Basic A-Frame support for browser-based augmented reality (AR), supporting the new WebXR AR support in Chrome v81+ as well as WebXR Viewer.

By simply adding the ar component to your A-Frame scene declaration:

< a-scene ar > ... </ a-scene >

aframe-ar will, when using a supported browser, take over the scene camera using information from ARKit / ARCore.

Basic usage:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/aframevr/aframe@master/dist/aframe-master.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/chenzlabs/aframe-ar@master/dist/aframe-ar.min.js" > </ script > < a-scene ar > < a-sphere radius = "0.01" position = "0 0.005 -0.5" > </ a-sphere > < a-scene >

Examples:

Basic AR camera: https://aframe-ar.glitch.me

(remix with Glitch here: https://glitch.com/edit/#!/remix/aframe-ar?path=public/index.html)

ar-raycaster usage: https://aframe-ar-raycaster-logo-test.glitch.me/ar.html

(remix with Glitch here: https://glitch.com/edit/#!/remix/aframe-ar-raycaster-logo-test?path=ar.html)

Plane detection and visualization: https://aframe-ar-plane.glitch.me

NOTE: WebXR support for planes is still a work in progress, and this may not work yet with Mozilla's 2.0 version. At time of writing, Chrome appears to need chrome://flags#webxr-incubations enabled for plane support.

enabled for plane support. (remix with Glitch here: https://glitch.com/edit/#!/remix/aframe-ar-plane?path=index.html)

Remix of xr-horses: https://aframe-ar-horses.glitch.me

(as seen at https://twitter.com/milk/status/1244680165969383425?s=20)

(remix with Glitch here: https://glitch.com/edit/#!/remix/aframe-ar-horses)

(Unfortunately aframe-ar-dragonites is now broken, apologies!)

Reference links: