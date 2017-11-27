|Module
|Info
|ag-grid-community
|
|ag-grid-enterprise
|
AG Grid is a fully-featured and highly customizable JavaScript data grid. It delivers outstanding performance, has no third-party dependencies and integrates smoothly with all major JavaScript frameworks.
Here's how our grid looks with multiple filters and grouping enabled:
In addition to the standard set of features you'd expect from any grid:
Here are some of the features that make AG Grid stand out:
* The features marked with an asterisk are available in the Enterprise version only.
Check out the developer documentation for a complete list of features or visit our official docs for tutorials and feature demos.
$ npm install --save ag-grid-community
<div id="myGrid" style="height: 150px; width: 600px" class="ag-theme-alpine"></div>
import { Grid } from 'ag-grid-community';
import 'ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-grid.css';
import 'ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css';
var gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ headerName: 'Make', field: 'make' },
{ headerName: 'Model', field: 'model' },
{ headerName: 'Price', field: 'price' }
],
rowData: [
{ make: 'Toyota', model: 'Celica', price: 35000 },
{ make: 'Ford', model: 'Mondeo', price: 32000 },
{ make: 'Porsche', model: 'Boxter', price: 72000 }
]
};
var eGridDiv = document.querySelector('#myGrid');
new Grid(eGridDiv, this.gridOptions);
For more information on how to integrate the grid into your project see TypeScript - Building with Webpack 2.
If you have found a bug, please report it in this repository's issues section. If you're using the Enterprise version, please use the private ticketing system to do that. For more information on support please see our dedicated support page.
Look for similar problems on StackOverflow using the
ag-grid tag. If nothing seems related, post a new message there. Please do not use GitHub issues to ask questions.
AG Grid is developed by a team of co-located developers in London. If you want to join the team check out our jobs board or send your application to info@ag-grid.com.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.
This is always my go to when adding a table into complex data sets. I've used this in a property management platform which had to support a number of workflows and processes. This was perfect in terms of performance because it virtualises your table for that smashing performance. Eventually our table dataset became too large to deal with just on the client side and fortunately the library does a good job providing documentation and a way of integrating with your server side data. The only downside (which is understandable) is to have so many features packed into one package: it's monetised by having an enterprise edition. It didn't put us off and was well worth the money but it's definitely important to know. The documentation clearly sign posts which features are enterprise and which are free via the community edition so make sure to do your research if it'll meet your needs first.
This package is very performant. I would definitely like to recommend this package and also appreciate the efforts of the developers for bringing all these tools into one package. The documentation is rich and the community support is just awesome.
Ag-grid-react is wonderful library while dealing with tabular/gird based data. There are tons of features you will get out of the box simply such as sorting, filtering, grouping, flashing cells, dynamic data changes, complex cells data are to name a few. Without this we have to write lot of code to achieve the same. Ag-grid-react will do it for you. thanks to their great documentation and examples, very well maintained. I'll continue to use this for my future projects.