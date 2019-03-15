A-Frame Mouse Cursor Component

This feature is now available in A-Frame v0.6.1 by setting <a-scene cursor="rayOrigin: mouse"> .

This is similar to cursor component besides the mouse behaves as cursor.

For detail, please check cursor page.

DEMO

Properties

There is no property.

States

The mouse-cursor will add states to the cursor entity on certain events.

There is no hovering or hovered state for mobile.

State Name Description hovering Added when the cursor is hovering over another entity.

The cursor will add states to the target entity on certain events.

State Name Description hovered Added when target entity is being hovered by the cursor.

Events

There is no mouseenter or mouseleave events but click event for mobile.

Event Name Description click Triggered when an entity is clicked. mouseenter Triggered on mouseenter of the canvas. mouseleave Triggered on mouseleave of the canvas. mousedown Triggered on mousedown of the canvas. mouseup Triggered on mouseup of the canvas.

For events, please check demo page.

Usage

The mouse-cursor component is usually used alongside the [camera component][components-camera].

Browser Installation

Install and use by directly including the browser files:

< head > < title > My A-Frame Scene </ title > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/0.5.0/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://rawgit.com/mayognaise/aframe-mouse-cursor-component/master/dist/aframe-mouse-cursor-component.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene > < a-entity camera look-controls mouse-cursor > </ a-scene > </ body >

NPM Installation

Install via NPM:

npm i -D aframe-mouse-cursor-component

Then register and use.

import 'aframe' import 'aframe-mouse-cursor-component'

Contributions

If you want to work on this component, take a fork of this branch, and submit a PR back.

To dev, run npm run dev in your terminal, and check your code at http://localhost:8000

in your terminal, and check your code at To build (prior to PR) run npm run build

Change log

Add ‘mousedown’ and ‘mouseup’ event

Now works accurately with scenes embedded in page