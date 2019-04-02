A gif shader for A-Frame VR. Inspired by @gtk2k's awesome sample.
To control, please use
aframe-gif-component.
Now transparent gif are supported! 🎉🎊
flat shader.
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|src
|image url. @see Textures
|null
|autoplay
|play automatecally once it's ready
|true
For refference, please check the following links:
Install and use by directly including the browser files:
<head>
<title>My A-Frame Scene</title>
<script src="https://aframe.io/releases/0.9.0/aframe.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://rawgit.com/mayognaise/aframe-gif-shader/master/dist/aframe-gif-shader.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<a-scene>
<a-entity geometry="primitive:box;" material="shader:gif;src:url(nyancat.gif);color:green;opacity:.8"></a-entity>
</a-scene>
</body>
Install via NPM:
npm i -D aframe-gif-shader
Then register and use.
import 'aframe'
import 'aframe-gif-shader'
Thank you so much 🙏