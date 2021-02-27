A graphical User Interface framework for A-Frame.

The aframe-gui components provide layout and gui widgets that can be used to create a user interface in an A-Frame scene.

The dist/aframe-gui.js file defines the following components:

Component Primitive Description gui-flex-container a-gui-flex-container Layout container with flexbox-inspired gui-item Used by other components for common properties like height and width gui-interactable Used by other components to define onclick behavior gui-cursor a-gui-cursor Cursor used to interact with GUI elements. gui-button a-gui-button Standard button component with text label gui-icon-button a-gui-icon-button Button with icon label instead of text gui-icon-label-button a-gui-icon-label-button Button with both icon and text labels gui-radio a-gui-radio Radio button gui-toggle a-gui-toggle Toggle button gui-slider a-gui-slider Slider component gui-vertical-slider a-gui-slider Vertical slider component gui-input a-gui-input Text input field gui-label a-gui-label Text label gui-progress-bar a-gui-progress-bar Progress bar gui-circle-loader a-gui-circle-loader Circular progress meter gui-circle-timer a-gui-circle-timer Circular progress meter with timer

key_orange | '#ed5b21' | key_orange_light | '#ef8c60' | key_grey | '#22252a' | key_grey_dark | '#2c3037' | key_grey_light | '#606876' | key_offwhite | '#d3d3d4' | key_white | '#ffffff' |

Examples

Examples are available at:

https://rdub80.github.io/aframe-gui/examples/index.html

Use in your AFrame project

Include the following Javascript in the head of the page containing your AFrame scene:

https://rawgit.com/rdub80/aframe-gui/master/dist/aframe-gui.min.js

Building

Run the following to build to the examples/js folder:

npm run dist-example

npm run dist-example-min

Run locally

Run the following start the webpack-dev-server:

npm start

The webpack-dev-server should now be running at http://localhost:8080

Components

a-gui-flex-container Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value flex-direction property specifies how flex items are placed in the flex container defining the main axis and the direction: 'row', 'column' 'row' justify-content property defines distributed space between and around content items along the main axis of their container: 'flexStart','center','flexEnd' 'flexStart' align-items property defines distributed space between and around flex items along the cross-axis of their container. Like justify-content but in the perpendicular direction. 'flexStart' item-padding Padding between items 0.0 opacity Transparency of the flex-conntainer 0.0 is-top-container Setting background of the flex-container false panel-color Background color of the flex-container #22252a panel-rounded flex-container panel rounding radius 0.05

< a-gui-flex-container flex-direction = "column" justify-content = "center" align-items = "normal" component-padding = "0.1" opacity = "0.7" width = "3.5" height = "4.5" panel-color = "#072B73" panel-rounded = "0.2" position = "0 2.5 -6" rotation = "0 0 0" > ... gui items here... </ a-gui-flex-container >

a-gui-cursor Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value color Cursor initial color #ffffff hover-color Cursor hover color #ffffff active-color Cursor selection/active color #ed5b21 distance distance of the pointer from the camera -1 design choose a design: 'dot', 'ring', 'cross' or 'reticle' 'dot'

< a-entity id = "cameraRig" position = "0 1.6 0" > < a-camera look-controls wasd-controls position = "0 0 0" > < a-gui-cursor id = "cursor" raycaster = "objects: [gui-interactable]" fuse = "true" fuse-timeout = "2000" color = "#ECEFF1" hover-color = "#CFD8DC" active-color = "#607D8B" design = "ring" > </ a-gui-cursor > </ a-camera > </ a-entity >

Example without fuse/gaze trigger (click trigger):

< a-entity id = "cameraRig" position = "0 1.6 0" > < a-camera look-controls wasd-controls position = "0 0 0" > < a-gui-cursor id = "cursor" raycaster = "objects: [gui-interactable]" fuse = "false" > </ a-gui-cursor > </ a-camera > </ a-entity >

a-gui-button Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value on Event that triggers onclick action click value Text of button label font-size Font size for button 0.2 font-family Font family for button '' font-color Text color for button label #d3d3d4 border-color Border color of button #d3d3d4 focus-color Focus color of button #ef8c60 background-color Background color of button #22252a hover-color Background color when button is in hover state #2c3037 active-color Background color when button is pressed down #ed5b21 toggle If true, button acts as toggle button with on/off state false toggle-state Setting the toggle button on/off state false

| width | Width of button | 1 | | height | Height of button | 1 | | depth | Depth of button | 0.02 | | base-depth | Depth of the base of the button | 0.01 | | gap | Gap between button and base | 0.025 | | margin | Margin around button | 0 0 0 0 |

| bevel | If true, button bevel is enabled | false | | bevel-segments | Segments of the button bevel | 5 | | steps | Steps of the button bevel | 2 | | bevel-size | Size of the button bevel | 0.1 | | bevel-offset | Offset of the button bevel | 0 | | bevel-thickness | Thickness of the button bevel | 0.1 |

