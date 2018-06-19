I have recently started a new business, which means I no longer have time to maintain this project.
Please reach out if you are interested in updating this component to the latest versions of aframe, merging the pending PRs, and resolving the list of issues ❤️
A Click & Drag component for A-Frame.
Entities with the
click-drag component can be click and dragged around the 3D
scene. Even works whle the camera is moving or rotating!
dragstart
Emitted with the following info:
offset: {x, y, z} - The offset from entity center to drag position.
depth - the perpendicular distance from the screen to align the entity while
dragging
clientX - the mouse event's
clientX value
clientY - the mouse event's
clientY value
dragmove
Emitted with the following info:
nextPosition: {x, y, z} - The next world position of the entity.
clientX - the mouse event's
clientX value
clientY - the mouse event's
clientY value
dragend
Emitted with the following info:
offset: {x, y, z} - The offset from entity center to drag position.
velocity: {x, y, z} - The smoothed velocity of the entity at dragend time.
depth - the perpendicular distance from the screen to align the entity while
dragging
clientX - the final mouse event's
clientX value
clientY - the final mouse event's
clientY value
Use directly from the unpkg CDN:
<head>
<script src="https://aframe.io/releases/0.3.0/aframe.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/aframe-click-drag-component"></script>
<script>
registerAframeClickDragComponent(window.AFRAME);
</script>
</head>
<body>
<a-scene>
<a-sphere click-drag position="0 1.25 -5" radius="1.25" color="#EF2D5E"></a-sphere>
<a-camera look-controls-enabled="false"></a-camera>
</a-scene>
</body>
Install via npm:
npm install aframe-click-drag-component
Then register and use.
import aframe from 'aframe';
import registerClickDrag from 'aframe-click-drag-component';
registerClickDrag(aframe);