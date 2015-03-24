Call several asynchronous functions and invoke a callback 'after all' of them are done.

Installation

You can install it with npm.

npm install after - all

Simple example

var afterAll = require ( 'after-all' ); var next = afterAll( function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log( 'Yay! Everything is done' ); }); someAsynchronousCall1({ foo : 'bar' }, next()); someAsynchronousCall2({ val : 2 }, next( function ( err, res ) { if (err) return ; console .log( 'This was returned: ' +res); }));

More complex example and sample use case

Imagine you have to create a dashboard page which has a list of customers a list products, the total amount of sales and some more information.

Now, the queries to get this information are independent, yet we tend to wait for one to be finished to start the next. We may be able to increase the performance by starting some of this queries at the same time and waiting for the callbacks.

We can use after-all to do something like this.

app.get( '/dashboard.json' , function ( req, res ) { var resp = {}; var next = afterAll( function ( ) { res.end(resp); }); db.findCustomers(next( function ( err, docs ) { resp.customers = docs; })); var cb = next(); db.findProducts( function ( err, docs ) { db.findProductsSales( function ( sales ) { resp.products = docs; resp.productsSales = sales; cb(); }); }); db.findTodaySalesAmount(next( function ( err, amount ) { resp.todaySales = amount; })); db.findLastMonthSalesAmount(next( function ( err, amount ) { resp.lastMonthSales = amount; })); });

As you can see, passing a callback to the next function is optional and it can be useful to not pass any when you are doing more than one sequetial async operations as in the example above.

Also notice that all the calls to next must be done on the same tick.

Error handling

If an error is passed as the first parameter to the next callback, the final callback will be called immediately and the error will be passed to it as the first argument.

License

MIT