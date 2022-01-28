Africa's Talking Node.js SDK

The wrapper provides convenient access to the Africa's Talking API from applications written for Node.js.

Documentation

Take a look at the API docs here.

Install

You can install the package from npm by running:

$ npm install --save africastalking

Usage

The package needs to be configured with your app username and API key, which you can get from the dashboard.

You can use this SDK for either production or sandbox apps. For sandbox, the app username is ALWAYS sandbox

const credentials = { apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY' , username : 'YOUR_USERNAME' , }; const Africastalking = require ( 'africastalking' )(credentials); const sms = Africastalking.SMS const options = { to : [ '+254711XXXYYY' , '+254733YYYZZZ' ], message : "I'm a lumberjack and its ok, I work all night and sleep all day" } sms.send(options) .then( response => { console .log(response); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error); });

See example for more usage examples.

Initialization

Initialize the SDK as a requirement by doing require('africastalking')(options) . After initialization, you can get instances of offered services as follows:

Services

All methods are asynchronous

All phone numbers use the international format. e.g. +234xxxxxxxx .

ApplicationService

fetchApplicationData() : Get app information. e.g. balance

For more information, please read http://docs.africastalking.com/userdata/balance

AirtimeService

airtime.send({ recipients }) : Send airtime to a bunch of phone numbers. recipients : An array of objects containing the following keys: phoneNumber : Recipient of airtime. REQUIRED currencyCode : 3-digit ISO format currency code. REQUIRED amount : Amount to charge. REQUIRED

: Send airtime to a bunch of phone numbers. : An array of objects containing the following keys:

For more information, please read http://docs.africastalking.com/airtime/sending

SmsService

send({ to, from, message, enqueue }) : Send a message to : Recipients phone number. REQUIRED from : Shortcode or alphanumeric ID that is registered with Africa's Talking account message : SMS content. REQUIRED enqueue : Set to true if you would like to deliver as many messages to the API without waiting for an acknowledgement from telcos.



sendPremium({ to, from, message, enqueue, keyword, linkId, retryDurationInHours }) : Send premium SMS send() parameters plus: keyword : You premium product keyword linkId : We forward the linkId to your application when the user send a message to your service retryDurationInHours : It specifies the number of hours your subscription message should be retried in case it's not delivered to the subscriber



fetchMessages({ lastReceivedId }) : Manually retrieve your messages lastReceivedId : "This is the id of the message that you last processed". Defaults to 0



fetchSubscription({ shortCode, keyword, lastReceivedId }) : Fetch your premium subscription data shortCode : This is the premium short code mapped to your account. REQUIRED keyword : A premium keyword under the above short code and mapped to your account. REQUIRED lastReceivedId : "This is the id of the message that you last processed". Defaults to 0



createSubscription({ shortCode, keyword, phoneNumber }) : Create a premium subscription shortCode : This is the premium short code mapped to your account. REQUIRED keyword : A premium keyword under the above short code and mapped to your account. REQUIRED phoneNumber : The phone number to be subscribed. REQUIRED



For more information on:

SMS service: http://docs.africastalking.com/sms

How to fetch subscriptions: http://docs.africastalking.com/subscriptions/fetchsubscriptions

How to listen for subscription notifications: http://docs.africastalking.com/subscriptions/callback

PaymentService

cardCheckoutCharge({ productName, paymentCard/checkoutToken, currencyCode, amount, narration, metadata }) Initiate a card checkout. productName : Your payment product. REQUIRED paymentCard : Card to charge. checkoutToken : Token from a previous successful transaction. Replaces paymentCard . currencyCode : 3-digit ISO format currency code. REQUIRED amount : Amount to charge. REQUIRED narration : Checkout description. REQUIRED metadata : Additional info to go with the checkout



cardCheckoutValidate({ transactionId, otp }) Validate a card checkout. transactionId : Transaction ID returned on charge request. REQUIRED otp : A user-provided OTP. REQUIRED



bankCheckoutCharge({ productName, bankAccount, currencyCode, amount, narration, metadata }) Initiate a bank checkout. productName : Your payment product. REQUIRED bankAccount : Bank account to charge. REQUIRED currencyCode : 3-digit ISO format currency code. REQUIRED amount : Amount to charge. REQUIRED narration : Checkout description. REQUIRED metadata : Additional info to go with the checkout



bankCheckoutValidate({ transactionId, otp }) Validate a bank checkout. transactionId : Transaction ID returned on charge request. REQUIRED otp : A user-provided OTP. REQUIRED



bankTransfer({ productName, recipients }) Initiate a bank transfer. productName : Your payment product. REQUIRED recipients : A list of banks to transfer to. REQUIRED



