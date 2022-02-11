openbase logo
aftership-sdk-node

AfterShip SDKs channel FOSSA Status

node npm npm npm

node.js SDK for AfterShip API

Key features

  • The SDK is now isomorphic, you can use it on both client and server side.
  • Support IntelliSense in IDE
  • Support TypeScript

Installation

npm install aftership

Quick Start

const { AfterShip } = require('aftership');
const aftership = new AfterShip('YOUR_API_KEY');

aftership.courier.listAllCouriers()
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(err => console.log(err));


/** Console
  { total: 335,
    couriers:
     [ ... ]
  }
*/

Test

npm run test

Table of contents

Constructor(api_key[, options])

Create AfterShip instance with options

  • api_key - Require - your Aftership API key
  • options - Optional - object of request options
    • endpoint - string, AfterShip endpoint, default 'https://api.aftership.com/v4'
    • user_agent_prefix - string, prefix of User-Agent in headers, default 'aftership-sdk-nodejs'

Example:

// Construct with options
const aftership = new AfterShip('YOUR_API_KEY', {
    endpoint: 'https://api.aftership.com/OLDER_VERSION'
});

Endpoints

The AfterShip instance has the following properties which are exactly the same as the API endpoins:

  • courier - Get a list of our supported couriers.
  • tracking - Create trackings, update trackings, and get tracking results.
  • last_checkpoint - Get tracking information of the last checkpoint of a tracking.
  • notification - Get, add or remove contacts (sms or email) to be notified when the status of a tracking has changed.

Make request in a specific endpoint

// GET /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number
aftership.tracking
  .getTracking({
    slug: "ups",
    tracking_number: "1234567890",
  })
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(err => console.log(err));

Rate Limiter

To understand AfterShip rate limit policy, please see limit section in https://www.aftership.com/docs/api/4

You can get the recent rate limit by aftership.rate_limit. Initially all value are null.

const { AfterShip } = require('aftership');
const aftership = new AfterShip('YOUR_API_KEY');

console.log(aftership.rate_limit);

// console output
// { reset: null, limit: null, remaining: null }

After making an API call, it will be set.

aftership.courier.listCouriers()
  .then(result => {
    console.log(result);
    console.log(aftership.rate_limit);
  })
  .catch(err => console.log(err));

// console output
// { limit: 600, remaining: 599, reset: 1453281417 }

Error Handling

There are 3 kinds of error

  • SDK Error
  • Request Error
  • API Error

Error object of this SDK contain fields:

  • type - Require - type of the error, please handle each error by this field
  • message - Optional - detail message of the error
  • data - Optional - data lead to the error
  • code - Optional - error code for API Error
  • response_body - Optional - response body of API Error

Please handle each error by its type, since it is a require field

SDK Error

Error return by the SDK instance, mostly invalid param type when calling constructor or endpoint method
error.type is one of error_enum
Throw by the SDK instance

const { AfterShip } = require('aftership');
const aftership = new AfterShip('YOUR_API_KEY');

// GET /notifications/:slug/:tracking_number
aftership.notification.getNotification()
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(err => console.log(err));

/*
{ Error: HandlerError: You must specify the id or slug and tracking number
  type: 'HandlerError',
  code: '',
  data: undefined,
  responseBody: '' }
*/

Request Error

Error return by the request module
error.type could be ETIMEDOUT, ECONNRESET, etc.
Catch by promise

const { AfterShip } = require('aftership');
const aftership = new AfterShip('YOUR_API_KEY');

aftership.courier.listCouriers()
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(err => console.log(err));
/*
{ Error: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND api.aftership.com api.aftership.com:443
  type: 'ENOTFOUND',
  code: 'ENOTFOUND',
  ... }
*/

API Error

Error return by the Aftership API
error.type shuold be same as https://www.aftership.com/docs/api/4/errors
Catch by promise

const { AfterShip } = require('aftership');
const aftership = new AfterShip('INVALID_API_KEY');

aftership.courier.listCouriers()
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(err => console.log(err));
/*
{ [Error: Invalid API key.]
  type: 'Unauthorized',
  message: 'Invalid API key.',
  code: 401,
  data: {},
  response_body: '{"meta":{"code":401,"message":"Invalid API key.","type":"Unauthorized"},"data":{}}' }
*/

Examples

/couriers

GET /couriers

aftership.courier.listCouriers()
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(e => console.log(e));

GET /couriers/all

aftership.courier.listAllCouriers()
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(e => console.log(e));

POST /couriers/detect

const payload = {
  'tracking': {
    'tracking_number': '906587618687',
    'tracking_postal_code': 'DA15BU',
    'tracking_ship_date': '20131231',
    'tracking_account_number': '1234567890',
    'slug': ['dhl', 'ups', 'fedex']
  }
};
aftership.courier.detectCouriers(payload)
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(e => console.log(e));

