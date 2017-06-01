openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ahs

aframe-html-shader

by Mayo Tobita
0.2.0 (see all)

A shader to render DOM Element for A-Frame VR.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

327

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
mohit-shilpmis

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

A-Frame HTML Shader

A shader to render 2D HTML and CSS to a texture for A-Frame.

Inspired by:

DEMO

example

The screenshot of the HTML element is done via html2canvas. To learn more about the library, check out html2canvas's documentation

Properties

  • A-Frame's basic material properties still supported (e.g., side, transparent).
  • width and height are sizes to capture. For example, if the HTML element's dimensions are 640x480 and width: 200; height: 100, then the rendered HTML canvas will be cropped to 200px width and 100px height from the left-top position.
  • fps is the framerate to render per second. If we only need to render once and be static, we can keep the value at 0.
  • ratio lets us use the HTML element's natural aspect ratio. If we keep the value as null, the generated canvas will scaled for fit to the entity's geometry. If we set ratio: width, the geometry's height will be changed to match the HTML element's ratio, and vice-versa for ratio: height.
PropertyDescriptionDefault Value
targetDOM element to render, given by a CSS selector (e.g., #foo).null
widthWidth to capture.Target's width
heightheight to capture.Target's height
fpsFPS to render. For example, providing 10 will refresh the material against the HTML 10 times per second. By default, the material will be static.0
ratioUse target's ratio (i.e., width, height).height
debugFor debugging purposes, a DOM element which to append a rendered canvas to. Provided via a CSS selector (e.g., #debug). debug DOM to append generated canvas from html2canvasnull

For reference, check out the following links:

Available options by html2canvas will be ready for properties soon.

Limitations

We will often see that the rendered looks different from how the source HTML in 2D. The process takes trial-and-error and can also depend on the device.

To check what is actually rendered by html2canvas, set the debug property to append and view the generated canvas. More for limitations, see html2canvas's documentation on limitations.

Method

The following method is coming soon:

  • render() (This is useful when you set fps as 0)

Events

The following events are coming soon:

  • html-ready when html2canvas set and ready to render
  • html-draw each time it renders

Visibility

For the conversion to canvas to work, we need to make the target HTML element technically visible and within the viewport, but we also don't want it to get in the way of our scene. We usually want to give the HTML element a fixed position and z-index it under everything:

<div id="targetHTML" style="width: 100%; height: 100%; position: fixed; left: 0; top: 0; z-index: -1; overflow: hidden"></div>

Usage

Browser Installation

Install and use by directly including the browser files:

<head>
  <title>My A-Frame Scene</title>
  <script src="https://aframe.io/releases/0.5.0/aframe.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/aframe-html-shader@0.2.0/dist/aframe-html-shader.min.js"></script>
</head>

<body>
  <a-scene>
    <a-entity geometry="primitive: box" material="shader: html; target: #htmlElement"></a-entity>
  </a-scene>

  <div style="width: 100%; height: 100%; position: fixed; left: 0; top: 0; z-index: -1; overflow: hidden">
    <div id="htmlElement" style="background: #F8F8F8; color: #333; font-size: 48px">Hello, HTML!</div>
  </div>
</body>

NPM Installation

Install via NPM:

npm install --save aframe-html-shader

Then register and use.

import 'aframe'
import 'aframe-html-shader'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mohit Saini10 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

This shader is very helpful to display 2d elements in aframe based 360 environment. But I would be much more happy if it does provide support for that 2d elements whom style can be hidden in 2d but that can be visible in 360.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial