A graphical User Interface framework for A-Frame.
The
aframe-gui components provide layout and gui widgets that can be used
to create a user interface in an A-Frame scene.
The
dist/aframe-gui.js file defines the following components:
|Component
|Primitive
|Description
|gui-flex-container
|a-gui-flex-container
|Layout container with flexbox-inspired
|gui-item
|Used by other components for common properties like height and width
|gui-interactable
|Used by other components to define onclick behavior
|gui-cursor
|a-gui-cursor
|Cursor used to interact with GUI elements.
|gui-button
|a-gui-button
|Standard button component with text label
|gui-icon-button
|a-gui-icon-button
|Button with icon label instead of text
|gui-icon-label-button
|a-gui-icon-label-button
|Button with both icon and text labels
|gui-radio
|a-gui-radio
|Radio button
|gui-toggle
|a-gui-toggle
|Toggle button
|gui-slider
|a-gui-slider
|Slider component
|gui-vertical-slider
|a-gui-slider
|Vertical slider component
|gui-input
|a-gui-input
|Text input field
|gui-label
|a-gui-label
|Text label
|gui-progress-bar
|a-gui-progress-bar
|Progress bar
|gui-circle-loader
|a-gui-circle-loader
|Circular progress meter
|gui-circle-timer
|a-gui-circle-timer
|Circular progress meter with timer
key_orange | '#ed5b21' | key_orange_light | '#ef8c60' | key_grey | '#22252a' | key_grey_dark | '#2c3037' | key_grey_light | '#606876' | key_offwhite | '#d3d3d4' | key_white | '#ffffff' |
Examples are available at:
https://rdub80.github.io/aframe-gui/examples/index.html
Include the following Javascript in the head of the page containing your AFrame scene:
https://rawgit.com/rdub80/aframe-gui/master/dist/aframe-gui.min.js
Run the following to build to the examples/js folder:
npm run dist-example
npm run dist-example-min
Run the following start the webpack-dev-server:
npm start
The webpack-dev-server should now be running at http://localhost:8080
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|flex-direction
|property specifies how flex items are placed in the flex container defining the main axis and the direction: 'row', 'column'
|'row'
|justify-content
|property defines distributed space between and around content items along the main axis of their container: 'flexStart','center','flexEnd'
|'flexStart'
|align-items
|property defines distributed space between and around flex items along the cross-axis of their container. Like justify-content but in the perpendicular direction.
|'flexStart'
|item-padding
|Padding between items
|0.0
|opacity
|Transparency of the flex-conntainer
|0.0
|is-top-container
|Setting background of the flex-container
|false
|panel-color
|Background color of the flex-container
|#22252a
|panel-rounded
|flex-container panel rounding radius
|0.05
<a-gui-flex-container
flex-direction="column" justify-content="center" align-items="normal" component-padding="0.1" opacity="0.7" width="3.5" height="4.5"
panel-color="#072B73"
panel-rounded="0.2"
position="0 2.5 -6" rotation="0 0 0"
>
... gui items here...
