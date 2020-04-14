openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aft

afterglowplayer

by Manuel Voss
1.1.0 (see all)

HTML5 video player made easy.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

237

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Video Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED

Sadly, the development of afterglow has been pretty stale for some time now. There are currently no plans for further developement regarding this project, so it has to be considered deprecated.

We strongly recommend using Plyr instead. If you need a lightbox player, consider GLightbox which integrates with Plyr.

GitHub version Build status Coverage Status

afterglow

afterglow is a tool to create fully responsive and totally awesome video players from HTML5 video elements with as little effort as possible.

Learn more about the project on the project website: http://afterglowplayer.com.

Documentation

Documentation is still available here: docs.afterglowplayer.com.

Credits

afterglow relies on scripts provided by many great people.

Our resolution switching component is based on videojs-resolutions by vidcaster published under the Apache License 2.0.

Thanks for your great work, guys!

Thank you!

browserstack

We want to thank the people at browserstack who provide us with a free account for browser testing.

The afterglow documentation would not be that cool without readme.io, who also sponsor the project with a free account.

jsDelivr

Finally, a big thank you to the team behind jsDelivr for hosting afterglow reliably.

Copyright moay under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

video.jsVideo.js - open source HTML5 & Flash video player
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
366K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
118
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
shaka-playerJavaScript player library / DASH & HLS client / MSE-EME player
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
155K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Performant
ply
plyrA simple HTML5, YouTube and Vimeo player
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
90K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
openplayerjsLightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
lib-jitsi-meetA low-level JS video API that allows adding a completely custom video experience to web apps.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
141
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
mediaelementHTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
See 22 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial