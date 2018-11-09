A pure JavaScript implementation of the AES block cipher algorithm and all common modes of operation (CBC, CFB, CTR, ECB and OFB).

Features

Pure JavaScript (with no dependencies)

Supports all key sizes (128-bit, 192-bit and 256-bit)

Supports all common modes of operation (CBC, CFB, CTR, ECB and OFB)

Works in either node.js or web browsers

Migrating from 2.x to 3.x

The utility functions have been renamed in the 3.x branch, since they were causing a great deal of confusion converting between bytes and string.

The examples have also been updated to encode binary data as printable hex strings.

Strings and Bytes

Strings should NOT be used as keys. UTF-8 allows variable length, multi-byte characters, so a string that is 16 characters long may not be 16 bytes long.

Also, UTF8 should NOT be used to store arbitrary binary data as it is a string encoding format, not a binary encoding format.

aesjs.utils.utf8.toBytes(aString) aesjs.utils.utf8.fromBytes(aString)

Bytes and Hex strings

Binary data, such as encrypted bytes, can safely be stored and printed as hexidecimal strings.

aesjs.utils.hex.toBytes(aString) aesjs.utils.hex.fromBytes(aString)

Typed Arrays

The 3.x and above versions of aes-js use Uint8Array instead of Array, which reduces code size when used with Browserify (it no longer pulls in Buffer) and is also about twice the speed.

However, if you need to support browsers older than IE 10, you should continue using version 2.x.

API

To install aes-js in your node.js project:

npm install aes-js

And to access it from within node, simply add:

var aesjs = require ( 'aes-js' );

Web Browser

To use aes-js in a web page, add the following:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/ricmoo/aes-js/e27b99df/index.js" > </ script >

Keys

All keys must be 128 bits (16 bytes), 192 bits (24 bytes) or 256 bits (32 bytes) long.

The library work with Array , Uint8Array and Buffer objects as well as any array-like object (i.e. must have a length property, and have a valid byte value for each entry).

var key_128 = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 ]; var key_192 = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 ]; var key_256 = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 , 30 , 31 ]; var key_128_array = new Uint8Array (key_128); var key_192_array = new Uint8Array (key_192); var key_256_array = new Uint8Array (key_256); var key_128_buffer = Buffer.from(key_128); var key_192_buffer = Buffer.from(key_192); var key_256_buffer = Buffer.from(key_256);

To generate keys from simple-to-remember passwords, consider using a password-based key-derivation function such as scrypt or bcrypt.

Common Modes of Operation

There are several modes of operations, each with various pros and cons. In general though, the CBC and CTR modes are recommended. The ECB is NOT recommended., and is included primarily for completeness.

CTR - Counter (recommended)

var key = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 ]; var text = 'Text may be any length you wish, no padding is required.' ; var textBytes = aesjs.utils.utf8.toBytes(text); var aesCtr = new aesjs.ModeOfOperation.ctr(key, new aesjs.Counter( 5 )); var encryptedBytes = aesCtr.encrypt(textBytes); var encryptedHex = aesjs.utils.hex.fromBytes(encryptedBytes); console .log(encryptedHex); var encryptedBytes = aesjs.utils.hex.toBytes(encryptedHex); var aesCtr = new aesjs.ModeOfOperation.ctr(key, new aesjs.Counter( 5 )); var decryptedBytes = aesCtr.decrypt(encryptedBytes); var decryptedText = aesjs.utils.utf8.fromBytes(decryptedBytes); console .log(decryptedText);

CBC - Cipher-Block Chaining (recommended)

var key = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 ]; var iv = [ 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 , 30 , 31 , 32 , 33 , 34 , 35 , 36 ]; var text = 'TextMustBe16Byte' ; var textBytes = aesjs.utils.utf8.toBytes(text); var aesCbc = new aesjs.ModeOfOperation.cbc(key, iv); var encryptedBytes = aesCbc.encrypt(textBytes); var encryptedHex = aesjs.utils.hex.fromBytes(encryptedBytes); console .log(encryptedHex); var encryptedBytes = aesjs.utils.hex.toBytes(encryptedHex); var aesCbc = new aesjs.ModeOfOperation.cbc(key, iv); var decryptedBytes = aesCbc.decrypt(encryptedBytes); var decryptedText = aesjs.utils.utf8.fromBytes(decryptedBytes); console .log(decryptedText);

