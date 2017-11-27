openbase logo
ag-grid-react

by ag-grid
26.2.0

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Overview

Readme

alt text

CDNJS Github Stars Twitter

ModuleInfo
ag-grid-communitynpm
Bundle Phobia
Quality Gate Status
ag-grid-enterprisenpm
Bundle Phobia
Quality Gate Status

AG Grid

AG Grid is a fully-featured and highly customizable JavaScript data grid. It delivers outstanding performance, has no third-party dependencies and integrates smoothly with all major JavaScript frameworks.

Here's how our grid looks with multiple filters and grouping enabled:

alt text

Features

In addition to the standard set of features you'd expect from any grid:

  • Column Interactions (resize, reorder, and pin columns)
  • Pagination
  • Sorting
  • Row Selection

Here are some of the features that make AG Grid stand out:

  • Grouping / Aggregation *
  • Custom Filtering
  • In-place Cell Editing
  • Records Lazy Loading *
  • Server-Side Records Operations *
  • Live Stream Updates
  • Hierarchical Data Support & Tree View *
  • Customizable Appearance
  • Customizable Cell Contents
  • Excel-like Pivoting *
  • State Persistence
  • Keyboard Navigation
  • Data Export to CSV
  • Data Export to Excel *
  • Row Reordering
  • Copy / Paste
  • Column Spanning
  • Pinned Rows
  • Full Width Rows

* The features marked with an asterisk are available in the Enterprise version only.

Check out the developer documentation for a complete list of features or visit our official docs for tutorials and feature demos.

Looking for a framework specific solution?

Getting started

Install dependencies

$ npm install --save ag-grid-community

Add a placeholder to HTML

<div id="myGrid" style="height: 150px; width: 600px" class="ag-theme-alpine"></div>

Import the grid and styles

import { Grid } from 'ag-grid-community';

import 'ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-grid.css';
import 'ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css';

Set configuration

var gridOptions = {
    columnDefs: [
        { headerName: 'Make', field: 'make' },
        { headerName: 'Model', field: 'model' },
        { headerName: 'Price', field: 'price' }
    ],
    rowData: [
        { make: 'Toyota', model: 'Celica', price: 35000 },
        { make: 'Ford', model: 'Mondeo', price: 32000 },
        { make: 'Porsche', model: 'Boxter', price: 72000 }
    ]
};

Initialise the grid

var eGridDiv = document.querySelector('#myGrid');
new Grid(eGridDiv, this.gridOptions);

For more information on how to integrate the grid into your project see TypeScript - Building with Webpack 2.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug, please report it in this repository's issues section. If you're using the Enterprise version, please use the private ticketing system to do that. For more information on support please see our dedicated support page.

Asking Questions

Look for similar problems on StackOverflow using the ag-grid tag. If nothing seems related, post a new message there. Please do not use GitHub issues to ask questions.

Contributing

AG Grid is developed by a team of co-located developers in London. If you want to join the team check out our jobs board or send your application to info@ag-grid.com.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

Great Documentation5
Easy to Use4
Performant3
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant

This is always my go to when adding a table into complex data sets. I've used this in a property management platform which had to support a number of workflows and processes. This was perfect in terms of performance because it virtualises your table for that smashing performance. Eventually our table dataset became too large to deal with just on the client side and fortunately the library does a good job providing documentation and a way of integrating with your server side data. The only downside (which is understandable) is to have so many features packed into one package: it's monetised by having an enterprise edition. It didn't put us off and was well worth the money but it's definitely important to know. The documentation clearly sign posts which features are enterprise and which are free via the community edition so make sure to do your research if it'll meet your needs first.

2
Smiter15
davymacca
HarthSid53 Ratings70 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

This package is very performant. I would definitely like to recommend this package and also appreciate the efforts of the developers for bringing all these tools into one package. The documentation is rich and the community support is just awesome.

6
Harshsidh
spartan269
harssid3
harthsid2-hub
sawan-hardcoder
nikhil2882
rajesh-tirupathiHyderabad, India73 Ratings95 Reviews
December 24, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Ag-grid-react is wonderful library while dealing with tabular/gird based data. There are tons of features you will get out of the box simply such as sorting, filtering, grouping, flashing cells, dynamic data changes, complex cells data are to name a few. Without this we have to write lot of code to achieve the same. Ag-grid-react will do it for you. thanks to their great documentation and examples, very well maintained. I'll continue to use this for my future projects.

0
Eli CohenIsrael43 Ratings106 Reviews
Software Engineer at Varonis
1 month ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
wefiy3 Ratings0 Reviews
前端研发、工程化
10 months ago

