }, }, }, ], }; const buffer = writePsd(psd);

Updating text layers

const psd = readPsd(inputBuffer); psd.children[ 0 ].text.text = 'New text here' ; psd.children[ 0 ].canvas = undefined ; const outuptBuffer = writePsd(psd, { invalidateTextLayers : true });

When you add text layer to PSD file it is missing image data and additional text engine information. When you open file created this way in Photoshop it will display this error message, prompting you to update layer image data. You should choose "Update" which will force Photoshop to redraw text layers from text data. Clicking "No" will result in text layers being left in broken state.

Text layer issues

Writing or updating layer orientation to vertical can end up creating broken PSD file that will crash Photoshop on opening. This is result of incomplete text layer implementation.

Development

Building

gulp build

Testing

gulp test gulp cov

Coding

Watch task with building, testing and code coverage