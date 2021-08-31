openbase logo
aft

afterframe

by Andre Wiggins
1.0.2 (see all)

⏱ A simple method to invoke a function after the browser has rendered & painted a frame

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

202

GitHub Stars

192

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Reviews

Readme

AfterFrame

Tiny function to invoke a callback after the browser renders the next frame

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses node and npm. Go check them out if you don't have them locally installed.

$ npm install --save afterframe
+ afterframe@0.0.0

Then with a module bundler like rollup or webpack, use as you would anything else:

// using ES6 modules
import afterFrame from "afterframe";

// using CommonJS modules
var afterFrame = require("afterframe");

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/afterframe/dist/afterframe.umd.js"></script>

You can find the function on window.afterFrame.

Usage

Inspired by Nolan Lawson's blog on measuring layout

import afterFrame from "afterframe";

performance.mark("start");

// Do some work...

afterFrame(() => {
  performance.mark("end");
});

afterFrame currently relies on requestAnimationFrame and MessageChannel so support starts at IE10 and above.

Examples & Demos

Sample CodePen demonstrating usage of afterFrame

Example function wrapping afterFrame in a Promise:

let promise = null;
function afterFrameAsync() {
  if (promise === null) {
    promise = new Promise(resolve =>
      afterFrame(time => {
        promise = null;
        resolve(time);
      })
    );
  }

  return promise;
}

API

afterFrame

Invoke the given callback after the browser renders the next frame

Parameters

  • callback Function The function to invoke after the browser renders the next frame. The callback function is passed one argument, a DOMHighResTimeStamp similar to the one returned by performance.now(), indicating the point in time when afterFrame() starts to execute callback functions.

Prior Work

Contribute

First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! Now, take a moment to be sure your contributions make sense to everyone else.

Reporting Issues

Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If don't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.

Submitting pull requests

Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope, and do avoid unrelated commits.

  • Fork it!
  • Clone your fork: git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/afterframe
  • Navigate to the newly cloned directory: cd afterframe
  • Create a new branch for the new feature: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  • Install the tools necessary for development: npm install
  • Make your changes.
  • Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  • Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  • Submit a pull request with full remarks documenting your changes.

