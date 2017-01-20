A real cross platform AES encryption-decryption solution. Support Java,C,nodeJs,Android,IOS...

中文说明

Why AES?

Simple: aymmetric encryption

Secure: better than 3DES and others

Fast: faster than others on same security level

Binary support: not only texts

How to cross platform?

The AES algorithm is same on all platform, but there are some factors make it difficult to do so:

cipher mode : ECB,CBC,CFB,OFB,CTR,XTS...

: ECB,CBC,CFB,OFB,CTR,XTS... key size : 128, 256

: 128, 256 iv : init vector

: init vector padding : NoPadding,ZeroPadding,PKCS5Padding,ISO10126Padding,ANSI X.923...

: NoPadding,ZeroPadding,PKCS5Padding,ISO10126Padding,ANSI X.923... key: the key for encription and decryption

Only all these 5 things are exactly the same can the AES encription and decryption be used anywhere. Most language supports ECB,CBC,CFB cipher mode (CBC is used widely), and all key sizes(128 is used widely). But the padding mode is different in different platforms, and it's also effected by cipher mode.

Figure out the Padding

Some cipher mode only support bytes multiple of 16, so there are paddings to fix it. WIKI for more

encription/cipher/padding multiple of 16 encryption result size not multiple of 16 encryption result size AES/CBC/NoPadding 16 not support AES/CBC/PKCS5Padding 32 16 AES/CBC/ISO10126Padding 32 16 AES/CFB/NoPadding 16 original size AES/CFB/PKCS5Padding 32 16 AES/CFB/ISO10126Padding 32 16 AES/ECB/NoPadding 16 not support AES/ECB/PKCS5Padding 32 16 AES/ECB/ISO10126Padding 32 16 AES/OFB/NoPadding 16 original size AES/OFB/PKCS5Padding 32 16 AES/OFB/ISO10126Padding 32 16 AES/PCBC/NoPadding 16 not support AES/PCBC/PKCS5Padding 32 16 AES/PCBC/ISO10126Padding 32 16

The Solution

AES/CFB/NoPadding or AES/OFB/NoPadding or AES/CTR/NoPadding It works,but the security is a question and not good for concurrent computation, so passed. AES/CBC/PKCS5Padding Good choice! SSL,IPSec use it too! And PKCS5Padding is well supported for most big platforms, such as:

JAVA/Android (PKCS5Padding)

ObjectC/IOS (PKCS7Padding)

C# (PKCS7Padding)

nodeJs (AutoPadding)

Python (pycrypto)

PHP (mcrypt) You don't need any extra code on these platforms, just make sure using AES/CBC/PKCS5Padding ,and same iv, same key, the encription and decription will cross platforms. There're some platform don't support PKCS5Padding , that's the project to resolve it.

PKCS7Padding = PKCS5Padding on AES,don't worry about it.

Some cross platform solution choose ZeroPadding on CBC mode.The decryption result may have some unnecessary bytes, because the decryption result bytes must be multiple of 16, and it's hard to be cut because the original plaintext size is unknown.

The key point!

If you find a way to AES/CBC/PKCS5Padding on a platform, you have already got the cross-platform AES solution on it.

NodeJs

Installation

npm install aes-cross --save

Usage

default keySize : 128;

default iv : [0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0];

default text inputEncoding : 'utf-8';

default text outputEncoding : 'base64';

var aes = require ( 'aes-cross' ); var testTxt = 'asdfW #)(ssff234' ; var key = new Buffer([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]); var enc = aes.encText(testTxt,key); console .log( 'enc:%s' ,enc); var dec = aes.decText(enc,key); console .log( 'dec:%s' ,dec); var testBuff = new Buffer([ 23 , 42 , 55 , 11 , 33 , 45 , 55 ]); var encBuff = aes.encBytes(testBuff,key); console .dir(encBuff); var decBuff = aes.decBytes(encBuff,key); console .dir(decBuff);

Custom keysize,iv,encoding