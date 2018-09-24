leap-hand for Leap Motion
A-Frame VR component for Leap Motion controller.
In the dist/ folder, download either the minified or unminified build. Include the scripts on your page, and all components are automatically registered for you.
Or, use a CDN-hosted version:
<script src="//unpkg.com/aframe-leap-hands/dist/aframe-leap-hands.umd.js"></script>
Using NPM and Browserify or Webpack:
npm install --save aframe-leap-hands
require('aframe');
require('aframe-leap-hands');
<a-entity camera="near: 0.01" look-controls position="0 1.5 0">
<a-entity leap-hand="hand: left"></a-entity>
<a-entity leap-hand="hand: right"></a-entity>
</a-entity>
leap-hand component:
|Property
|Default
|Description
|hand
|—
left or
right
|enablePhysics
|false
|Adds a physics body for aframe-physics-system.
|holdDistance
|0.2
|Holding distance, in meters.
|holdDebounce
|100
|Debouncing on grip, in milliseconds.
|holdSelector
[holdable]
|Selector that limits which objects may be held.
|holdSensitivity
|0.95
|0—1.
|releaseSensitivity
|0.75
|0–1.
|debug
|false
|Shows a grip target indicator.
leap system:
|Property
|Default
|Description
|vr
|true
|If true, sets default VR position and quaternion.
|scale
|0.001
|position
0 0 0
|quaternion
0 0 0 1
For example, to set both hands to desktop configuration:
<a-scene leap="vr: false">
<a-entity leap-hand="hand: left"></a-entity>
<a-entity leap-hand="hand: right"></a-entity>
</a-scene>