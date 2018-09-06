Trigger an action when the activity status of the user changes.

Prerequisites

Node.js >= 8.0.0

Installation

npm install afk

This module uses a native module that needs to be built using node-gyp .

On linux you will need to install libxss-dev and pkg-config to ensure that the native module dependency can be built.

Usage

const NodeAFK = require ( 'afk' ); const inactivityDuration = 1000 * 10 ; const afk = new NodeAFK(inactivityDuration); afk.init(); afk.on( 'status:idle' , () => { }); afk.on( 'status:active' , () => { })

node-afk is an event emitter and emits the following events:

status:idle - the status of the user changed from active to idle

- the status of the user changed from to status:active - the status of the user changed from idle to active

- the status of the user changed from to status-changed - the status of the user changed. An object is passed to the listener for this event containing details of the previous and current status.

- the status of the user changed. An object is passed to the listener for this event containing details of the previous and current status. error - an error occured

afk.on( 'status-changed' , ({ previousStatus, currentStatus }) => { })

You can unregister a listener from an event using the off method of the event emitter:

afk.off( 'status:idle' , idleListener);

You can also setup a listener that is executed when the status of the user has been their current status for a certain duration:

afk.on( 'idle:5000' , () => { }); afk.on( 'active:15000' , () => { });

These events will be emitted each time the status of the user is changed.

If an error occurs whilst trying to retrieve the idle time from the system an error event will be emitted:

afk.on( 'error' , (err) => { });

API

Create a new instance of node-afk

inactivityDuration - How long (in ms ) until the user can be inactive until they are considered as idle

- How long (in ) until the user can be inactive until they are considered as pollInterval - How often (in ms ) should node-afk query the system to get the the amount of time that the user has been away for ( 1000ms by default)

Register a listener on an event

eventName - status:active , status:idle , status-changed , <status>:<time> , error

- , , , , listener - Function to be executed when the event is emitted

Unregister a listener from an event

eventName - The name of the event

- The name of the event listener - The listener associated with the event

Initalise the node-afk instance.

This is required to be called so that the poll interval is setup.

Stops the poll interval and removes all event listeners.

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome. Make sure you write tests for anything you add or change. We also enforce AirBNB ESLint rules.

License