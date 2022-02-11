node.js SDK for AfterShip API

Key features

The SDK is now isomorphic, you can use it on both client and server side.

Support IntelliSense in IDE

Support TypeScript

Installation

npm install aftership

Quick Start

const { AfterShip } = require ( 'aftership' ); const aftership = new AfterShip( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); aftership.courier.listAllCouriers() .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( err => console .log(err));

Test

npm run test

Table of contents

Create AfterShip instance with options

api_key - Require - your Aftership API key

- - your Aftership API key options - Optional - object of request options endpoint - string, AfterShip endpoint, default 'https://api.aftership.com/v4' user_agent_prefix - string, prefix of User-Agent in headers, default 'aftership-sdk-nodejs'

- - object of request options

Example:

const aftership = new AfterShip( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , { endpoint : 'https://api.aftership.com/OLDER_VERSION' });

Endpoints

The AfterShip instance has the following properties which are exactly the same as the API endpoins:

courier - Get a list of our supported couriers.

- Get a list of our supported couriers. tracking - Create trackings, update trackings, and get tracking results.

- Create trackings, update trackings, and get tracking results. last_checkpoint - Get tracking information of the last checkpoint of a tracking.

- Get tracking information of the last checkpoint of a tracking. notification - Get, add or remove contacts (sms or email) to be notified when the status of a tracking has changed.

Make request in a specific endpoint

aftership.tracking .getTracking({ slug : "ups" , tracking_number : "1234567890" , }) .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( err => console .log(err));

Rate Limiter

To understand AfterShip rate limit policy, please see limit section in https://www.aftership.com/docs/api/4

You can get the recent rate limit by aftership.rate_limit . Initially all value are null .

const { AfterShip } = require ( 'aftership' ); const aftership = new AfterShip( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); console .log(aftership.rate_limit);

After making an API call, it will be set.

aftership.courier.listCouriers() .then( result => { console .log(result); console .log(aftership.rate_limit); }) .catch( err => console .log(err));

Error Handling

There are 3 kinds of error

SDK Error

Request Error

API Error

Error object of this SDK contain fields:

type - Require - type of the error, please handle each error by this field

- - type of the error, message - Optional - detail message of the error

- - detail message of the error data - Optional - data lead to the error

- - data lead to the error code - Optional - error code for API Error

- - error code for API Error response_body - Optional - response body of API Error

Please handle each error by its type , since it is a require field

SDK Error

Error return by the SDK instance, mostly invalid param type when calling constructor or endpoint method

error.type is one of error_enum

Throw by the SDK instance

const { AfterShip } = require ( 'aftership' ); const aftership = new AfterShip( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); aftership.notification.getNotification() .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( err => console .log(err));

Request Error

Error return by the request module

error.type could be ETIMEDOUT , ECONNRESET , etc.

Catch by promise

const { AfterShip } = require ( 'aftership' ); const aftership = new AfterShip( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); aftership.courier.listCouriers() .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( err => console .log(err));

API Error

Error return by the Aftership API

error.type shuold be same as https://www.aftership.com/docs/api/4/errors

Catch by promise

const { AfterShip } = require ( 'aftership' ); const aftership = new AfterShip( 'INVALID_API_KEY' ); aftership.courier.listCouriers() .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( err => console .log(err));

Examples

GET /couriers

aftership.courier.listCouriers() .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( e => console .log(e));

GET /couriers/all

aftership.courier.listAllCouriers() .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( e => console .log(e));

POST /couriers/detect

const payload = { 'tracking' : { 'tracking_number' : '906587618687' , 'tracking_postal_code' : 'DA15BU' , 'tracking_ship_date' : '20131231' , 'tracking_account_number' : '1234567890' , 'slug' : [ 'dhl' , 'ups' , 'fedex' ] } }; aftership.courier.detectCouriers(payload) .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( e => console .log(e));

