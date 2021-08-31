Tiny function to invoke a callback after the browser renders the next frame
This project uses node and npm. Go check them out if you don't have them locally installed.
$ npm install --save afterframe
+ afterframe@0.0.0
Then with a module bundler like rollup or webpack, use as you would anything else:
// using ES6 modules
import afterFrame from "afterframe";
// using CommonJS modules
var afterFrame = require("afterframe");
The UMD build is also available on unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/afterframe/dist/afterframe.umd.js"></script>
You can find the function on
window.afterFrame.
Inspired by Nolan Lawson's blog on measuring layout
import afterFrame from "afterframe";
performance.mark("start");
// Do some work...
afterFrame(() => {
performance.mark("end");
});
afterFrame currently relies on
requestAnimationFrame and
MessageChannel so support starts at IE10 and above.
Sample CodePen demonstrating usage of afterFrame
Example function wrapping
afterFrame in a
Promise:
let promise = null;
function afterFrameAsync() {
if (promise === null) {
promise = new Promise(resolve =>
afterFrame(time => {
promise = null;
resolve(time);
})
);
}
return promise;
}
Invoke the given callback after the browser renders the next frame
callback Function The function to invoke after the browser renders the next frame. The callback function is passed one argument, a
DOMHighResTimeStamp similar to the one returned by
performance.now(), indicating the point in time when
afterFrame() starts to execute callback functions.
First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! Now, take a moment to be sure your contributions make sense to everyone else.
Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If don't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.
Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope, and do avoid unrelated commits.
git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/afterframe
cd afterframe
git checkout -b my-new-feature
npm install
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature