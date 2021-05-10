A-Frame Extras

Add-ons and helpers for A-Frame VR.

Includes components for controls, model loaders, pathfinding, and more:

src ├── controls/ (Documentation) │ ├── movement-controls.js │ ├── checkpoint-controls.js │ ├── gamepad-controls.js │ ├── keyboard-controls.js │ ├── mouse-controls.js │ ├── touch-controls.js │ └── trackpad-controls.js ├── loaders/ (Documentation) │ ├── animation-mixer.js │ ├── collada-model-legacy.js │ ├── fbx-model.js │ ├── gltf-model-legacy.js │ └── object-model.js ├── misc/ (Documentation) │ ├── checkpoint.js │ ├── cube-env-map.js │ ├── grab.js │ ├── jump-ability.js │ ├── kinematic-body.js │ ├── mesh-smooth.js │ ├── normal-material.js │ └── sphere-collider.js ├── pathfinding/ (Documentation) │ ├── nav-mesh.js │ └── nav-agent.js └── primitives/ (Documentation) ├── a-grid.js ├── a-hex-grid.js ├── a-ocean.js └── a-tube.js

Usage (Scripts)

In the dist/ folder, download any package(s) you need. Include the scripts on your page, and all components are automatically registered for you:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/donmccurdy/aframe-extras@v6.1.1/dist/aframe-extras.min.js" > </ script >

CDN builds for aframe-extras/v6.0.0:

For partial builds, use a subpackage like aframe-extras.controls.min.js . Full list of packages above.

A-Frame Version Compatibility

A-Frame Extras v0.9.X aframe-extras/v6.0.0 v0.8.X */v5.1.0 v0.5.X */v3.13.1 v0.4.X */v3.3.0 v0.3.X */v2.6.1 v0.2.X */v1.17.0

NOTE: Several components and examples also rely on aframe-physics-system.

Usage (NPM)

npm install --save aframe-extras

require ( 'aframe-extras' );

Once installed, you'll need to compile your JavaScript using something like Browserify or Webpack. Example:

npm install -g browserify browserify index.js -o bundle.js