aes256

A Node.js module to simplify using the built-in crypto module for AES-256 encryption with random initialization vectors.

This module generates a random initialization vector each time one of the encrypt methods is called.

Furthermore, your symmetric session key (a.k.a. secret, a.k.a. passphrase) can be of any size because it is hashed using SHA-256.

Install

npm install aes256

Usage

Example using static methods

var aes256 = require ( 'aes256' ); var key = 'my passphrase' ; var plaintext = 'my plaintext message' ; var buffer = Buffer.from(plaintext); var encryptedPlainText = aes256.encrypt(key, plaintext); var decryptedPlainText = aes256.decrypt(key, encryptedPlainText); var encryptedBuffer = aes256.encrypt(key, buffer); var decryptedBuffer = aes256.decrypt(key, encryptedBuffer);

Example using an AesCipher instance

var aes256 = require ( 'aes256' ); var key = 'my passphrase' ; var plaintext = 'my plaintext message' ; var buffer = Buffer.from(plaintext); var cipher = aes256.createCipher(key); var encryptedPlainText = cipher.encrypt(plaintext); var decryptedPlainText = cipher.decrypt(encryptedPlainText); var encryptedBuffer = cipher.encrypt(buffer); var decryptedBuffer = cipher.decrypt(encryptedBuffer);

API

Documentation maaaaaybe forthcoming....

For now, looking at the above usage examples, the code, or the unit tests should all give you a pretty good idea without much effort as the API surface area is very small.

License

Copyright (c) 2015-2021, James M. Greene (MIT License)