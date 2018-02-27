openbase logo
aero

by aerojs
2.1.0 (see all)

🚄 Fastest node.js framework. Go version is actively maintained: @aerogo

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

20

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Aero JS Logo

Might cause your phone to explode as your site will load too fast. You have been warned.

Installation

echo "require('aero')().run()" > index.js && npm i aero && node .

Aero Installation & Live Reload

Visit http://localhost:4000/ in your browser and check out Aero in 30 seconds.

Features

  • Routes your pages faster than you can say "Quidditch".
  • Optimizes your website for high latency environments (a.k.a. mobile networks).
  • Allows you to write modern ES 6 with full browser compatibility.
  • Validates HTML 5 for you. Just delete that html5.validator.nu bookmark already.
  • Lets you instantly see local changes in the browser. Use 2 monitors if you're the Al Capone of web devs.
  • Make changes to a prototype while your boss is watching? Aero can update your live server on every git commit.
  • Prevents typical "Oops I forgot the parameter checks" by testing all routes.
  • 99% of execution time is spent in 1% of your code. Find that 1% by looking at response time & size of your pages.
  • Reduces your site's bandwidth hunger by using brotli instead of gzip for static contents.
  • Free ice cream: HTTP/2, IPv6, Web Manifest.
  • More ice cream via plugins: https://github.com/aerojs

Documentation

Benchmark

Aero Router Performance

Screenshot

Terminal output

Examples

URLSourceSizeSpeed
blitzprog.orgview source12 KB100 / 100
notify.moeview source15 KB100 / 100
nihongo-center.comview source13 KB100 / 100
increasedvoices.comview source5 KB98 / 100

Size: Includes compressed HTML, CSS and JS of the frontpage. Excludes external videos and images.
Speed: Measured by Google PageSpeed. Does not represent real-world loading speed.

By Eduard Urbach