</a-gui-flex-container>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|color
|Cursor initial color
|#ffffff
|hover-color
|Cursor hover color
|#ffffff
|active-color
|Cursor selection/active color
|#ed5b21
|distance
|distance of the pointer from the camera
|-1
|design
|choose a design: 'dot', 'ring', 'cross' or 'reticle'
|'dot'
<!-- Camera + cursor. -->
<a-entity id="cameraRig" position="0 1.6 0">
<a-camera look-controls wasd-controls position="0 0 0">
<a-gui-cursor id="cursor"
raycaster="objects: [gui-interactable]"
fuse="true" fuse-timeout="2000"
color="#ECEFF1"
hover-color="#CFD8DC"
active-color="#607D8B"
design="ring" > <!-- dot, ring, reticle, cross -->
</a-gui-cursor> <!-- /cursor -->
</a-camera> <!-- /camera -->
</a-entity>
<!-- Camera + cursor. -->
<a-entity id="cameraRig" position="0 1.6 0">
<a-camera look-controls wasd-controls position="0 0 0">
<a-gui-cursor id="cursor"
raycaster="objects: [gui-interactable]"
fuse="false"
>
</a-gui-cursor> <!-- /cursor -->
</a-camera> <!-- /camera -->
</a-entity>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|on
|Event that triggers onclick action
|click
|value
|Text of button label
|font-size
|Font size for button
|0.2
|font-family
|Font family for button
|''
|font-color
|Text color for button label
|#d3d3d4
|border-color
|Border color of button
|#d3d3d4
|focus-color
|Focus color of button
|#ef8c60
|background-color
|Background color of button
|#22252a
|hover-color
|Background color when button is in hover state
|#2c3037
|active-color
|Background color when button is pressed down
|#ed5b21
|toggle
|If true, button acts as toggle button with on/off state
|false
|toggle-state
|Setting the toggle button on/off state
|false
| width | Width of button | 1 | | height | Height of button | 1 | | depth | Depth of button | 0.02 | | base-depth | Depth of the base of the button | 0.01 | | gap | Gap between button and base | 0.025 | | margin | Margin around button | 0 0 0 0 |
| bevel | If true, button bevel is enabled | false | | bevel-segments | Segments of the button bevel | 5 | | steps | Steps of the button bevel | 2 | | bevel-size | Size of the button bevel | 0.1 | | bevel-offset | Offset of the button bevel | 0 | | bevel-thickness | Thickness of the button bevel | 0.1 |
<a-gui-button
width="2.5"
height="0.7"
base-depth="0.025"
depth="0.1"
gap="0.1"
onclick="buttonActionFunction" key-code="32"
value="Sample Button"
font-family="assets/fonts/PermanentMarker-Regular.ttf"
font-size="0.25"
margin="0 0 0.05 0"
font-color="black"
active-color="red"
hover-color="yellow"
border-color="white"
focus-color="black"
background-color="orange"
bevel="true"
>
</a-gui-button>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|active-color
|Color of ring that indicates loading progress
|#ed5b21
|background-color
|Background color of item
|#22252a
|loaded
|Initial percentage progress value
|0.5
|font-color
|Text color for progress percentage text
|#d3d3d4
|font-family
|Font family for progress percentage text
|''
|font-size
|Font size for progress percentage text
|0.2
|height
|Height of item
|1
|width
|Width of item
|1
|margin
|Margin around item
|0 0 0 0
<a-gui-circle-loader
height="0.75"
font-family="assets/fonts/Plaster-Regular.ttf"
font-size="0.2"
loaded="0.3456"
margin="0 0 0.1 0"
background-color="#999"
>
</a-gui-circle-loader>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|font-size
|Font size for countdown text
|0.2
|font-family
|Font family for progress countdown text
|''
|font-color
|Text color for progress countdown text
|#d3d3d4
|border-color
|Color of indicators that show 25/50/75/100 progress
|#22252a
|background-color
|Background color of item
|#22252a
|active-color
|Color of ring that indicates countdown progress
|#ed5b21
| count-down | Initial countdown value in seconds | 0 | | callback | callback function that fires when countdown expires | '' |
| width | Width of item | 1 | | height | Height of item | 1 | | margin | Margin around item | 0 0 0 0 |
<a-gui-circle-timer
height="0.75"
count-down="60"
callback="timedout"
font-family="assets/fonts/PermanentMarker-Regular.ttf"
margin="0 0 0.1 0"
>
</a-gui-circle-timer>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|on
