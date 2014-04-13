A JavaScript component for the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). Fully compatible with Node.js and the browser (via Browserify).
AES is currently one of the most popular block ciper encyrption algorithms. It is relevant to the Bitcoin private key encryption scheme BIP38.
npm install --save aes
Note, that as version 0.1.x, you must be concerned with the endianess of your input data. It expects that the
key is a regular JavaScript array of 4,6,8 or 32-bit unsigned values. The encrypt function is a regular JavaScript array of 4 32-bit big endian unsigned integers.
var AES = require('aes')
var key = [0xffffffff,0xffffffff,0xffffffff,0xffffffff,0xffffffff,0xfffffff8];
var pt = [0x00000000,0x00000000,0x00000000,0x00000000];
var ct = [0xd241aab0,0x5a42d319,0xde81d874,0xf5c7b90d];
var aes = new AES(key);
console.dir(aes.encrypt(pt)); // => [0xd241aab0,0x5a42d319,0xde81d874,0xf5c7b90d]
console.dir(aes.decrypt(ct)); // => [0x00000000,0x00000000,0x00000000,0x00000000]
npm install --development
Make node-test
npm install --production selenium-standalone -g start-selenium
(source your shell or open a new one), edit file
.min-wd
start-selenium
Make browser-test
npm install -g browserify
browserify < lib/aes.js > lib/aes.bundle.js
Extracted from the Stanford JavaScript Crypto Library.
BSD License