/trackings

POST /trackings

const payload = {
    'tracking': {
        'slug': 'dhl',
        'tracking_number': '123456789',
        'title': 'Title Name',
        'smses': [
            '+18555072509',
            '+18555072501'
        ],
        'emails': [
            'email@yourdomain.com',
            'another_email@yourdomain.com'
        ],
        'order_id': 'ID 1234',
        'order_id_path': 'http://www.aftership.com/order_id=1234',
        'custom_fields': {
            'product_name': 'iPhone Case',
            'product_price': 'USD19.99'
        }
    }
};
aftership.tracking
  .createTracking(payload)
  .then((result) => console.log(result))
  .catch((e) => console.log(e));

DELETE /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number

aftership.tracking
  .deleteTracking({
    slug: "ups",
    tracking_number: "1234567890",
  })
  .then((result) => console.log(result))
  .catch((e) => console.log(e));

GET /trackings

const query = {
  slug: 'dhl,ups,usps'
};
aftership.tracking
  .listTrackings(query)
  .then((result) => console.log(result))
  .catch((e) => console.log(e));

GET /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number

aftership.tracking
  .getTracking({
    slug: "ups",
    tracking_number: "1234567890",
  })
  .then((result) => console.log(result))
  .catch((e) => console.log(e));

Tip: You can also add optional_parameters to /:slug/:tracking_number

// GET /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number?tracking_postal_code=:postal_code&tracking_ship_date=:ship_date
aftership.tracking
  .getTracking({
    slug: "ups",
    tracking_number: "1234567890",
    optional_parameters: {
      tracking_postal_code: "1234",
      tracking_ship_date: "20200423",
    }
  })
  .then((result) => console.log(result))
  .catch((e) => console.log(e));

Pro Tip: You can always use /:id to replace /:slug/:tracking_number.

// GET /trackings/:id
aftership.tracking
  .getTracking({
    id: "1234567890",
  })
  .then((result) => console.log(result))
  .catch((e) => console.log(e));

PUT /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number

const payload = {
  tracking: {
    title: "New Title",
  },
};
aftership.tracking
  .updateTracking({
    slug: "ups",
    tracking_number: "1234567890",
  }, payload)
  .then((result) => console.log(result))
  .catch((e) => console.log(e));

POST /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number/retrack

aftership.tracking
  .retrack({
    slug: "ups",
    tracking_number: "1234567890",
  })
  .then((result) => console.log(result))
  .catch((e) => console.log(e));

POST /trackings/:slug/:tracking_number/mark-as-completed

aftership.tracking
  .markAsCompleted({
    slug: "ups",
    tracking_number: "1234567890",
  }, {
    reason: "DELIVERED"
  })
  .then((result) => console.log(result))
  .catch((e) => console.log(e));

/last_checkpoint

GET /last_checkpoint/:slug/:tracking_number

aftership.last_checkpoint.getLastCheckpoint({
    slug: 'ups',
    tracking_number: '1234567890',
  })
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(e => console.log(e));

/notifications

GET /notifications/:slug/:tracking_number

aftership.notification.getNotification({
    slug: 'ups',
    tracking_number: '1234567890',
  })
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(e => console.log(e));

POST /notifications/:slug/:tracking_number/add

const payload = {
  'notification': {
    'emails': ['user1@gmail.com','user2@gmail.com','invalid EMail @ Gmail. com'],
    'smses': ['+85291239123', '+85261236123', 'Invalid Mobile Phone Number']
  }
};
aftership.notification.addNotification({
    slug: 'ups',
    tracking_number: '1234567890',
  }, payload)
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(e => console.log(e));

POST /notifications/:slug/:tracking_number/remove

const payload = {
  'notification': {
    'emails': ['user1@gmail.com','user2@gmail.com','invalid EMail @ Gmail. com'],
    'smses': ['+85291239123', '+85261236123', 'Invalid Mobile Phone Number']
  }
};
aftership.notification.removeNotification({
    slug: 'ups',
    tracking_number: '1234567890',
  }, payload)
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(e => console.log(e));

Migrations

// v5 (old version)
const Aftership = require('aftership')('YOUR_API_KEY');

Aftership.call('GET', '/couriers/all').then(function (result) {
  console.log(result);
}).catch(function (err) {
  console.log(err);
});

// v6 (new version)
const { AfterShip } = require('aftership');
const aftership = new AfterShip('YOUR_API_KEY');

aftership.courier.listAllCouriers()
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(err => console.log(err));

Help

If you get stuck, we're here to help. The following are the best ways to get assistance working through your issue:

  • Issue Tracker for questions, feature requests, bug reports and general discussion related to this package. Try searching before you create a new issue.
  • Slack AfterShip-SDKs: a Slack community, you can find the maintainers and users of this package in #aftership-sdks.

Contributing

For details on contributing to this repository, see the contributing guide.

License

Copyright (c) 2016-2020 AfterShip

Licensed under the MIT license.

FOSSA Status

