Looking for maintainers

I have recently started a new business, which means I no longer have time to maintain this project.

Please reach out if you are interested in updating this component to the latest versions of aframe, merging the pending PRs, and resolving the list of issues ❤️

A Click & Drag component for A-Frame.

Entities with the click-drag component can be click and dragged around the 3D scene. Even works whle the camera is moving or rotating!

Events

dragstart

Emitted with the following info:

offset: {x, y, z} - The offset from entity center to drag position.

- The offset from entity center to drag position. depth - the perpendicular distance from the screen to align the entity while dragging

depth - the perpendicular distance from the screen to align the entity while dragging

clientX - the mouse event's clientX value
clientY - the mouse event's clientY value

dragmove

Emitted with the following info:

nextPosition: {x, y, z} - The next world position of the entity.

clientX - the mouse event's clientX value

clientY - the mouse event's clientY value

dragend

Emitted with the following info:

offset: {x, y, z} - The offset from entity center to drag position.

velocity: {x, y, z} - The smoothed velocity of the entity at dragend time.

depth - the perpendicular distance from the screen to align the entity while dragging

clientX - the final mouse event's clientX value

clientY - the final mouse event's clientY value

Installation

Browser

Use directly from the unpkg CDN:

< head > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/0.3.0/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/aframe-click-drag-component" > </ script > < script > registerAframeClickDragComponent( window .AFRAME); </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene > < a-sphere click-drag position = "0 1.25 -5" radius = "1.25" color = "#EF2D5E" > </ a-sphere > < a-camera look-controls-enabled = "false" > </ a-camera > </ a-scene > </ body >

npm

Install via npm:

npm install aframe-click-drag-component

Then register and use.