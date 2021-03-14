The code and content synchronization for Sling / AEM (Adobe Experience Manager).
The tool pushes content to AEM instance(s) upon a file change.
With npm do:
npm install aemsync -g
Simply run
aemsync on your project path, make a change to any of your files or directories and watch the magic happen.
Commandline
Usage:
aemsync [OPTIONS]
Options:
-t <target> URL to AEM instance; multiple can be set.
Default: ${defaults.targets}
-w <path_to_watch> Watch over folder.
Default: CWD
-p <path_to_push> Push specific file or folder.
-e <exclude_filter> Extended glob filter; multiple can be set.
Default:
**/jcr_root/*
**/@(.git|.svn|.hg|target)
**/@(.git|.svn|.hg|target)/**
-i <sync_interval> Update interval.
Default: ${defaults.interval} ms
-u <packmgr_path> Package manager path.
Default: ${defaults.packmgrPath}
-c Check if AEM is up and running before pushing.
-d Enable debug mode.
-h Display this screen.
Examples:
Magic:
> aemsync
Custom targets:
> aemsync -t http://admin:admin@localhost:4502 -t http://admin:admin@localhost:4503 -w ~/workspace/my_project
Custom exclude rules:
> aemsync -e **/*.orig -e **/test -e -e **/test/**
Just push, don't watch:
> aemsync -p /foo/bar/my-workspace/jcr_content/apps/my-app/components/my-component
JavaScript (full watch example):
const aemsync = require('aemsync')
const workingDir = '~/workspace/my_project'
// Arguments below are optional.
const targets = [
'http://admin:admin@localhost:4502',
'http://admin:admin@localhost:4503'
]
const exclude = ['**/*.orig'] // Skip merge files.
const packmgrPath = '/foo/crx/packmgr/service.jsp'
const interval = 300
const onPushEnd = (err, target, log) => {
// Called for each of the targets.
if (err) {
console.log(`Error when pushing package to ${target}.`, err.message)
} else {
console.log(`Package pushed to ${target}. Response log:\n${log}`)
}
}
const checkBeforePush = true
// Will watch for changes over workingDir and push upon a file change.
// Only the first argument is mandatory.
aemsync(workingDir, { targets, exclude, interval, packmgrPath, onPushEnd, checkBeforePush })
JavaScript (direct push example):
const { push } = require('aemsync')
const pathToPush = '~/foo/bar/my-workspace/jcr_content/apps/my-app/components/my-component'
// Arguments below are optional.
const targets = [
'http://admin:admin@localhost:4502',
'http://admin:admin@localhost:4503'
]
const onPushEnd = (err, target, log) => {
// Called for each of the targets.
if (err) {
console.log(`Error when pushing package to ${target}.`, err.message)
} else {
console.log(`Package pushed to ${target}. Response log:\n${log}`)
}
}
const checkBeforePush = true
// Will push the path to AEM.
// To use await, the call must be made inside an async function.
// The result is a Promise so it can also be resolved with .then().
// Only the first argument is mandatory.
await push(pathToPush, { targets, onPushEnd, checkBeforePush })
The Watcher uses Node's
fs.watch() function to watch over directory changes recursively. For Windows and OSX the
recursive option is used, which significantly improves the performance.
Any changes inside
jcr_root folders are detected and deployed to AEM instance(s) as a package. By default, there is an exclude filter in palce:
jcr_root are ingored. This is to avoid accidentally removing
apps,
libs or any other first level node in AEM.
.svn,
.git,
.hg or
target are ignored.
Update interval is the time aemsync waits for file changes before the package is created. In case of multiple file changes (e.g. switching between code branches), creating a new package per file should be avoided and instead, all changes should be pushed in one go. Lowering the value decreases the delay for a single file change but may increase the delay for multiple file changes. If you are unsure, please leave the default value.
