A-Frame VR leap-hand for Leap Motion

A-Frame VR component for Leap Motion controller.

Installation (Scripts)

In the dist/ folder, download either the minified or unminified build. Include the scripts on your page, and all components are automatically registered for you.

Or, use a CDN-hosted version:

< script src = "//unpkg.com/aframe-leap-hands/dist/aframe-leap-hands.umd.js" > </ script >

Installation (NPM)

Using NPM and Browserify or Webpack:

npm install --save aframe-leap-hands

require ( 'aframe' ); require ( 'aframe-leap-hands' );

Usage

< a-entity camera = "near: 0.01" look-controls position = "0 1.5 0" > < a-entity leap-hand = "hand: left" > </ a-entity > < a-entity leap-hand = "hand: right" > </ a-entity > </ a-entity >

Options

Property Default Description hand — left or right enablePhysics false Adds a physics body for aframe-physics-system. holdDistance 0.2 Holding distance, in meters. holdDebounce 100 Debouncing on grip, in milliseconds. holdSelector [holdable] Selector that limits which objects may be held. holdSensitivity 0.95 0—1. releaseSensitivity 0.75 0–1. debug false Shows a grip target indicator.

leap system:

Property Default Description vr true If true, sets default VR position and quaternion. scale 0.001 position 0 0 0 quaternion 0 0 0 1

For example, to set both hands to desktop configuration:

< a-scene leap = "vr: false" > < a-entity leap-hand = "hand: left" > </ a-entity > < a-entity leap-hand = "hand: right" > </ a-entity > </ a-scene >

