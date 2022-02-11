openbase logo
ag-grid-community

by ag-grid
26.2.0 (see all)

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

278K

GitHub Stars

8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

138

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Table, Vanilla JavaScript Grid

Average Rating

4.4/519
Read All Reviews
Gajanan27
vishnu-dev

5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
3Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

alt text

CDNJS Github Stars Twitter

ModuleInfo
ag-grid-communitynpm
Bundle Phobia
Quality Gate Status
ag-grid-enterprisenpm
Bundle Phobia
Quality Gate Status

AG Grid

AG Grid is a fully-featured and highly customizable JavaScript data grid. It delivers outstanding performance, has no third-party dependencies and integrates smoothly with all major JavaScript frameworks.

Here's how our grid looks with multiple filters and grouping enabled:

alt text

Features

In addition to the standard set of features you'd expect from any grid:

  • Column Interactions (resize, reorder, and pin columns)
  • Pagination
  • Sorting
  • Row Selection

Here are some of the features that make AG Grid stand out:

  • Grouping / Aggregation *
  • Custom Filtering
  • In-place Cell Editing
  • Records Lazy Loading *
  • Server-Side Records Operations *
  • Live Stream Updates
  • Hierarchical Data Support & Tree View *
  • Customizable Appearance
  • Customizable Cell Contents
  • Excel-like Pivoting *
  • State Persistence
  • Keyboard Navigation
  • Data Export to CSV
  • Data Export to Excel *
  • Row Reordering
  • Copy / Paste
  • Column Spanning
  • Pinned Rows
  • Full Width Rows

* The features marked with an asterisk are available in the Enterprise version only.

Check out the developer documentation for a complete list of features or visit our official docs for tutorials and feature demos.

Looking for a framework specific solution?

Getting started

Install dependencies

$ npm install --save ag-grid-community

Add a placeholder to HTML

<div id="myGrid" style="height: 150px; width: 600px" class="ag-theme-alpine"></div>

Import the grid and styles

import { Grid } from 'ag-grid-community';

import 'ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-grid.css';
import 'ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css';

Set configuration

var gridOptions = {
    columnDefs: [
        { headerName: 'Make', field: 'make' },
        { headerName: 'Model', field: 'model' },
        { headerName: 'Price', field: 'price' }
    ],
    rowData: [
        { make: 'Toyota', model: 'Celica', price: 35000 },
        { make: 'Ford', model: 'Mondeo', price: 32000 },
        { make: 'Porsche', model: 'Boxter', price: 72000 }
    ]
};

Initialise the grid

var eGridDiv = document.querySelector('#myGrid');
new Grid(eGridDiv, this.gridOptions);

For more information on how to integrate the grid into your project see TypeScript - Building with Webpack 2.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug, please report it in this repository's issues section. If you're using the Enterprise version, please use the private ticketing system to do that. For more information on support please see our dedicated support page.

Asking Questions

Look for similar problems on StackOverflow using the ag-grid tag. If nothing seems related, post a new message there. Please do not use GitHub issues to ask questions.

Contributing

AG Grid is developed by a team of co-located developers in London. If you want to join the team check out our jobs board or send your application to info@ag-grid.com.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

Gajanan27 2 months ago
2 months ago

I am fan of ag-grid, I used both community plus license versions. Its really reached in feature that we can expect from and dataview or grid. I have tested performance of this ag-grid with millions of records and its rendering very smoothly without any issue. Having features like sorting, filtering and grouping and export adding extra topping on it. I used lots of customized rendering still its perfoming upto the mark. Aggregation, Grouping multiple level features I am using in multiple places. Its communtity version is reach in feature, and good thing is it can be used with multiple languages. Recently they supporting with react-hooks, typescript also.

1
ghanlohar
Vishnudev 10 months ago
Data Scientist | Full stack developer
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

This is the go-to library for complex table components. They have worked for many years to come up with such an amazing product. After reviewing a dozen of table / data grid libraries, I have come to the conclusion that this is the best in business. The features that needs to be highlighted are: 1. Multi JavaScript framework support 2. Multi UI libraries support 3. High volume data render 4. Customizable UI 5. Highly fast in production environment.

0
Andrea Cardamone 2 months ago
2 months ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Performant
Роман 2 months ago
2 months ago
Sivaprakash 4 months ago
4 months ago

