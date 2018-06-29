openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

aether

by codecombat
0.5.40 (see all)

Lint, analyze, normalize, transform, sandbox, run, step through, and visualize user JavaScript, in node or the browser.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

16

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Purpose

Aether aims to make it easy for people to learn and write JavaScript and CoffeeScript by helping them catch and fix bugs, letting them see and more easily understand the execution of their program (like Bret Victor commanded!), and giving them tips on how they can improve their code. CodeCombat is behind it.

Get in touch

You can use the GitHub issues, the Discourse forum, the HipChat, or email Nick.

What is it?

It's a JavaScript library (written in CoffeeScript) that takes user code as input; does computer-sciencey transpilation things to it with the help of JSHint, Esprima, escodegen, and Esper (soon to be open source); and gives you linting, transformation, sandboxing, instrumentation, time-travel debugging, style analysis, autocompletion, and more. It used to output transpiled code for you to run, but now it includes an interpreter for better correctness and performance.

Devour aetherjs.com for docs, demos, and developer discourse

License

The MIT License (MIT)

If you'd like to contribute, please sign the CodeCombat contributor license agreement so we can accept your pull requests. It is easy.

======

aether logo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial