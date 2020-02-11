Teleport component
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|cameraRig
|Selector of the camera Rig to teleport
|teleportOrigin
|Selector of the child of cameraRig to use as the center point for teleporting, typically the camera. If set teleporting will position the cameraRig such that this element ends up above the teleport location (rather than the center of the camreaRig)
|type
|Type of teleport: line or parabolic
|parabolic
|button
|Button used to launch the teleport: trackpad, trigger, grip, menu
|trackpad
|collisionEntities
|Selector of the meshes used to check the collisions. If no value provided a plane Y=0 is used
|endEvents
|Paired with
startEvents, list of events to listen for to finish teleporting.
|[]
|hitEntity
|Entity used to show at the hitting position. If no value provided a cylinder will be used as default.
|hitCylinderColor
|Color used for the default
hitEntity primitives
|#99ff99
|hitCylinderRadius
|Radius used for the default
hitEntity primitives
|0.25
|hitCylinderHeight
|Height used for the default
hitEntity primitives
|0.3
|interval
|Number of milliseconds to wait in between each intersection test. Lower number is better for faster updates. Higher number is better for performance.
|0
|curveHitColor
|Color used for the curve when hit the mesh
|#99ff99
|curveMissColor
|Color used for the curve when it doesn't hit anything
|#ff0000
|curveNumberPoints
|Number of points used in the curve
|30
|curveLineWidth
|Line width of the curve
|0.025
|curveShootingSpeed
|Curve shooting speed, as bigger value, farther distance.
|5
|defaultPlaneSize
|Default plane size
|100
|maxLength
|Max length of the ray when using type=line teleport
|10
|landingNormal
|Normal vector to detect collisions with the
collisionEntity
|(0, 1, 0)
|landingMaxAngle
|Angle threshold (in degrees) used together with
landingNormal to detect if the mesh is so steep to jump to it.
|45
|startEvents
|Alternative to
button, list of events to listen to start teleporting.
|[]
Install and use by directly including the browser files:
There are two ways to use it: using a camera rig or not. I strongly recommend using a camera rig as the following example:
<head>
<title>My A-Frame Scene</title>
<script src="https://aframe.io/releases/0.7.1/aframe.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://rawgit.com/fernandojsg/aframe-teleport-controls/master/dist/aframe-teleport-controls.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<a-scene>
<a-entity id="cameraRig">
<!-- camera -->
<a-entity id="head" camera wasd-controls look-controls></a-entity>
<!-- hand controls -->
<a-entity id="left-hand" teleport-controls="cameraRig: #cameraRig; teleportOrigin: #head;"></a-entity>
<a-entity id="right-hand" teleport-controls="cameraRig: #cameraRig; teleportOrigin: #head;"></a-entity>
</a-entity>
</a-scene>
</body>
To use this component with Gear VR, you need to add
gearvr-controls:
<a-scene>
<a-entity id="cameraRig">
<a-camera />
<a-entity
teleport-controls="cameraRig: #cameraRig"
gearvr-controls
/>
</a-entity>
</a-scene>
You can also use the trigger button instead of trackpad button by adding
button: trigger.
For Daydream, replace
gearvr-controls by
daydream-controls.
If you use aframe-environment-component > 1.0.0
and want to teleport on the generated ground, on the hills, you can
specify
collisionEntities: .environmentGround. You can also add
.environmentDressing if you want to teleport on the dressing like the mushrooms.
On Gear VR, it can be very slow with the curved line. Use
maxLength: 200; type: line; in this case.
Install via NPM:
npm install aframe-teleport-controls
Then register and use.
require('aframe-teleport-controls');
|Event
|Properties of
event.detail
|Description
teleported
oldPosition,
newPosition,
hitPoint
|Fires when teleportation begins.