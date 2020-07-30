openbase logo
aec

aframe-environment-component

by Diego F. Goberna
1.3.1

🌄 Infinite background environments for A-Frame in a line of HTML.

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

aframe-environment-component

A simple way of setting up a whole basic environment for your A-Frame VR scene.

gif

Make sure you are using A-Frame 0.6.0 or later. Then just include aframe-environment-component.js in your HTML:

  <script src="https://unpkg.com/aframe-environment-component@1.1.0/dist/aframe-environment-component.min.js"></script>

and add the environment component to an entity:

  <a-entity environment></a-entity>

That's it! :)

Presets

The previous code will setup a default scene, but you have a bunch of already predefined presets to choose from, using the preset parameter, like this:

  <a-entity environment="preset: <name of the preset>"></a-entity>

You can view and try all the presets in the aframe-environment-component Test Page. The current list of presets are listed in the next section.

Parameters

Apart from using a preset, you can tweak the environment with many parameters, like this:

  <a-entity environment="lightPosition: 1 5 -2; groundColor: #445"></a-entity>

You can also select a preset but change some of its parameters:

  <a-entity environment="preset: forest; groundColor: #445; grid: cross"></a-entity>

This is the list of the available parameters.

ParameterDefaultDescription
activetrueShow/hides the component. Use this instead of using the visible attribute
preset'default'Valid values: none, default, contact, egypt, checkerboard, forest, goaland, yavapai, goldmine, threetowers, poison, arches, tron, japan, dream, volcano, starry, osiris
seed1Seed for randomization. If you don't like the layout of the elements, try another value for the seed.
skyType'atmosphere'Valid values: color, gradient, atmosphere
skyColorWhen skyType is color or gradient, it sets the main sky color
horizonColorWhen skyType is gradient, it sets the color of the sky near the horizon
lighting'distant'Valid values: none, distant, point. A hemisphere light and a key light (directional or point) are added to the scene automatically when using the component. Use none if you don't want this automatic lighting set being added. The color and intensity are estimated automatically.
shadowfalseShadows on/off. Sky light casts shadows on the ground of all those objects with shadow component applied
shadowSize10Shadows size
lightPosition0 1 -0.2Position of the main light. If skyType is atmospheric, only the orientation matters (is a directional light) and it can turn the scene into night when lowered towards the horizon.
fog0Amount of fog (0 = none, 1 = full fog). The color is estimated automatically.
flatShadingfalseWhether to show everything smoothed (false) or polygonal (true).
playArea1Radius of the area in the center reserved for the player and the gameplay. The ground is flat in there and no objects are placed inside.
ground'hills'Valid values: none, flat, hills, canyon, spikes, noise. Orography style.
groundYScale3Maximum height (in meters) of ground's features (hills, mountains, peaks..)
groundTexture'none'Valid values: none, checkerboard, squares, walkernoise
groundColor'#553e35'Main color of the ground
groundColor2'#694439'Secondary color of the ground. Used for textures, ignored if groundTexture is none
dressing'none'Valid values: none, cubes, pyramids, cylinders, towers, mushrooms, trees, apparatus, torii. Dressing is the term we use here for the set of additional objects that are put on the ground for decoration.
dressingAmount10Number of objects used for dressing
dressingColor'#795449' Base color of dressing objects
dressingScale5Height (in meters) of dressing objects
dressingVariance'1 1 1'Maximum x,y,z meters to randomize the size and rotation of each dressing object. Use 0 0 0 for no variation in size nor rotation
dressingUniformScaletrueIf false, a different value is used for each coordinate x, y, z in the random variance of size.
grid'none'Valid values: none, 1x1, 2x2, crosses, dots, xlines, ylines. 1x1 and 2x2 are rectangular grids of 1 and 2 meters side, respectively.
gridColor'#ccc'Color of the grid.

The best way to work with them is to press ctrl-alt-i to open the inspector, search for 'environment' in the filter box and select it, and tweak the parameters while checking the changes in realtime. When you are happy, you can use the Copy attributes button or even better, copy the attributes logged in the browser's dev tools console.

Performance

The main idea of this component is to have a complete and visually interesting environment by just including one .js file, with no extra includes or requests. This requires to store all the assets inside the js or (in most of cases) to procedurally generate them. Despite of the computing time and increased file size, both options are normally faster than requesting and waiting for additional textures or model files.

Apart from the parameter dressingAmount, there is not much difference among different values in parameters in terms of performance. Just keep dressingAmount value under watch and lower it if the performance is not optimal.

Help and contact

PRs are appreciated, issues are welcomed. For any question, ping @feiss at aframevr in Slack or Discord.