|Event that triggers onclick action
|click
| icon | | '' | | icon-active | | '' | | icon-font | Icon font family | 'assets/fonts/fa-regular-400.ttf' | | icon-font-size | Icon Font size for button | 0.4 |
| font-color | Text color for button label | #d3d3d4 | | border-color | Border color of button | #d3d3d4 | | background-color | Background color of item | #22252a | | hover-color | Background color when button is in hover state | #2c3037 | | active-color | Background color when button is pressed down | #ed5b21 | | toggle | Toggle status | false | | toggle-state | Setting the toggle button on/off state | false |
| height | Height of item | 1 | | width | Width of item | 1 | | margin | Margin around item | 0 0 0 0 |
<a-gui-icon-button
height="0.75"
onclick="buttonActionFunction" key-code="32"
icon="f09b"
icon-font="assets/fonts/fa-brands-400.ttf"
margin="0 0 0.05 0"
>
</a-gui-icon-button>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|on
|Event that triggers onclick action
|click
| icon | icon char | '' | | icon-active | icon char for the active state | '' | | icon-font | Icon font family | 'assets/fonts/fa-regular-400.ttf' | | icon-font-size | Icon Font size for button | 0.35 |
| font-color | Text color for button label | #d3d3d4 | | value | | '' | | font-family | Font family for button | '' | | font-size | Font size for button | 0.2 | | font-color | Text color for button label | #d3d3d4 | | border-color | Border color of button | #d3d3d4 | | background-color | Background color of button | #22252a | | hover-color | Background color when button is in hover state | #2c3037 | | active-color | Background color when button is pressed down | #ed5b21 | | toggle | Toggle status | false | | toggle-state | Setting the toggle button on/off state | false |
| height | Height of button | 1 | | width | Width of button | 1 | | margin | Margin around button | 0 0 0 0 |
<a-gui-icon-label-button
width="2.5" height="0.75"
onclick="buttonActionFunction"
icon="f2b9"
icon-font="assets/fonts/fa-solid-900.ttf"
value="icon label"
font-family="assets/fonts/PressStart2P-Regular.ttf"
font-size="0.16"
margin="0 0 0.05 0"
>
</a-gui-icon-label-button>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|onclick
|Function to call on click event
|onhover
|Function to call on hover event
|value
|Input text value
| font-size | Font size for input | 0.2 | | font-family | Font family for input | '' | | font-color | Text input color | #2c3037 | | border-color | Border color of input | #2c3037 | | background-color | Background color of input | #22252a | | border-hover-color | Border color when input is in hover state | #22252a | | hover-color | Background color when input is in hover state | #2c3037 |
| margin | Margin around item | 0 0 0 0 | | height | Height of item | 1 | | width | Width of item | 1 |
<a-gui-input
width="2.5" height="0.75"
onclick="inputActionFunction"
font-family="assets/fonts/PermanentMarker-Regular.ttf"
font-size="0.2"
value="Hello Wor_"
margin="0 0 0.05 0"
>
</a-gui-input>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|value
|''
|align
|text-align: 'left','center','right'
|'center'
|anchor
|text anchor position: 'left','center','right'
|'center'
|lineHeight
|line-height of the label
|0.2
|font-size
|Font size for input
|0.2
|font-family
|Font family for input
|''
|font-color
|Text input color
|#2c3037
|background-color
|Background color of label
|#d3d3d4
| text-depth | distance from the text to label background | 0.01 | | height | Height of item | 1 | | width | Width of item | 1 | | margin | Margin around item | 0 0 0 0 |
<a-gui-label
width="2.5" height="0.75"
value="test label"
font-family="assets/fonts/DiplomataSC-Regular.ttf"
font-size="0.35"
line-height="0.8"
letter-spacing="0"
margin="0 0 0.05 0"
>
</a-gui-label>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|background-color
|Background color of progress bar
|#22252a
|active-color
|Color for indicating progress level
|#ed5b21
|height
|Height of item
|1
|width
|Width of item
|1
|margin
|Margin around item
|0 0 0 0
<a-gui-progressbar
width="2.5" height="0.25"
margin="0 0 0.05 0"
>
</a-gui-progressbar>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|on
|Event that triggers onclick action