POST /trackings

const payload = { 'tracking' : { 'slug' : 'dhl' , 'tracking_number' : '123456789' , 'title' : 'Title Name' , 'smses' : [ '+18555072509' , '+18555072501' ], 'emails' : [ 'email@yourdomain.com' , 'another_email@yourdomain.com' ], 'order_id' : 'ID 1234' , 'order_id_path' : 'http://www.aftership.com/order_id=1234' , 'custom_fields' : { 'product_name' : 'iPhone Case' , 'product_price' : 'USD19.99' } } }; aftership.tracking .createTracking(payload) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( e ) => console .log(e));

DELETE /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number

aftership.tracking .deleteTracking({ slug : "ups" , tracking_number : "1234567890" , }) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( e ) => console .log(e));

GET /trackings

const query = { slug : 'dhl,ups,usps' }; aftership.tracking .listTrackings(query) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( e ) => console .log(e));

GET /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number

aftership.tracking .getTracking({ slug : "ups" , tracking_number : "1234567890" , }) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( e ) => console .log(e));

Tip: You can also add optional_parameters to /:slug/:tracking_number

aftership.tracking .getTracking({ slug : "ups" , tracking_number : "1234567890" , optional_parameters : { tracking_postal_code : "1234" , tracking_ship_date : "20200423" , } }) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( e ) => console .log(e));

Pro Tip: You can always use /:id to replace /:slug/:tracking_number. aftership.tracking .getTracking({ id : "1234567890" , }) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( e ) => console .log(e));

PUT /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number

const payload = { tracking : { title : "New Title" , }, }; aftership.tracking .updateTracking({ slug : "ups" , tracking_number : "1234567890" , }, payload) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( e ) => console .log(e));

POST /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number/retrack

aftership.tracking .retrack({ slug : "ups" , tracking_number : "1234567890" , }) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( e ) => console .log(e));

POST /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number/mark-as-completed

aftership.tracking .markAsCompleted({ slug : "ups" , tracking_number : "1234567890" , }, { reason : "DELIVERED" }) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( e ) => console .log(e));

GET /last_checkpoint/:slug/:tracking_number

aftership.last_checkpoint.getLastCheckpoint({ slug : 'ups' , tracking_number : '1234567890' , }) .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( e => console .log(e));

GET /notifications/:slug/:tracking_number

aftership.notification.getNotification({ slug : 'ups' , tracking_number : '1234567890' , }) .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( e => console .log(e));

POST /notifications/:slug/:tracking_number/add

const payload = { 'notification' : { 'emails' : [ 'user1@gmail.com' , 'user2@gmail.com' , 'invalid EMail @ Gmail. com' ], 'smses' : [ '+85291239123' , '+85261236123' , 'Invalid Mobile Phone Number' ] } }; aftership.notification.addNotification({ slug : 'ups' , tracking_number : '1234567890' , }, payload) .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( e => console .log(e));

POST /notifications/:slug/:tracking_number/remove

const payload = { 'notification' : { 'emails' : [ 'user1@gmail.com' , 'user2@gmail.com' , 'invalid EMail @ Gmail. com' ], 'smses' : [ '+85291239123' , '+85261236123' , 'Invalid Mobile Phone Number' ] } }; aftership.notification.removeNotification({ slug : 'ups' , tracking_number : '1234567890' , }, payload) .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( e => console .log(e));

Migrations

const Aftership = require ( 'aftership' )( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); Aftership.call( 'GET' , '/couriers/all' ).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); const { AfterShip } = require ( 'aftership' ); const aftership = new AfterShip( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); aftership.courier.listAllCouriers() .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( err => console .log(err));

Help

If you get stuck, we're here to help. The following are the best ways to get assistance working through your issue:

Issue Tracker for questions, feature requests, bug reports and general discussion related to this package. Try searching before you create a new issue.

Slack AfterShip-SDKs: a Slack community, you can find the maintainers and users of this package in #aftership-sdks.

Contributing

For details on contributing to this repository, see the contributing guide.

License

Copyright (c) 2016-2020 AfterShip

Licensed under the MIT license.