< a-gui-button width = "2.5" height = "0.7" base-depth = "0.025" depth = "0.1" gap = "0.1" onclick = "buttonActionFunction" key-code = "32" value = "Sample Button" font-family = "assets/fonts/PermanentMarker-Regular.ttf" font-size = "0.25" margin = "0 0 0.05 0" font-color = "black" active-color = "red" hover-color = "yellow" border-color = "white" focus-color = "black" background-color = "orange" bevel = "true" > </ a-gui-button >

a-gui-circle-loader Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value active-color Color of ring that indicates loading progress #ed5b21 background-color Background color of item #22252a loaded Initial percentage progress value 0.5 font-color Text color for progress percentage text #d3d3d4 font-family Font family for progress percentage text '' font-size Font size for progress percentage text 0.2 height Height of item 1 width Width of item 1 margin Margin around item 0 0 0 0

< a-gui-circle-loader height = "0.75" font-family = "assets/fonts/Plaster-Regular.ttf" font-size = "0.2" loaded = "0.3456" margin = "0 0 0.1 0" background-color = "#999" > </ a-gui-circle-loader >

a-gui-circle-timer Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value font-size Font size for countdown text 0.2 font-family Font family for progress countdown text '' font-color Text color for progress countdown text #d3d3d4 border-color Color of indicators that show 25/50/75/100 progress #22252a background-color Background color of item #22252a active-color Color of ring that indicates countdown progress #ed5b21

| count-down | Initial countdown value in seconds | 0 | | callback | callback function that fires when countdown expires | '' |

| width | Width of item | 1 | | height | Height of item | 1 | | margin | Margin around item | 0 0 0 0 |

< a-gui-circle-timer height = "0.75" count-down = "60" callback = "timedout" font-family = "assets/fonts/PermanentMarker-Regular.ttf" margin = "0 0 0.1 0" > </ a-gui-circle-timer >

a-gui-icon-button Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value on Event that triggers onclick action click

| icon | | '' | | icon-active | | '' | | icon-font | Icon font family | 'assets/fonts/fa-regular-400.ttf' | | icon-font-size | Icon Font size for button | 0.4 |

| font-color | Text color for button label | #d3d3d4 | | border-color | Border color of button | #d3d3d4 | | background-color | Background color of item | #22252a | | hover-color | Background color when button is in hover state | #2c3037 | | active-color | Background color when button is pressed down | #ed5b21 | | toggle | Toggle status | false | | toggle-state | Setting the toggle button on/off state | false |

| height | Height of item | 1 | | width | Width of item | 1 | | margin | Margin around item | 0 0 0 0 |

< a-gui-icon-button height = "0.75" onclick = "buttonActionFunction" key-code = "32" icon = "f09b" icon-font = "assets/fonts/fa-brands-400.ttf" margin = "0 0 0.05 0" > </ a-gui-icon-button >

a-gui-icon-label-button Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value on Event that triggers onclick action click

| icon | icon char | '' | | icon-active | icon char for the active state | '' | | icon-font | Icon font family | 'assets/fonts/fa-regular-400.ttf' | | icon-font-size | Icon Font size for button | 0.35 |

| font-color | Text color for button label | #d3d3d4 | | value | | '' | | font-family | Font family for button | '' | | font-size | Font size for button | 0.2 | | font-color | Text color for button label | #d3d3d4 | | border-color | Border color of button | #d3d3d4 | | background-color | Background color of button | #22252a | | hover-color | Background color when button is in hover state | #2c3037 | | active-color | Background color when button is pressed down | #ed5b21 | | toggle | Toggle status | false | | toggle-state | Setting the toggle button on/off state | false |

| height | Height of button | 1 | | width | Width of button | 1 | | margin | Margin around button | 0 0 0 0 |

< a-gui-icon-label-button width = "2.5" height = "0.75" onclick = "buttonActionFunction" icon = "f2b9" icon-font = "assets/fonts/fa-solid-900.ttf" value = "icon label" font-family = "assets/fonts/PressStart2P-Regular.ttf" font-size = "0.16" margin = "0 0 0.05 0" > </ a-gui-icon-label-button >

a-gui-input Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value onclick Function to call on click event onhover Function to call on hover event value Input text value

| font-size | Font size for input | 0.2 | | font-family | Font family for input | '' | | font-color | Text input color | #2c3037 | | border-color | Border color of input | #2c3037 | | background-color | Background color of input | #22252a | | border-hover-color | Border color when input is in hover state | #22252a | | hover-color | Background color when input is in hover state | #2c3037 |

| margin | Margin around item | 0 0 0 0 | | height | Height of item | 1 | | width | Width of item | 1 |

