A stereo component for A-Frame VR.

This component builds on the ['layer' concept of THREE.js] (https://github.com/mrdoob/three.js/issues/6437) and is really two components in one:

'stereocam' component , with tells an aframe camera which 'eye' to render in case of monoscopic display (without 'Entering VR'). The camera will render all entities without the stereo component, but if it encounters an entity with the 'stereo' component active, it will render only those in the same eye as defined here.

, with tells an aframe camera which 'eye' to render in case of monoscopic display (without 'Entering VR'). The camera will render all entities without the stereo component, but if it encounters an entity with the 'stereo' component active, it will render only those in the same eye as defined here. 'stereo' component, which tells aframe to include an entity in either the 'right' eye or 'left' eye (you can also specify 'both', but this has the same effect as not using the 'stereo' component. The component also enables stereoscopic video rendering projected on spheres, so if a sphere (see example below) has the 'stereo' component enabled, if will only project half of the video texture (which one depends on the 'eye' property), so the result is stereoscopic video rendering, if you include two spheres. The component expects videos in side-by-side equirectangular projection (see the video example below).

If a video is used in a sphere with the 'stereo' component active, the component will also enable playback in mobile devices, by attaching a 'click' event on the rendering canvas. Thus, in mobile devices you must click on the screen (via cardboard v2.0 button or with your finger) for the video to start playing. This can be disabled by setting the playOnClick variable to false.

NOTE: for some reason (?) if the video element is put inside scene 'assets' tag, a cross-origin issue is raised

You can see demos for both examples below [here] (http://oscarmarinmiro.github.io/aframe-stereo-component)

'stereocam' component properties (only for camera)

Property Description Default Value eye which eye is enabled in monoscopic display ('left' or 'right') 'left

'stereo' component properties (for other entities)

Property Description Default Value eye in which eye the entity is render VR mode ('left' or 'right') 'left mode this property is for spheres holding a video texture. mode can be 'full' or 'half', depending if the original video is full 360 or only spans 180 degrees horizontally (half-dome) 'full' split this property indicates whether to split the video texture horizontally (left and right hemispheres), or vertically, (top and bottom hemispheres) 'horizontal' playOnClick this property indicates whether the video will automatically be played on clicking on the canvas true

Usage

Browser Installation. 360 stereoscopic video example

Install and use by directly including the browser files:

< html > < head > < title > My A-Frame Scene </ title > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/latest/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "aframe-stereo-component.js.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene > < video id = "Mary" src = "examples/basic_development/textures/MaryOculus.webm" loop > </ video > < a-camera position = "0 0 10" cursor-visible = "false" stereocam = "eye:left;" > </ a-camera > < a-entity geometry = "primitive: sphere; radius: 100; segmentsWidth: 64; segmentsHeight: 64;" material = "shader: flat; src: #Mary;" scale = "-1 1 1" stereo = "eye:left" > </ a-entity > < a-entity geometry = "primitive: sphere; radius: 100; segmentsWidth: 64; segmentsHeight: 64;" material = "shader: flat; src: #Mary;" scale = "-1 1 1" stereo = "eye:right" > </ a-entity > </ a-scene > </ body > </ html >

Browser Installation. Stereoscopic panoramas (images)

if you have an over/under stereo panorama file, you can follow this instructions to split it

Install and use by directly including the browser files:

< html > < head > < title > My A-Frame Scene </ title > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/latest/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "aframe-stereo-component.js.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene antialias = "true" > < a-assets > < img id = "left" src = "http://i.imgur.com/YAaxpv6.jpg" > < img id = "right" src = "http://i.imgur.com/JUxTnzK.jpg" > </ a-assets > < a-entity camera look-controls position = "0 0 0" stereocam = "eye:left;" > </ a-entity > < a-sky id = "sky1" src = "#left" stereo = "eye:left" > </ a-sky > < a-sky id = "sky2" src = "#right" stereo = "eye:right" > </ a-sky > < -- or alternatively -- > </ a-scene > </ body > </ html >

Browser Installation. Two cubes, each one for each eye

Install and use by directly including the browser files:

< html > < head > < title > My A-Frame Scene </ title > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/latest/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "aframe-stereo-component.js.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene > < a-sky color = "#FFF" > </ a-sky > < a-light color = "#333" position = "0 5 0" type = "ambient" intensity = "0.2" > </ a-light > < a-light type = "point" color = "#EEE" intensity = "1.0" position = "3 3 10" > </ a-light > < a-camera position = "0 0 10" cursor-color = "black" stereocam = "eye:left;" > </ a-camera > < a-entity geometry = "primitive: box" material = "color: #C03546" stereo = "eye:left" > </ a-entity > < a-entity geometry = "primitive: box" material = "color: #3546C0" position = "0 5 0" stereo = "eye: right" > </ a-entity > </ a-scene > </ body > </ html >

Stereoscopic videos that are split vertically - Top and Bottom

Install and use by directly including the browser files:

< html > < head > < title > My A-Frame Scene </ title > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/latest/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "aframe-stereo-component.js.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene > < video id = "video" src = "path/to/top-bottom/mp4" loop > </ video > < a-camera position = "0 0 10" cursor-visible = "false" stereocam = "eye:left;" > </ a-camera > < a-entity geometry = "primitive: sphere; radius: 100; segmentsWidth: 64; segmentsHeight: 64;" material = "shader: flat; src: #video;" scale = "-1 1 1" stereo = "eye:left; split: vertical" > </ a-entity > < a-entity geometry = "primitive: sphere; radius: 100; segmentsWidth: 64; segmentsHeight: 64;" material = "shader: flat; src: #video;" scale = "-1 1 1" stereo = "eye:right; split: vertical" > </ a-entity > </ a-scene > </ body > </ html >

NPM Installation

Install via NPM:

npm install aframe-stereo-component

Then register and use.

var AFRAME = require ( 'aframe' ); var stereoComponent = require ( 'aframe-stereo-component' ).stereo_component; var stereocamComponent = require ( 'aframe-stereo-component' ).stereocam_component; AFRAME.registerComponent( 'stereo' , stereoComponent); AFRAME.registerComponent( 'stereocam' , stereocamComponent);

Credits

The video used in the examples is from http://pedrofe.com/rendering-for-oculus-rift-with-arnold/, from the project http://www.meryproject.com/

Boilerplate code from https://github.com/ngokevin/aframe-component-boilerplate

Code for adjusting sphere face vertex is from https://github.com/mrdoob/three.js/blob/master/examples/webvr_video.html

Stereo images from Dougstar02