Purpose

Aether aims to make it easy for people to learn and write JavaScript and CoffeeScript by helping them catch and fix bugs, letting them see and more easily understand the execution of their program (like Bret Victor commanded!), and giving them tips on how they can improve their code. CodeCombat is behind it.

Get in touch

You can use the GitHub issues, the Discourse forum, the HipChat, or email Nick.

What is it?

It's a JavaScript library (written in CoffeeScript) that takes user code as input; does computer-sciencey transpilation things to it with the help of JSHint, Esprima, escodegen, and Esper (soon to be open source); and gives you linting, transformation, sandboxing, instrumentation, time-travel debugging, style analysis, autocompletion, and more. It used to output transpiled code for you to run, but now it includes an interpreter for better correctness and performance.

Devour aetherjs.com for docs, demos, and developer discourse

License

The MIT License (MIT)

If you'd like to contribute, please sign the CodeCombat contributor license agreement so we can accept your pull requests. It is easy.

