aframe-super-keyboard

by supermedium
2.1.0 (see all)

🎹 Simple, functional, and fully customizable keyboard for A-Frame.

Overview

Categories

Readme

Lightweight, functional, and fully customizable keyboard for VR

For A-Frame v0.8.2+.

example image

API

PropertyDescriptionDefault Value
alignInput box text alignment (left, center, right)'left'
blinkingSpeedSpeed of the cursor. Duration in ms (less is faster)400
filtersText filters to apply (see next section)[none]
fontInput box font'aileronsemibold'
handSelector of cursor entity (e.g., '#rightHand').[cursor], [vive-controls], [tracked-controls], [oculus-touch-controls], [windows-motion-controls], [hand-controls], [daydream-controls][cursor] > [raycaster]. You will need to apply the cursor component to this entity for now. If this entity does not have a raycaster, one will be automatically set for you with the correct raycaster.objects property respective for the keyboard. This entity needs a cursor component. laser-controls can handle for you, if you are specifying your own cursor for a VR controller, make sure to specify cursor.upEvents and cursor.downEvents.
imagePathKeyboard image folder path'.' (current directory)
inputColorInput box font color#6699ff
intervalThrottling speed for calculating key hover changes (ms)50
keyBgColorKey background color (they are composited in additive mode, so #000 is invisible)#000
keyColorThe keyboard image is multiplied by this color#6699ff
keyHoverColorKey background hover color#1A407F
keyPressColorKey background pressed color#5290F6
labelLabel text, shown on top of keyboard[empty string]
labelColorLabel font color#aaa
maxLengthMaximum number of characters allowed (after filtering)0 (unlimited)
modelKeyboard type (basic, numpad)'basic'
multipleInputsAllows to enter multiple values (keyboard stays open and clears value after entry)false
showVisible or not (mainly for defining initial state)true
valueInput box value (before filtering)[empty string]
widthKeyboard width (in meters)0.8

Events

NameDescription
superkeyboardchangeValue changed.
superkeyboarddismissKeyboard closed.
superkeyboardinputReturn key hit.

Filters

You can choose as many filters as you want. For example: <a-entity super-keyboard="filters: title, numbers, trim"></a-entity>.

Current filters are:

NameDescriptionExample output with input "hello dear WORLD, 123! "
alllowerAll chars lowercase"hello dear world, 123! "
allupperAll chars uppercase"HELLO DEAR WORLD, 123! "
customapply custom filter defined by user (see below)
firstUppercase only first letter in text"Hello dear WORLD, 123! "
numbersAccept only numbers or dot in text"123"
titleUppercase first letter of words"Hello Dear WORLD, 123! "
trimRemove trailing spaces"hello dear WORLD, 123!"

Custom filter can be set using the method setCustomFilter(func) of the component. The func parameter is a function that receives a string and must return the filtered string.

It can be defined from a custom component, for example this could be a password **** filter:

<script>
AFRAME.registerComponent('password-filter', {
  init: function () {
    this.el.components['super-keyboard'].setCustomFilter(function(str){
      return '*'.repeat(str.length);
    });
  }
});
</script>

<a-entity super-keyboard="filters: custom" password-filter></a-entity>

(play example)

Defining Custom Keyboards and Layouts

super-keyboard is based on a single image for the whole keyboard and its input box. By customizing this image and some variables, you can create any keyboard you like, with any texture, layout and appearance.

Note: As of version 1.0, the image is expected to has double width than height (for example, 2048 x 1028). This limitation should be removed in next versions.

First, you create the image of the keyboard, with the characters and control keys such as Enter, Dismiss, Backspace, Shift and Space.

Then you have to tell super-keyboard where the keys are, what is their size, and what character (or command) they produce. For doing this you can use this editor providing an image of the keyboard but with flat colored rectangles where the keys are supposed to be (they must not overlap). Then, just by clicking and pressing the corresponding key, you will get the code necessary for defining the layout of the keyboard.

Finally, you call the component method addCustomModel(name, layout_definition) and set the model property to your keyboard's name.

layout_definition is an object with the following properties:

NameDescriptionExample value
imgKeyboard image path"my-keyboard.png"
inputOffsetXx distance increment of the input box text, to fine tune0.01
inputOffsetYSame as previous, but y increment0.01
layoutArray with key slices data (the code generated in the editor)
wrapCountWrapCount value of the input box text. It sets the size of its font.20

See an example code of a custom keyboard (play example)

Installation

Browser

Install and use by directly including the browser files.

Also grab the keyboard assets (e.g., in the dist/) and drop into your project, specifying the imagePath.

<head>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/aframe-super-keyboard@1.0.0/dist/aframe-super-keyboard.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
  <a-scene>
    <a-entity id="mouseCursor" cursor="rayOrigin: mouse"></a-entity>

    <a-entity id="hand" laser-controls="hand: right"></a-entity>

    <!-- Change hand to `hand` for VR. -->
    <a-entity id="keyboard" super-keyboard="hand: #mouseCursor; imagePath:../../dist/" position="0 1.076 -0.5" rotation="-30 0 0"></a-entity>
  </a-scene>
</body>

npm

Install via npm:

npm install aframe-super-keyboard

Then require and use.

require('aframe');
require('aframe-super-keyboard');

