amc

aframe-mouse-cursor-component

by Mayo Tobita
0.5.3 (see all)

Mouse Cursor Component for A-Frame VR.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

94

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A-Frame Mouse Cursor Component

This feature is now available in A-Frame v0.6.1 by setting <a-scene cursor="rayOrigin: mouse">.

This is similar to cursor component besides the mouse behaves as cursor.

For detail, please check cursor page.

DEMO

example

Properties

There is no property.

States

The mouse-cursor will add states to the cursor entity on certain events.

There is no hovering or hovered state for mobile.

State NameDescription
hoveringAdded when the cursor is hovering over another entity.

The cursor will add states to the target entity on certain events.

State NameDescription
hoveredAdded when target entity is being hovered by the cursor.

Events

There is no mouseenter or mouseleave events but click event for mobile.

Event NameDescription
clickTriggered when an entity is clicked.
mouseenterTriggered on mouseenter of the canvas.
mouseleaveTriggered on mouseleave of the canvas.
mousedownTriggered on mousedown of the canvas.
mouseupTriggered on mouseup of the canvas.

For events, please check demo page.

Usage

The mouse-cursor component is usually used alongside the [camera component][components-camera].

Browser Installation

Install and use by directly including the browser files:

<head>
  <title>My A-Frame Scene</title>
  <script src="https://aframe.io/releases/0.5.0/aframe.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://rawgit.com/mayognaise/aframe-mouse-cursor-component/master/dist/aframe-mouse-cursor-component.min.js"></script>
</head>

<body>
  <a-scene>
    <a-entity camera look-controls mouse-cursor>
  </a-scene>
</body>

NPM Installation

Install via NPM:

npm i -D aframe-mouse-cursor-component

Then register and use.

import 'aframe'
import 'aframe-mouse-cursor-component'

Contributions

If you want to work on this component, take a fork of this branch, and submit a PR back.

  • To dev, run npm run dev in your terminal, and check your code at http://localhost:8000
  • To build (prior to PR) run npm run build

Change log

0.5.1

  • Add ‘mousedown’ and ‘mouseup’ event

0.5.0

  • Now works accurately with scenes embedded in page

0.2.1

  • Now mouse cursor works in stereo mode on both desktop/mobile
  • click event won't be fired when mouse moves a lot after mouse down