|click
|checked
|false
|active
|true
|toggle
|Toggle status
|false
|toggle-state
|Setting the radio button on/off state
|false
| value | | '' | | font-family | Font family for radio button | '' | | font-size | Font size for radio button | 0.2 | | font-color | Text color for radio button label | #2c3037 | | border-width | | 1 | | border-color | Border color of radio button | #ffffff | | background-color | Background color of radio button | #d3d3d4 | | hover-color | Background color when radio button is in hover state | #606876 | | handle-color | | #22252a | | active-color | Background color when radio button is pressed down | #ed5b21 |
| height | Height of radio button | 1 | | width | Width of radio button | 1 | | margin | Margin around radio button | 0 0 0 0 |
<a-gui-radio
width="2.5" height="0.75"
onclick="toggleActionFunction"
value="radio label"
font-size="0.3"
margin="0 0 0.05 0"
>
</a-gui-radio>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|active-color
|#ed5b21
|background-color
|#d3d3d4
|border-color
|#22252a
|handle-color
|#ffffff
|handle-outer-radius
|'0.17'
|handle-inner-radius
|'0.13'
|handle-outer-depth
|'0.04'
|handle-inner-depth
|'0.02'
|height
|Height of item
|1
|hover-color
|#606876
|left-right-padding
|'0.25'
|margin
|Margin around item
|0 0 0 0
|onclick
|Javascript function to execute on click
|onhover
|Javascript function to execute on click
|percent
|'0.5'
|slider-bar-depth
|'0.03'
|slider-bar-height
|'0.05'
|top-bottom-padding
|'0.125'
|width
|Width of item
|1
<a-gui-slider
width="2.5" height="0.75"
onclick="slideActionFunction"
percent="0.29"
margin="0 0 0.05 0"
>
</a-gui-slider>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|on
|Event that triggers onclick action
|click
|checked
|false
|active
|false
|toggle
|Toggle status
|false
|toggle-state
|Setting the toggle toggle button on/off state
|false
| value | | '' | | font-family | Font family for toggle button | '' | | font-size | Font size for toggle button | 0.2 | | font-color | Text color for toggle button label | #d3d3d4 | | border-width | | 1 | | border-color | Border color of toggle button | #d3d3d4 | | background-color | Background color of toggle button | #22252a | | hover-color | Background color when toggle button is in hover state | #2c3037 | | handle-color | | #d3d3d4 | | active-color | Background color when toggle button is pressed down | #ed5b21 |
| height | Height of toggle button | 1 | | width | Width of toggle button | 1 | | margin | Margin around toggle button | 0 0 0 0 |
<a-gui-toggle
width="2.5" height="0.75"
onclick="testToggleAction"
value="toggle label"
font-family="assets/fonts/Plaster-Regular.ttf"
font-size="0.2"
margin="0 0 0.05 0"
>
</a-gui-toggle>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|active-color
|#ed5b21
|background-color
|#d3d3d4
|border-color
|#22252a
|handle-color
|#ffffff
|handle-outer-radius
|0.17
|handle-inner-radius
|0.13
|handle-outer-depth
|0.04
|handle-inner-depth
|0.02
|hover-color
|#606876
|hover-font-size
|Font size of label indicating where user is hovering
|0.2
|hover-height
|Height of label indicating where user is hovering
|1.0
|hover-margin
|Margin of label indicating where user is hovering
|1.0
|hover-percent
|Current percentage where user is hovering
|hover-width
|Width of label indicating where user is hovering
|1.0
|left-right-padding
|0.25
|margin
|Margin around item
|'0 0 0 0'
|onclick
|Javascript function to execute on click
|onhover
|Javascript function to execute on click
|opacity
|Transparency of the vertical slider background
|1.0
|output-font-size
|Font size of label indicating output value
|0.2
|output-function
|Name of function to calculate output value from percent
|output-height
|Height of label indicating output value
|1.0
|output-margin
|Margin of label indicating output value
|'0 0 0 0'
|output-width
|Width of label indicating output value
|1.0
|percent
|Current selected slider value, from 0.0 to 1.0
|0.5
|slider-bar-depth
|0.03
|slider-bar-height
|0.05
|top-bottom-padding
|0.125
|height
|Height of item
|1
|width
|Width of item
|1
<a-gui-slider
width="2.5" height="0.75"
onclick="slideActionFunction"
percent="0.29"
margin="0 0 0.05 0"
>
</a-gui-slider>