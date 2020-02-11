Teleport component

Properties

Property Description Default Value cameraRig Selector of the camera Rig to teleport teleportOrigin Selector of the child of cameraRig to use as the center point for teleporting, typically the camera. If set teleporting will position the cameraRig such that this element ends up above the teleport location (rather than the center of the camreaRig) type Type of teleport: line or parabolic parabolic button Button used to launch the teleport: trackpad, trigger, grip, menu trackpad collisionEntities Selector of the meshes used to check the collisions. If no value provided a plane Y=0 is used endEvents Paired with startEvents , list of events to listen for to finish teleporting. [] hitEntity Entity used to show at the hitting position. If no value provided a cylinder will be used as default. hitCylinderColor Color used for the default hitEntity primitives #99ff99 hitCylinderRadius Radius used for the default hitEntity primitives 0.25 hitCylinderHeight Height used for the default hitEntity primitives 0.3 interval Number of milliseconds to wait in between each intersection test. Lower number is better for faster updates. Higher number is better for performance. 0 curveHitColor Color used for the curve when hit the mesh #99ff99 curveMissColor Color used for the curve when it doesn't hit anything #ff0000 curveNumberPoints Number of points used in the curve 30 curveLineWidth Line width of the curve 0.025 curveShootingSpeed Curve shooting speed, as bigger value, farther distance. 5 defaultPlaneSize Default plane size 100 maxLength Max length of the ray when using type=line teleport 10 landingNormal Normal vector to detect collisions with the collisionEntity (0, 1, 0) landingMaxAngle Angle threshold (in degrees) used together with landingNormal to detect if the mesh is so steep to jump to it. 45 startEvents Alternative to button , list of events to listen to start teleporting. []

Usage

Browser Installation

Install and use by directly including the browser files:

There are two ways to use it: using a camera rig or not. I strongly recommend using a camera rig as the following example:

< head > < title > My A-Frame Scene </ title > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/0.7.1/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://rawgit.com/fernandojsg/aframe-teleport-controls/master/dist/aframe-teleport-controls.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene > < a-entity id = "cameraRig" > < a-entity id = "head" camera wasd-controls look-controls > </ a-entity > < a-entity id = "left-hand" teleport-controls = "cameraRig: #cameraRig; teleportOrigin: #head;" > </ a-entity > < a-entity id = "right-hand" teleport-controls = "cameraRig: #cameraRig; teleportOrigin: #head;" > </ a-entity > </ a-entity > </ a-scene > </ body >

To use this component with Gear VR, you need to add gearvr-controls :

< a-scene > < a-entity id = "cameraRig" > < a-camera /> < a-entity teleport-controls = "cameraRig: #cameraRig" gearvr-controls /> </ a-entity > </ a-scene >

You can also use the trigger button instead of trackpad button by adding button: trigger .

For Daydream, replace gearvr-controls by daydream-controls .

If you use aframe-environment-component > 1.0.0 and want to teleport on the generated ground, on the hills, you can specify collisionEntities: .environmentGround . You can also add .environmentDressing if you want to teleport on the dressing like the mushrooms. On Gear VR, it can be very slow with the curved line. Use maxLength: 200; type: line; in this case.

NPM Installation

Install via NPM:

npm install aframe-teleport-controls

Then register and use.

require ( 'aframe-teleport-controls' );

Events