mobileCheckout({ productName, providerChannel, phoneNumber, currencyCode, amount, metadata }) : Initiate mobile checkout. productName : Your payment product. REQUIRED providerChannel : Provider channel to consider when charging. phoneNumber : Mobile wallet to charge. REQUIRED currencyCode : 3-digit ISO format currency code. REQUIRED amount : Amount to charge. REQUIRED metadata : Additional info to go with the checkout



mobileB2C({ productName, recipients }) : Send mobile money to consumer. productName : Your payment product. REQUIRED recipients : A list of consumers that will receive the money. REQUIRED



mobileB2B({ productName, provider, transferType, currencyCode, destinationChannel, destinationAccount, amount, requester, metadata }) : Send mobile money to busness. productName : Your payment product. REQUIRED provider : Provider used to process request. Checkout payments.PROVIDER.* . REQUIRED transferType : Checkout payments.TRANSFER_TYPE.* . REQUIRED currencyCode : 3-digit ISO format currency code. REQUIRED destinationChannel : Name or number of channel to receive payment. REQUIRED destinationAccount : Account name used to receive money. REQUIRED amount : Amount to transfer. REQUIRED requester : PhoneNumber through which KPLC will send tokens when using B2B to buy electricity tokens. metadata : Additional info to go with the transfer

mobileData(productName, recipients) : Send mobile data to customers. productName : Payment product on Africa's Talking. REQUIRED recipients : A list of recipients. Each recipient has: phoneNumber : Customer phone number (in international format). REQUIRED quantity : Mobile data amount. REQUIRED unit : Mobile data unit. Can either be MB or GB . REQUIRED validity : How long the mobile data is valid for. Must be one of Day , Week and Month . REQUIRED metadata : Additional data to associate with the transaction. REQUIRED



walletTransfer({ productName, targetProductCode, currencyCode, amount, metadata }) Move money form one payment product to another. productName : Your payment product. REQUIRED targetProductCode : ID of recipient payment product on Africa's Talking. REQUIRED currencyCode : 3-digit ISO format currency code. REQUIRED amount : Amount to transfer. REQUIRED metadata : Additional info to go with the transfer. REQUIRED



topupStash({ productName, currencyCode, amount, metadata }) Move money from a Payment Product to an app's stash. productName : Your payment product. REQUIRED currencyCode : 3-digit ISO format currency code. REQUIRED amount : Amount to transfer. REQUIRED metadata : Additional info to go with the transfer. REQUIRED



fetchProductTransactions({ productName, filters }) : Fetch payment product transactions. productName : Your payment product. REQUIRED filters : Query filters. Includes: pageNumber : Page number to fetch results from. Starts from 1 . REQUIRED count : Number of results to fetch. REQUIRED startDate : Start Date to consider when fetching. endDate : End Date to consider when fetching. category : Category to consider when fetching. prodiver : Provider to consider when fetching. status : Status to consider when fetching. source : Source to consider when fetching. destination : Destination to consider when fetching. providerChannel : Provider channel to consider when fetching.



findTransaction({ transactionId }) : Find a particular transaction. transactionId : Transaction ID returned on charge request. REQUIRED



fetchWalletTransactions({ filters }) : Fetch wallet transactions. filters : Query filters. Includes: pageNumber : Page number to fetch results from. Starts from 1 . REQUIRED count : Number of results to fetch. REQUIRED startDate : Start Date to consider when fetching. endDate : End Date to consider when fetching. categories : Comma delimited list of categories to consider when fetching.



fetchWalletBalance() : Fetch your wallet's balance

For more information, please read http://docs.africastalking.com/payments

VoiceService

voice.call({ callFrom, callTo }) : Initiate a phone call callFrom : Your Africa's Talking issued virtual phone number. REQUIRED callTo : Comma-separated string of phone numbers to call. REQUIRED clientRequestId : Additional information that can be used to tag the call in your callback URL.



voice.fetchQuedCalls({ phoneNumber }) : Get queued calls phoneNumber : Your Africa's Talking issued virtual phone number. REQUIRED



voice.uploadMediaFile({ phoneNumber, url }) : Upload voice media file phoneNumber : Your Africa's Talking issued virtual phone number. REQUIRED url : URL to your media file. REQUIRED



Helpers that will construct proper xml to send back to Africa's Taking API when it comes POST ing. Say , Play , GetDigits , Dial , Record , Enqueue , Dequeue , Conference , Redirect , Reject Remember to send back an HTTP 200.

For more information, please read http://docs.africastalking.com/voice and issue #15

TokenService

generateAuthToken() : Generate an auth token to use for authentication instead of an API key.

USSD

For more information, please read http://docs.africastalking.com/ussd

Development

Run all tests:

$ npm install $ npm test

or on Windows...

$ npm install $ npm run test -windows

Issues

If you find a bug, please file an issue on our issue tracker on GitHub.