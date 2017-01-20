The AES algorithm is same on all platform, but there are some factors make it difficult to do so:
Only all these 5 things are exactly the same can the AES encription and decryption be used anywhere. Most language supports ECB,CBC,CFB cipher mode (CBC is used widely), and all key sizes(128 is used widely). But the padding mode is different in different platforms, and it's also effected by cipher mode.
Some cipher mode only support bytes multiple of 16, so there are paddings to fix it. WIKI for more
|encription/cipher/padding
|multiple of 16 encryption result size
|not multiple of 16 encryption result size
|AES/CBC/NoPadding
|16
|not support
|AES/CBC/PKCS5Padding
|32
|16
|AES/CBC/ISO10126Padding
|32
|16
|AES/CFB/NoPadding
|16
|original size
|AES/CFB/PKCS5Padding
|32
|16
|AES/CFB/ISO10126Padding
|32
|16
|AES/ECB/NoPadding
|16
|not support
|AES/ECB/PKCS5Padding
|32
|16
|AES/ECB/ISO10126Padding
|32
|16
|AES/OFB/NoPadding
|16
|original size
|AES/OFB/PKCS5Padding
|32
|16
|AES/OFB/ISO10126Padding
|32
|16
|AES/PCBC/NoPadding
|16
|not support
|AES/PCBC/PKCS5Padding
|32
|16
|AES/PCBC/ISO10126Padding
|32
|16
AES/CFB/NoPadding or AES/OFB/NoPadding or AES/CTR/NoPadding
It works,but the security is a question and not good for concurrent computation, so passed.
AES/CBC/PKCS5Padding
Good choice! SSL,IPSec use it too! And PKCS5Padding is well supported for most big platforms, such as:
JAVA/Android (PKCS5Padding)
ObjectC/IOS (PKCS7Padding)
C# (PKCS7Padding)
nodeJs (AutoPadding)
Python (pycrypto)
PHP (mcrypt)
You don't need any extra code on these platforms, just make sure using AES/CBC/PKCS5Padding ,and same iv, same key, the encription and decription will cross platforms. There're some platform don't support PKCS5Padding , that's the project to resolve it.
PKCS7Padding = PKCS5Padding on AES,don't worry about it.
Some cross platform solution choose ZeroPadding on CBC mode.The decryption result may have some unnecessary bytes, because the decryption result bytes must be multiple of 16, and it's hard to be cut because the original plaintext size is unknown.
If you find a way to AES/CBC/PKCS5Padding on a platform, you have already got the cross-platform AES solution on it.
npm install aes-cross --save
var aes = require('aes-cross');
var testTxt = 'asdfW #)(ssff234';
var key = new Buffer([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,1,2,3,4,5,6]);
/**
* encText/decText : text encription
* @param {string} text
* @param {Buffer} key the length must be 16 or 32
* @param {Buffer} [newIv] optional,default is [0,0...0]
* @param {string} [input_encoding] optional,"utf8" -default,"ascii","base64","binary"...(https://nodejs.org/api/buffer.html#buffer_buffer)
* @param {string} [output_encoding] optional,"base64" -default,"hex"...
* @return {string} encription result
*/
var enc = aes.encText(testTxt,key);
console.log('enc:%s',enc);
var dec = aes.decText(enc,key);
console.log('dec:%s',dec);
// for buffer
var testBuff = new Buffer([23,42,55,11,33,45,55]);
/**
* encBytes/decBytes: buffer/bytes encription
* @param {Buffer} buff
* @param {Buffer} key the length must be 16 or 32
* @param {Buffer} [newIv] optional,default is [0,0...0]
* @return {Buffer}
*/
var encBuff = aes.encBytes(testBuff,key);
console.dir(encBuff);
var decBuff = aes.decBytes(encBuff,key);
console.dir(decBuff);
var iv = new Buffer([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,1,2,3,4,5,6]);
var key = new Buffer([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,1,2,3,4,5,6]);
var enc = aes.encText(testTxt,key,iv);
console.log('enc:%s',enc);
//change key size ,default is 128
key = Buffer.concat([key,key]);
aes.setKeySize(256);
//change input encoding
enc = aes.encText(testTxt,key,iv,'ascii');
dec = aes.decText(encTxt,key,iv,'ascii');
//change output encoding
enc = aes.encText(testTxt,key,null,'utf-8','hex');
dec = aes.decText(enc,key,null,'utf-8','hex');