The wrapper provides convenient access to the Africa's Talking API from applications written for Node.js.
Take a look at the API docs here.
You can install the package from npm by running:
$ npm install --save africastalking
The package needs to be configured with your app username and API key, which you can get from the dashboard.
You can use this SDK for either production or sandbox apps. For sandbox, the app username is ALWAYS
sandbox
const credentials = {
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY', // use your sandbox app API key for development in the test environment
username: 'YOUR_USERNAME', // use 'sandbox' for development in the test environment
};
const Africastalking = require('africastalking')(credentials);
// Initialize a service e.g. SMS
const sms = Africastalking.SMS
// Use the service
const options = {
to: ['+254711XXXYYY', '+254733YYYZZZ'],
message: "I'm a lumberjack and its ok, I work all night and sleep all day"
}
// Send message and capture the response or error
sms.send(options)
.then( response => {
console.log(response);
})
.catch( error => {
console.log(error);
});
See example for more usage examples.
Initialize the SDK as a requirement by doing
require('africastalking')(options). After initialization, you can get instances of offered services as follows:
Application Service :
AfricasTalking.APPLICATION
Airtime Service :
AfricasTalking.AIRTIME
SMS Service :
AfricasTalking.SMS
Payments Service :
AfricasTalking.PAYMENTS
Voice Service :
AfricasTalking.VOICE
Token Service :
AfricasTalking.TOKEN
USSD : USSD API
All methods are asynchronous
All phone numbers use the international format. e.g.
+234xxxxxxxx.
ApplicationService
fetchApplicationData(): Get app information. e.g. balance
For more information, please read http://docs.africastalking.com/userdata/balance
AirtimeService
airtime.send({ recipients }): Send airtime to a bunch of phone numbers.
recipients: An array of objects containing the following keys:
phoneNumber: Recipient of airtime.
REQUIRED
currencyCode: 3-digit ISO format currency code.
REQUIRED
amount: Amount to charge.
REQUIRED
For more information, please read http://docs.africastalking.com/airtime/sending
SmsService
send({ to, from, message, enqueue }): Send a message
to: Recipients phone number.
REQUIRED
from: Shortcode or alphanumeric ID that is registered with Africa's Talking account
message: SMS content.
REQUIRED
enqueue: Set to true if you would like to deliver as many messages to the API without waiting for an acknowledgement from telcos.
sendPremium({ to, from, message, enqueue, keyword, linkId, retryDurationInHours }): Send premium SMS
send() parameters plus:
keyword: You premium product keyword
linkId: We forward the
linkId to your application when the user send a message to your service
retryDurationInHours: It specifies the number of hours your subscription message should be retried in case it's not delivered to the subscriber
fetchMessages({ lastReceivedId }): Manually retrieve your messages
lastReceivedId: "This is the id of the message that you last processed". Defaults to
0
fetchSubscription({ shortCode, keyword, lastReceivedId }): Fetch your premium subscription data
shortCode: This is the premium short code mapped to your account.
REQUIRED
keyword: A premium keyword under the above short code and mapped to your account.
REQUIRED
lastReceivedId: "This is the id of the message that you last processed". Defaults to
0
createSubscription({ shortCode, keyword, phoneNumber }): Create a premium subscription
shortCode: This is the premium short code mapped to your account.
REQUIRED
keyword: A premium keyword under the above short code and mapped to your account.
REQUIRED
phoneNumber: The phone number to be subscribed.
REQUIRED
For more information on:
PaymentService
cardCheckoutCharge({ productName, paymentCard/checkoutToken, currencyCode, amount, narration, metadata }) Initiate a card checkout.
productName: Your payment product.
REQUIRED
paymentCard: Card to charge.
checkoutToken: Token from a previous successful transaction. Replaces
paymentCard.
currencyCode: 3-digit ISO format currency code.
REQUIRED
amount: Amount to charge.
REQUIRED
narration: Checkout description.
REQUIRED
metadata: Additional info to go with the checkout
cardCheckoutValidate({ transactionId, otp }) Validate a card checkout.
transactionId: Transaction ID returned on charge request.
REQUIRED
otp: A user-provided OTP.
REQUIRED
bankCheckoutCharge({ productName, bankAccount, currencyCode, amount, narration, metadata }) Initiate a bank checkout.
productName: Your payment product.
REQUIRED
bankAccount: Bank account to charge.
REQUIRED
currencyCode: 3-digit ISO format currency code.
REQUIRED
amount: Amount to charge.
REQUIRED
narration: Checkout description.
REQUIRED
metadata: Additional info to go with the checkout
bankCheckoutValidate({ transactionId, otp }) Validate a bank checkout.
transactionId: Transaction ID returned on charge request.
REQUIRED
otp: A user-provided OTP.
REQUIRED
bankTransfer({ productName, recipients }) Initiate a bank transfer.
productName: Your payment product.
REQUIRED
recipients: A list of banks to transfer to.
REQUIRED
mobileCheckout({ productName, providerChannel, phoneNumber, currencyCode, amount, metadata }): Initiate mobile checkout.
productName: Your payment product.