CFB - Cipher Feedback

var key = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 ]; var iv = [ 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 , 30 , 31 , 32 , 33 , 34 , 35 , 36 ]; var text = 'TextMustBeAMultipleOfSegmentSize' ; var textBytes = aesjs.utils.utf8.toBytes(text); var segmentSize = 8 ; var aesCfb = new aesjs.ModeOfOperation.cfb(key, iv, segmentSize); var encryptedBytes = aesCfb.encrypt(textBytes); var encryptedHex = aesjs.utils.hex.fromBytes(encryptedBytes); console .log(encryptedHex); var encryptedBytes = aesjs.utils.hex.toBytes(encryptedHex); var aesCfb = new aesjs.ModeOfOperation.cfb(key, iv, 8 ); var decryptedBytes = aesCfb.decrypt(encryptedBytes); var decryptedText = aesjs.utils.utf8.fromBytes(decryptedBytes); console .log(decryptedText);

OFB - Output Feedback

var key = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 ]; var iv = [ 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 , 30 , 31 , 32 , 33 , 34 , 35 , 36 ]; var text = 'Text may be any length you wish, no padding is required.' ; var textBytes = aesjs.utils.utf8.toBytes(text); var aesOfb = new aesjs.ModeOfOperation.ofb(key, iv); var encryptedBytes = aesOfb.encrypt(textBytes); var encryptedHex = aesjs.utils.hex.fromBytes(encryptedBytes); console .log(encryptedHex); var encryptedBytes = aesjs.utils.hex.toBytes(encryptedHex); var aesOfb = new aesjs.ModeOfOperation.ofb(key, iv); var decryptedBytes = aesOfb.decrypt(encryptedBytes); var decryptedText = aesjs.utils.utf8.fromBytes(decryptedBytes); console .log(decryptedText);

ECB - Electronic Codebook (NOT recommended)

This mode is not recommended. Since, for a given key, the same plaintext block in produces the same ciphertext block out, this mode of operation can leak data, such as patterns. For more details and examples, see the Wikipedia article, Electronic Codebook.

var key = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 ]; var text = 'TextMustBe16Byte' ; var textBytes = aesjs.utils.utf8.toBytes(text); var aesEcb = new aesjs.ModeOfOperation.ecb(key); var encryptedBytes = aesEcb.encrypt(textBytes); var encryptedHex = aesjs.utils.hex.fromBytes(encryptedBytes); console .log(encryptedHex); var encryptedBytes = aesjs.utils.hex.toBytes(encryptedHex); var decryptedBytes = aesEcb.decrypt(encryptedBytes); var decryptedText = aesjs.utils.utf8.fromBytes(decryptedBytes); console .log(decryptedText);

Block Cipher

You should usually use one of the above common modes of operation. Using the block cipher algorithm directly is also possible using ECB as that mode of operation is merely a thin wrapper.

But this might be useful to experiment with custom modes of operation or play with block cipher algorithms.

var text = "ABlockIs16Bytes!" ; var textAsBytes = aesjs.utils.utf8.toBytes(text) console .log(textAsBytes); var key = [ 3 , 1 , 4 , 1 , 5 , 9 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 3 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 7 , 9 , 3 ]; var aes = new aesjs.AES(key); var encryptedBytes = aes.encrypt(textAsBytes); console .log(encryptedBytes); var encryptedHex = aesjs.utils.hex.fromBytes(encryptedBytes); console .log(encryptedHex); var encryptedBytes = aesjs.utils.hex.toBytes(encryptedHex); var decryptedBytes = aes.decrypt(encryptedBytes); console .log(decryptedBytes); var decryptedText = aesjs.utils.utf8.fromBytes(decryptedBytes); console .log(decryptedText);

Notes

What is a Key

This seems to be a point of confusion for many people new to using encryption. You can think of the key as the "password". However, these algorithms require the "password" to be a specific length.

With AES, there are three possible key lengths, 128-bit (16 bytes), 192-bit (24 bytes) or 256-bit (32 bytes). When you create an AES object, the key size is automatically detected, so it is important to pass in a key of the correct length.

Often, you wish to provide a password of arbitrary length, for example, something easy to remember or write down. In these cases, you must come up with a way to transform the password into a key of a specific length. A Password-Based Key Derivation Function (PBKDF) is an algorithm designed for this exact purpose.

Here is an example, using the popular (possibly obsolete?) pbkdf2:

var pbkdf2 = require ( 'pbkdf2' ); var key_128 = pbkdf2.pbkdf2Sync( 'password' , 'salt' , 1 , 128 / 8 , 'sha512' ); var key_192 = pbkdf2.pbkdf2Sync( 'password' , 'salt' , 1 , 192 / 8 , 'sha512' ); var key_256 = pbkdf2.pbkdf2Sync( 'password' , 'salt' , 1 , 256 / 8 , 'sha512' );

Another possibility, is to use a hashing function, such as SHA256 to hash the password, but this method is vulnerable to Rainbow Attacks, unless you use a salt.

Performance

Todo...

Tests

A test suite has been generated ( test/test-vectors.json ) from a known correct implementation, pycrypto. To generate new test vectors, run python generate-tests.py .

To run the node.js test suite:

npm test

To run the web browser tests, open the test/test.html file in your browser.

