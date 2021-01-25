Aerospike Node.js Client

An Aerospike add-on module for Node.js.

The client is compatible with Node.js 10, 12 (LTS), 14 (LTS), and 16 (LTS). It supports the following operating systems: CentOS/RHEL 7/8, Debian 8/9/10, Ubuntu 18.04/20.04, as well as many Linux distributions compatible with one of these OS releases. macOS is also supported. The client port to Windows is a community supported project and suitable for application prototyping and development.

Usage

The following is very simple example how to create, update, read and remove a record using the Aerospike database.

const Aerospike = require ( 'aerospike' ) const config = { hosts : '192.168.33.10:3000' } const key = new Aerospike.Key( 'test' , 'demo' , 'demo' ) Aerospike.connect(config) .then( client => { const bins = { i : 123 , s : 'hello' , b : Buffer.from( 'world' ), d : new Aerospike.Double( 3.1415 ), g : Aerospike.GeoJSON.Point( 103.913 , 1.308 ), l : [ 1 , 'a' , { x : 'y' }], m : { foo : 4 , bar : 7 } } const meta = { ttl : 10000 } const policy = new Aerospike.WritePolicy({ exists : Aerospike.policy.exists.CREATE_OR_REPLACE }) return client.put(key, bins, meta, policy) .then( () => { const ops = [ Aerospike.operations.incr( 'i' , 1 ), Aerospike.operations.read( 'i' ), Aerospike.lists.append( 'l' , 'z' ), Aerospike.maps.removeByKey( 'm' , 'bar' ) ] return client.operate(key, ops) }) .then( result => { console .log(result.bins) return client.get(key) }) .then( record => { console .log(record.bins) }) .then( () => client.close()) }) .catch( error => { console .error( 'Error: %s [%i]' , error.message, error.code) if (error.client) { error.client.close() } })

Prerequisites

The Aerospike Node.js client supports all Node.js LTS releases. To download and install the latest stable version of Node.js, visit nodejs.org or use the version that comes bundled with your operating system.

The package includes a native add-on. gcc / g++ v4.8 or newer or clang / clang++ v3.4 or newer are required to build the add-on.

The Aerospike add-on depends on the Aerospike C client library, which is downloaded during package installation. Either the cURL or Wget command line tool is required for this. See "C Client Resolution" below for further information.

The package has the following compile time/run time dependencies:

Library Name Description libssl libcrypto Required for RIPEMD160 hash function. libz Required for (optional) command compression.

To install library prerequisites via yum :

sudo yum install gcc-c++ openssl-devel zlib-devel

Debian

To install library prerequisites via apt-get :

sudo apt-get install g++ libssl1.0.0 libssl-dev libz-dev

Ubuntu

To install library prerequisites via apt-get :

sudo apt-get install g++ libssl1.0.0 libssl-dev zlib1g-dev

Mac OS X

Before starting with the Aerospike Nodejs Client, please make sure the following prerequisites are met:

Mac OS X 10.8 or greater.

Xcode 5 or greater.

Openssl library installation in Mac OS X.

$ brew install openssl $ brew link openssl --force

Windows

See Prerequisites for Aerospike Node.js Client on Windows.

Installation

The Aerospike Node.js client is a Node.js add-on module utilizing the Aerospike C client. The installation will attempt to build the add-on module prior to installation. The build step will resolve the Aerospike C client dependency as described in C Client Resolution.

The Aerospike Node.js client can be installed like any other Node.js module, however we provided the following information for those not so familiar with Node.js modules.

Primer on Node.js Modules

Node.js modules are containers of JavaScript code and a package.json , which defines the module, its dependencies and requirements. Modules are usually installed as dependencies of others Node.js application or module. The modules are installed in the application's node_modules directory, and can be utilized within the program by requiring the module by name.

A module may be installed in global location via the -g flag. The global location is usually reserved for modules that are not directly depended on by an application, but may have executables which you want to be able to call regardless of the application. This is usually the case for tools like tools like npm and mocha .

