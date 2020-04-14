DEPRECATED

Sadly, the development of afterglow has been pretty stale for some time now. There are currently no plans for further developement regarding this project, so it has to be considered deprecated.

We strongly recommend using Plyr instead. If you need a lightbox player, consider GLightbox which integrates with Plyr.

afterglow

afterglow is a tool to create fully responsive and totally awesome video players from HTML5 video elements with as little effort as possible.

Learn more about the project on the project website: http://afterglowplayer.com.

Documentation

Documentation is still available here: docs.afterglowplayer.com.

Credits

afterglow relies on scripts provided by many great people.

Our resolution switching component is based on videojs-resolutions by vidcaster published under the Apache License 2.0.

Thanks for your great work, guys!

Thank you!

We want to thank the people at browserstack who provide us with a free account for browser testing.

The afterglow documentation would not be that cool without readme.io, who also sponsor the project with a free account.

Finally, a big thank you to the team behind jsDelivr for hosting afterglow reliably.

Copyright and License

Copyright moay under the MIT license.