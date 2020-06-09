Basic A-Frame support for browser-based augmented reality (AR), supporting the new WebXR AR support in Chrome v81+ as well as WebXR Viewer.
By simply adding the
ar component to your A-Frame scene declaration:
<a-scene ar>
...
</a-scene>
aframe-ar will, when using a supported browser, take over the scene camera using information from ARKit / ARCore.
Basic usage:
<!-- First, include whichever version of A-Frame you like. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/aframevr/aframe@master/dist/aframe-master.min.js"></script>
<!-- Last, include aframe-ar. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/chenzlabs/aframe-ar@master/dist/aframe-ar.min.js"></script>
<!-- Place the ar component on your scene, and the camera will use AR by default. -->
<!-- Note that world sensing is required to use AR raycaster with WebXR Viewer on iOS. -->
<a-scene ar>
<a-sphere radius="0.01" position="0 0.005 -0.5"></a-sphere>
<a-scene>
Examples:
Basic AR camera: https://aframe-ar.glitch.me
ar-raycaster usage: https://aframe-ar-raycaster-logo-test.glitch.me/ar.html
Plane detection and visualization: https://aframe-ar-plane.glitch.me
chrome://flags#webxr-incubations enabled for plane support.
Remix of xr-horses: https://aframe-ar-horses.glitch.me
(Unfortunately aframe-ar-dragonites is now broken, apologies!)
Reference links: