Fire a callback after a transition or immediately if the browser does not support transitions. If the element does not have a transition property it will also fire immediately.

Installation

$ component install anthonyshort/ after -transition

or via npm for use with Browserify

$ npm install after -transition

API

var afterTransition = require ( 'after-transition' ); afterTransition(el, function ( ) { }); afterTransition.once(el, function ( ) { });

License

MIT