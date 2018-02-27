Might cause your phone to explode as your site will load too fast. You have been warned.
Installation
echo "require('aero')().run()" > index.js && npm i aero && node .
Visit http://localhost:4000/ in your browser and check out Aero in 30 seconds.
Features
- Routes your pages faster than you can say "Quidditch".
- Optimizes your website for high latency environments (a.k.a. mobile networks).
- Allows you to write modern ES 6 with full browser compatibility.
- Validates HTML 5 for you. Just delete that html5.validator.nu bookmark already.
- Lets you instantly see local changes in the browser. Use 2 monitors if you're the Al Capone of web devs.
- Make changes to a prototype while your boss is watching? Aero can update your live server on every git commit.
- Prevents typical "Oops I forgot the parameter checks" by testing all routes.
- 99% of execution time is spent in 1% of your code. Find that 1% by looking at response time & size of your pages.
- Reduces your site's bandwidth hunger by using brotli instead of gzip for static contents.
- Free ice cream: HTTP/2, IPv6, Web Manifest.
- More ice cream via plugins: https://github.com/aerojs
Documentation
Benchmark
Screenshot
Examples
Size: Includes compressed HTML, CSS and JS of the frontpage. Excludes external videos and images.
Speed: Measured by Google PageSpeed. Does not represent real-world loading speed.