REQUIRED
providerChannel: Provider channel to consider when charging.
phoneNumber: Mobile wallet to charge.
REQUIRED
currencyCode: 3-digit ISO format currency code.
REQUIRED
amount: Amount to charge.
REQUIRED
metadata: Additional info to go with the checkout
mobileB2C({ productName, recipients }): Send mobile money to consumer.
productName: Your payment product.
REQUIRED
recipients: A list of consumers that will receive the money.
REQUIRED
mobileB2B({ productName, provider, transferType, currencyCode, destinationChannel, destinationAccount, amount, requester, metadata }): Send mobile money to busness.
productName: Your payment product.
REQUIRED
provider: Provider used to process request. Checkout
payments.PROVIDER.*.
REQUIRED
transferType: Checkout
payments.TRANSFER_TYPE.*.
REQUIRED
currencyCode: 3-digit ISO format currency code.
REQUIRED
destinationChannel: Name or number of channel to receive payment.
REQUIRED
destinationAccount: Account name used to receive money.
REQUIRED
amount: Amount to transfer.
REQUIRED
requester: PhoneNumber through which KPLC will send tokens when using B2B to buy electricity tokens.
metadata: Additional info to go with the transfer
mobileData(productName, recipients): Send mobile data to customers.
productName: Payment product on Africa's Talking.
REQUIRED
recipients: A list of recipients. Each recipient has:
phoneNumber: Customer phone number (in international format).
REQUIRED
quantity: Mobile data amount.
REQUIRED
unit: Mobile data unit. Can either be
MB or
GB.
REQUIRED
validity: How long the mobile data is valid for. Must be one of
Day,
Week and
Month.
REQUIRED
metadata: Additional data to associate with the transaction.
REQUIRED
walletTransfer({ productName, targetProductCode, currencyCode, amount, metadata }) Move money form one payment product to another.
productName: Your payment product.
REQUIRED
targetProductCode: ID of recipient payment product on Africa's Talking.
REQUIRED
currencyCode: 3-digit ISO format currency code.
REQUIRED
amount: Amount to transfer.
REQUIRED
metadata: Additional info to go with the transfer.
REQUIRED
topupStash({ productName, currencyCode, amount, metadata }) Move money from a Payment Product to an app's stash.
productName: Your payment product.
REQUIRED
currencyCode: 3-digit ISO format currency code.
REQUIRED
amount: Amount to transfer.
REQUIRED
metadata: Additional info to go with the transfer.
REQUIRED
fetchProductTransactions({ productName, filters }): Fetch payment product transactions.
productName: Your payment product.
REQUIRED
filters: Query filters. Includes:
pageNumber: Page number to fetch results from. Starts from
1.
REQUIRED
count: Number of results to fetch.
REQUIRED
startDate: Start Date to consider when fetching.
endDate: End Date to consider when fetching.
category: Category to consider when fetching.
prodiver: Provider to consider when fetching.
status: Status to consider when fetching.
source: Source to consider when fetching.
destination: Destination to consider when fetching.
providerChannel: Provider channel to consider when fetching.
findTransaction({ transactionId }): Find a particular transaction.
transactionId: Transaction ID returned on charge request.
REQUIRED
fetchWalletTransactions({ filters }): Fetch wallet transactions.
filters: Query filters. Includes:
pageNumber: Page number to fetch results from. Starts from
1.
REQUIRED
count: Number of results to fetch.
REQUIRED
startDate: Start Date to consider when fetching.
endDate: End Date to consider when fetching.
categories: Comma delimited list of categories to consider when fetching.
fetchWalletBalance(): Fetch your wallet's balance
For more information, please read http://docs.africastalking.com/payments
VoiceService
voice.call({ callFrom, callTo }): Initiate a phone call
callFrom: Your Africa's Talking issued virtual phone number.
REQUIRED
callTo: Comma-separated string of phone numbers to call.
REQUIRED
clientRequestId: Additional information that can be used to tag the call in your callback URL.
voice.fetchQuedCalls({ phoneNumber }): Get queued calls
phoneNumber: Your Africa's Talking issued virtual phone number.
REQUIRED
voice.uploadMediaFile({ phoneNumber, url }): Upload voice media file
phoneNumber: Your Africa's Talking issued virtual phone number.
REQUIRED
url: URL to your media file.
REQUIRED
Helpers that will construct proper
xmlto send back to Africa's Taking API when it comes
POSTing.
-
Say,
Play,
GetDigits,
Dial,
Record,
Enqueue,
Dequeue,
Conference,
Redirect,
RejectRemember to send back an HTTP 200.
For more information, please read http://docs.africastalking.com/voice and issue #15
TokenService
generateAuthToken(): Generate an auth token to use for authentication instead of an API key.
USSD
For more information, please read http://docs.africastalking.com/ussd
Run all tests:
$ npm install
$ npm test
or on Windows...
$ npm install
$ npm run test-windows
If you find a bug, please file an issue on our issue tracker on GitHub.