Installing via npm Registry

Installing via npm Registry is pretty simple and most common install method, as it only involves a single step.

Although the module may be installed globally or locally, we recommend performing local installs.

To install the module as a dependency of your application, run the following from your application's directory:

npm install aerospike

In most cases, an application should specify aerospike as a dependency in its package.json .

Once installed, the module can be required in the application:

const Aerospike = require ( 'aerospike' )

Installing via Git Repository

The following is relevant for users who have cloned the repository, and want to install it as a dependency of their application.

Installing via Git Repository is slightly different from installing via npm registry, in that you will be referencing the module by path, rather than name.

Although the module may be installed globally or locally, we recommend performing local installs.

Installing Globally

This option required root permissions. This will download the Aerospike C client only once, which will improve the experience of using the module for many users. However, you will need to first install the package globally using root permissions.

Run the following as a user with root permission or using the sudo command:

$ npm install -g < PATH >

Where <PATH> is the path to the Aerospike Node.js client's Git respository is located. This will install the module in a globally accessible location.

To install the module as a dependency of your application, run the following from your application's directory:

npm link aerospike

Linking to the module does not require root permission.

Once linked, the module can be required in the application:

const Aerospike = require ( 'aerospike' )

Installing Locally

This option does not require root permissions to install the module as a dependency of an application. However, it will require resolving the Aerospike C client each time you install the dependency, as it will need to exist local to the application.

To install the module as a dependency of your application, run the following from your application's directory:

$ npm install < PATH >

Where <PATH> is the path to the Aerospike Node.js client's Git respository is located.

Once installed, the module can be required in the application:

const Aerospike = require ( 'aerospike' )

C Client Resolution

When running npm install , npm link or node-gyp rebuild , the .gyp script will run scripts/aerospike-client-c.sh to resolve the C client dependency.

The script will check for the following files in the search paths:

lib/libaerospike.a

include/aerospike/aerospike.h

By default, the search paths are:

./aerospike-client-c

/usr

If neither are found, then it will download the C client and create the ./aerospike-client-c directory.

You can modify the C client resolution via:

force download the C client

Specifying a custom search path for the C client.

Force Download

To force downloading of the C client, you can specify the DOWNLOAD=1 environment variable. Example:

$ DOWNLOAD=1 npm install

Custom Search Path

If you have the Aerospike C client installed in a non-standard location or built from source, then you can specify the search path for the build step to use while resolving the Aerospike C client library.

Use the AEROSPIKE_C_LIB_PATH=<PATH> environment variable to specify the search path for the Aerospike C client. The <PATH> must be the path to a directory containing lib and include subdirectories.

The following is an example of specifying the path to the Aerospike C client build directory:

$ export AEROSPIKE_C_LIB_PATH=~ /aerospike-client-c/ target/Linux-x86_64

Documentation

Detailed documentation of the client's API can be found at http://www.aerospike.com/apidocs/nodejs. This documentation is build from the client's source using JSDocs v3 for every release.

The API docs also contain a few basic tutorials:

A variety of additional example applications are provided in the examples directory of this repository.

Backward incompatible API changes by release are documented at https://www.aerospike.com/docs/client/nodejs/usage/incompatible.html.

API Versioning

The Aerospike Node.js client library follows semantic versioning. Changes which break backwards compatibility will be indicated by an increase in the major version number. Minor and patch releases, which increment only the second and third version number, will always be backwards compatible.

Tests

The client includes a comprehensive test suite using Mocha. The tests can be found in the 'test' directory.

Before running the tests, you need to update the dependencies:

$ npm update

To run all the test cases:

npm test

To run the tests and also report on test coverage:

npm run coverage

Benchmarks

Benchmark utilies are provided in the benchmarks directory. See the benchmarks/README.md for details.

License

The Aerospike Node.js Client is made available under the terms of the Apache License, Version 2, as stated in the file LICENSE .

Individual files may be made available under their own specific license, all compatible with Apache License, Version 2. Please see individual files for details.