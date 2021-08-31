AfterFrame

Tiny function to invoke a callback after the browser renders the next frame

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses node and npm. Go check them out if you don't have them locally installed.

$ npm install --save afterframe + afterframe@0.0.0

Then with a module bundler like rollup or webpack, use as you would anything else:

import afterFrame from "afterframe" ; var afterFrame = require ( "afterframe" );

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/afterframe/dist/afterframe.umd.js" > </ script >

You can find the function on window.afterFrame .

Usage

Inspired by Nolan Lawson's blog on measuring layout

import afterFrame from "afterframe" ; performance.mark( "start" ); afterFrame( () => { performance.mark( "end" ); });

afterFrame currently relies on requestAnimationFrame and MessageChannel so support starts at IE10 and above.

Examples & Demos

Sample CodePen demonstrating usage of afterFrame

Example function wrapping afterFrame in a Promise :

let promise = null ; function afterFrameAsync ( ) { if (promise === null ) { promise = new Promise ( resolve => afterFrame( time => { promise = null ; resolve(time); }) ); } return promise; }

API

afterFrame

Invoke the given callback after the browser renders the next frame

Parameters

callback Function The function to invoke after the browser renders the next frame. The callback function is passed one argument, a DOMHighResTimeStamp similar to the one returned by performance.now() , indicating the point in time when afterFrame() starts to execute callback functions.

Prior Work

