AFrame GIF Shader

A gif shader for A-Frame VR. Inspired by @gtk2k's awesome sample.

To control, please use aframe-gif-component .

Now transparent gif are supported! 🎉🎊

Properties

Basic material's properties are supported.

The property is pretty much same as flat shader.

Property Description Default Value src image url. @see Textures null autoplay play automatecally once it's ready true

For refference, please check the following links:

Usage

Browser Installation

Install and use by directly including the browser files:

< head > < title > My A-Frame Scene </ title > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/0.9.0/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://rawgit.com/mayognaise/aframe-gif-shader/master/dist/aframe-gif-shader.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene > < a-entity geometry = "primitive:box;" material = "shader:gif;src:url(nyancat.gif);color:green;opacity:.8" > </ a-entity > </ a-scene > </ body >

NPM Installation

Install via NPM:

npm i -D aframe-gif-shader

Then register and use.

import 'aframe' import 'aframe-gif-shader'

