This feature is now available in A-Frame v0.6.1 by setting
<a-scene cursor="rayOrigin: mouse">.
This is similar to
cursor component besides the mouse behaves as cursor.
For detail, please check cursor page.
There is no property.
The
mouse-cursor will add states to the cursor entity on certain events.
There is no
hovering or
hovered state for mobile.
|State Name
|Description
|hovering
|Added when the cursor is hovering over another entity.
The cursor will add states to the target entity on certain events.
|State Name
|Description
|hovered
|Added when target entity is being hovered by the cursor.
There is no
mouseenter or
mouseleave events but
click event for mobile.
|Event Name
|Description
|click
|Triggered when an entity is clicked.
|mouseenter
|Triggered on mouseenter of the canvas.
|mouseleave
|Triggered on mouseleave of the canvas.
|mousedown
|Triggered on mousedown of the canvas.
|mouseup
|Triggered on mouseup of the canvas.
For events, please check demo page.
The
mouse-cursor component is usually used alongside the [camera component][components-camera].
Install and use by directly including the browser files:
<head>
<title>My A-Frame Scene</title>
<script src="https://aframe.io/releases/0.5.0/aframe.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://rawgit.com/mayognaise/aframe-mouse-cursor-component/master/dist/aframe-mouse-cursor-component.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<a-scene>
<a-entity camera look-controls mouse-cursor>
</a-scene>
</body>
Install via NPM:
npm i -D aframe-mouse-cursor-component
Then register and use.
import 'aframe'
import 'aframe-mouse-cursor-component'
If you want to work on this component, take a fork of this branch, and submit a PR back.
npm run dev in your terminal, and check your code at
http://localhost:8000
npm run build
click event won't be fired when mouse moves a lot after mouse down