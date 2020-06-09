openbase logo
aframe-ar

by chenzlabs
0.2.1-a (see all)

Basic A-Frame support for browser-based augmented reality (AR), supporting the new WebXR AR support in Chrome v81+ as well as WebXR Viewer.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Readme

By simply adding the ar component to your A-Frame scene declaration:

<a-scene ar>
...
</a-scene>

aframe-ar will, when using a supported browser, take over the scene camera using information from ARKit / ARCore.

Basic usage:

<!-- First, include whichever version of A-Frame you like. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/aframevr/aframe@master/dist/aframe-master.min.js"></script>
<!-- Last, include aframe-ar. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/chenzlabs/aframe-ar@master/dist/aframe-ar.min.js"></script>

<!-- Place the ar component on your scene, and the camera will use AR by default. -->
<!-- Note that world sensing is required to use AR raycaster with WebXR Viewer on iOS. -->
<a-scene ar>
  <a-sphere radius="0.01" position="0 0.005 -0.5"></a-sphere>
<a-scene>

Examples:

Basic AR camera: https://aframe-ar.glitch.me

ar-raycaster usage: https://aframe-ar-raycaster-logo-test.glitch.me/ar.html

Plane detection and visualization: https://aframe-ar-plane.glitch.me

Remix of xr-horses: https://aframe-ar-horses.glitch.me

(Unfortunately aframe-ar-dragonites is now broken, apologies!)

Reference links:

