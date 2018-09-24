openbase logo
aframe-leap-hands

by openleap
0.8.0 (see all)

A-Frame VR component for Leap Motion.

Readme

A-Frame VR leap-hand for Leap Motion

A-Frame VR component for Leap Motion controller.

Installation (Scripts)

In the dist/ folder, download either the minified or unminified build. Include the scripts on your page, and all components are automatically registered for you.

Or, use a CDN-hosted version:

<script src="//unpkg.com/aframe-leap-hands/dist/aframe-leap-hands.umd.js"></script>

Installation (NPM)

Using NPM and Browserify or Webpack:

npm install --save aframe-leap-hands

require('aframe');
require('aframe-leap-hands');

Usage

<a-entity camera="near: 0.01" look-controls position="0 1.5 0">
  <a-entity leap-hand="hand: left"></a-entity>
  <a-entity leap-hand="hand: right"></a-entity>
</a-entity>

Options

leap-hand component:

PropertyDefaultDescription
handleft or right
enablePhysicsfalseAdds a physics body for aframe-physics-system.
holdDistance0.2Holding distance, in meters.
holdDebounce100Debouncing on grip, in milliseconds.
holdSelector[holdable]Selector that limits which objects may be held.
holdSensitivity0.950—1.
releaseSensitivity0.750–1.
debugfalseShows a grip target indicator.

leap system:

PropertyDefaultDescription
vrtrueIf true, sets default VR position and quaternion.
scale0.001
position0 0 0
quaternion0 0 0 1

For example, to set both hands to desktop configuration:

<a-scene leap="vr: false">
  <a-entity leap-hand="hand: left"></a-entity>
  <a-entity leap-hand="hand: right"></a-entity>
</a-scene>

References:

Official

Third-party

