A shader to render 2D HTML and CSS to a texture for A-Frame.
Inspired by:
The screenshot of the HTML element is done via
html2canvas. To learn more about the library, check out
html2canvas's documentation
side,
transparent).
width and
height are sizes to capture. For example, if the HTML element's dimensions are
640x480 and
width: 200; height: 100, then the rendered HTML canvas will be cropped to 200px width and 100px height from the left-top position.
fps is the framerate to render per second. If we only need to render once and be static, we can keep the value at
0.
ratio lets us use the HTML element's natural aspect ratio. If we keep the value as
null, the generated canvas will scaled for fit to the entity's geometry. If we set
ratio: width, the geometry's height will be changed to match the HTML element's ratio, and vice-versa for
ratio: height.
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|target
|DOM element to render, given by a CSS selector (e.g.,
#foo).
|null
|width
|Width to capture.
|Target's width
|height
|height to capture.
|Target's height
|fps
|FPS to render. For example, providing 10 will refresh the material against the HTML 10 times per second. By default, the material will be static.
|0
|ratio
|Use target's ratio (i.e.,
width,
height).
|height
|debug
|For debugging purposes, a DOM element which to append a rendered canvas to. Provided via a CSS selector (e.g.,
#debug). debug DOM to append generated canvas from
html2canvas
|null
For reference, check out the following links:
Available options by
html2canvas will be ready for properties soon.
We will often see that the rendered looks different from how the source HTML in 2D. The process takes trial-and-error and can also depend on the device.
To check what is actually rendered by
html2canvas, set the
debug property
to append and view the generated canvas. More for limitations, see
html2canvas's documentation on
limitations.
The following method is coming soon:
fps as
0)
The following events are coming soon:
html-ready when
html2canvas set and ready to render
html-draw each time it renders
For the conversion to canvas to work, we need to make the target HTML element technically visible and within the viewport, but we also don't want it to get in the way of our scene. We usually want to give the HTML element a fixed position and z-index it under everything:
<div id="targetHTML" style="width: 100%; height: 100%; position: fixed; left: 0; top: 0; z-index: -1; overflow: hidden"></div>
Install and use by directly including the browser files:
<head>
<title>My A-Frame Scene</title>
<script src="https://aframe.io/releases/0.5.0/aframe.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/aframe-html-shader@0.2.0/dist/aframe-html-shader.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<a-scene>
<a-entity geometry="primitive: box" material="shader: html; target: #htmlElement"></a-entity>
</a-scene>
<div style="width: 100%; height: 100%; position: fixed; left: 0; top: 0; z-index: -1; overflow: hidden">
<div id="htmlElement" style="background: #F8F8F8; color: #333; font-size: 48px">Hello, HTML!</div>
</div>
</body>
Install via NPM:
npm install --save aframe-html-shader
Then register and use.
import 'aframe'
import 'aframe-html-shader'
This shader is very helpful to display 2d elements in aframe based 360 environment. But I would be much more happy if it does provide support for that 2d elements whom style can be hidden in 2d but that can be visible in 360.