< a-gui-input width = "2.5" height = "0.75" onclick = "inputActionFunction" font-family = "assets/fonts/PermanentMarker-Regular.ttf" font-size = "0.2" value = "Hello Wor_" margin = "0 0 0.05 0" > </ a-gui-input >

a-gui-label Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value value '' align text-align: 'left','center','right' 'center' anchor text anchor position: 'left','center','right' 'center' lineHeight line-height of the label 0.2 font-size Font size for input 0.2 font-family Font family for input '' font-color Text input color #2c3037 background-color Background color of label #d3d3d4

| text-depth | distance from the text to label background | 0.01 | | height | Height of item | 1 | | width | Width of item | 1 | | margin | Margin around item | 0 0 0 0 |

< a-gui-label width = "2.5" height = "0.75" value = "test label" font-family = "assets/fonts/DiplomataSC-Regular.ttf" font-size = "0.35" line-height = "0.8" letter-spacing = "0" margin = "0 0 0.05 0" > </ a-gui-label >

a-gui-progress-bar Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value background-color Background color of progress bar #22252a active-color Color for indicating progress level #ed5b21 height Height of item 1 width Width of item 1 margin Margin around item 0 0 0 0

< a-gui-progressbar width = "2.5" height = "0.25" margin = "0 0 0.05 0" > </ a-gui-progressbar >

a-gui-radio Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value on Event that triggers onclick action click checked false active true toggle Toggle status false toggle-state Setting the radio button on/off state false

| value | | '' | | font-family | Font family for radio button | '' | | font-size | Font size for radio button | 0.2 | | font-color | Text color for radio button label | #2c3037 | | border-width | | 1 | | border-color | Border color of radio button | #ffffff | | background-color | Background color of radio button | #d3d3d4 | | hover-color | Background color when radio button is in hover state | #606876 | | handle-color | | #22252a | | active-color | Background color when radio button is pressed down | #ed5b21 |

| height | Height of radio button | 1 | | width | Width of radio button | 1 | | margin | Margin around radio button | 0 0 0 0 |

< a-gui-radio width = "2.5" height = "0.75" onclick = "toggleActionFunction" value = "radio label" font-size = "0.3" margin = "0 0 0.05 0" > </ a-gui-radio >

a-gui-slider Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value active-color #ed5b21 background-color #d3d3d4 border-color #22252a handle-color #ffffff handle-outer-radius '0.17' handle-inner-radius '0.13' handle-outer-depth '0.04' handle-inner-depth '0.02' height Height of item 1 hover-color #606876 left-right-padding '0.25' margin Margin around item 0 0 0 0 onclick Javascript function to execute on click onhover Javascript function to execute on click percent '0.5' slider-bar-depth '0.03' slider-bar-height '0.05' top-bottom-padding '0.125' width Width of item 1

< a-gui-slider width = "2.5" height = "0.75" onclick = "slideActionFunction" percent = "0.29" margin = "0 0 0.05 0" > </ a-gui-slider >

a-gui-toggle Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value on Event that triggers onclick action click checked false active false toggle Toggle status false toggle-state Setting the toggle toggle button on/off state false

| value | | '' | | font-family | Font family for toggle button | '' | | font-size | Font size for toggle button | 0.2 | | font-color | Text color for toggle button label | #d3d3d4 | | border-width | | 1 | | border-color | Border color of toggle button | #d3d3d4 | | background-color | Background color of toggle button | #22252a | | hover-color | Background color when toggle button is in hover state | #2c3037 | | handle-color | | #d3d3d4 | | active-color | Background color when toggle button is pressed down | #ed5b21 |

| height | Height of toggle button | 1 | | width | Width of toggle button | 1 | | margin | Margin around toggle button | 0 0 0 0 |

< a-gui-toggle width = "2.5" height = "0.75" onclick = "testToggleAction" value = "toggle label" font-family = "assets/fonts/Plaster-Regular.ttf" font-size = "0.2" margin = "0 0 0.05 0" > </ a-gui-toggle >

a-gui-vertical-slider Component

Properties

Property Description Default Value active-color #ed5b21 background-color #d3d3d4 border-color #22252a handle-color #ffffff handle-outer-radius 0.17 handle-inner-radius 0.13 handle-outer-depth 0.04 handle-inner-depth 0.02 hover-color #606876 hover-font-size Font size of label indicating where user is hovering 0.2 hover-height Height of label indicating where user is hovering 1.0 hover-margin Margin of label indicating where user is hovering 1.0 hover-percent Current percentage where user is hovering hover-width Width of label indicating where user is hovering 1.0 left-right-padding 0.25 margin Margin around item '0 0 0 0' onclick Javascript function to execute on click onhover Javascript function to execute on click opacity Transparency of the vertical slider background 1.0 output-font-size Font size of label indicating output value 0.2 output-function Name of function to calculate output value from percent output-height Height of label indicating output value 1.0 output-margin Margin of label indicating output value '0 0 0 0' output-width Width of label indicating output value 1.0 percent Current selected slider value, from 0.0 to 1.0 0.5 slider-bar-depth 0.03 slider-bar-height 0.05 top-bottom-padding 0.125 height Height of item 1 width Width of item 1