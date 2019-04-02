openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ags

aframe-gif-shader

by Mayo Tobita
0.9.1 (see all)

A shader to display GIF for A-Frame VR.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

63

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AFrame GIF Shader

A gif shader for A-Frame VR. Inspired by @gtk2k's awesome sample.

To control, please use aframe-gif-component.

DEMO

example

Now transparent gif are supported! 🎉🎊

Properties

  • Basic material's properties are supported.
  • The property is pretty much same as flat shader.
PropertyDescriptionDefault Value
srcimage url. @see Texturesnull
autoplayplay automatecally once it's readytrue

For refference, please check the following links:

Usage

Browser Installation

Install and use by directly including the browser files:

<head>
  <title>My A-Frame Scene</title>
  <script src="https://aframe.io/releases/0.9.0/aframe.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://rawgit.com/mayognaise/aframe-gif-shader/master/dist/aframe-gif-shader.min.js"></script>
</head>

<body>
  <a-scene>
    <a-entity geometry="primitive:box;" material="shader:gif;src:url(nyancat.gif);color:green;opacity:.8"></a-entity>
  </a-scene>
</body>

NPM Installation

Install via NPM:

npm i -D aframe-gif-shader

Then register and use.

import 'aframe'
import 'aframe-gif-shader'

Contributors

Thank you so much 🙏

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial