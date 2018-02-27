Might cause your phone to explode as your site will load too fast. You have been warned.

Installation

echo "require('aero')().run()" > index.js && npm i aero && node .

Visit http://localhost:4000/ in your browser and check out Aero in 30 seconds.

Features

Routes your pages faster than you can say "Quidditch".

Optimizes your website for high latency environments (a.k.a. mobile networks).

Allows you to write modern ES 6 with full browser compatibility.

Validates HTML 5 for you. Just delete that html5.validator.nu bookmark already.

Lets you instantly see local changes in the browser. Use 2 monitors if you're the Al Capone of web devs.

Make changes to a prototype while your boss is watching? Aero can update your live server on every git commit.

Prevents typical "Oops I forgot the parameter checks" by testing all routes.

99% of execution time is spent in 1% of your code. Find that 1% by looking at response time & size of your pages.

Reduces your site's bandwidth hunger by using brotli instead of gzip for static contents.

Free ice cream: HTTP/2, IPv6, Web Manifest.

More ice cream via plugins: https://github.com/aerojs

Size: Includes compressed HTML, CSS and JS of the frontpage. Excludes external videos and images.

Speed: Measured by Google PageSpeed. Does not represent real-world loading speed.