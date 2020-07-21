Speed up your AEM front-end development using aemfed. Powered by aemsync, Browsersync and Sling Log Tracer.
aemfed doing its thing: listening for file changes, uploading them to the running AEM instance, triggering a refresh of the styling in the browser, showing AEM error messages with a reference to the issue in the local file, all within a minute (disclaimer: this is a special branch of the WKND project, optimized for the aemfed workflow).
If you don't have a
package.json (npm configuration file) for your project, you probably want to install aemfed globally:
npm install aemfed --global
When using a global install with PowerShell on Windows, please check the Issues section for the limitations.
If you do have a
package.json for your project, you can add it as a dev dependency:
npm install aemfed --save-dev
The following commands are for the global install option (used
--global).
Show the available options:
aemfed -h
Run with specific server, ignore pattern (to ignore IntelliJ temp files) and folder to watch (at the moment this has to be the actual
jcr_root folder for your project):
aemfed -t "http://admin:admin@localhost:4502" -w "ui.apps/src/main/content/jcr_root/"
package.json install
The following commands are for a
package.json install. Since
aemfed is only available for this project and not globally, we can not use the
aemfed command directly. You can use
npx to run modules only available for a specific project.
Show the available options:
npx aemfed -h
When
npx is not available, install it with:
npm install npx --global
Since you already have a
package.json in your project, adding the startup command as a script is probably the easiest way to run aemfed (make sure the quotes in the command are escaped):
"devDependencies": {
"aemfed": "^0.1.0"
},
"scripts": {
"aemfed": "aemfed -t \"http://admin:admin@localhost:4502\" -w \"ui.apps/src/main/content/jcr_root/\""
},
...and run it with
npm run aemfed
Once started, the BrowserSync module will show the urls for the proxy that enables the auto reloading etc (when using aemfed these message use color, making them a lot clearer):
[Browsersync] Proxying: http://localhost:4502
[Browsersync] Access URLs:
------------------------------------
Local: http://localhost:3000
External: http://192.168.1.2:3000
------------------------------------
UI: http://localhost:3001
UI External: http://192.168.1.2:3001
------------------------------------
If you connect your browsers to the
Local or
External Access URL, the Browsersync reload script will be injected into the pages you visit, allowing aemfed to reload pages automatically after changes have been uploaded to AEM.
Navigate to the page you want to work on and make some changes to the clientlib files under the path provided during startup. When saving the file, aemfed reports the detected file changes:
ADD jcr_root/apps/wknd/components/content/list/clientlib/less/styles/default.less
...and uploads them to AEM:
Deploying to [localhost:4502] in 39 ms at 2018-06-18T19:03:03.273Z: OK
When the upload is done, aemfed will determine which clientlibs need a reload. It also determines if a full reload of the page is needed (javascript, html, .content.xml) or if the changes can be injected w/o a complete reload (css and in the future probably static resources like images):
[localhost:4502] Only styling was changed, try to inject
[Browsersync] File event [change] : /apps/wknd/clientlibs/clientlib-base.css
[Browsersync] File event [change] : /apps/wknd/components/content/list/clientlib.css
If the changes can be injected, a list of all clientlibs that use the changed files is send to the listening browsers. The reloading script will determine which files are present in the current page and will refresh only those resources.
When the correct version of the Sling Log Tracer is installed (see Requirements for details), aemfed is able to intercept a number of the front end related errors generated by AEM (Less, javascript, HTL, .content.xml, etc).
It shows the request that triggered the error:
[localhost:4502] Tracer output for [/etc.clientlibs/wknd/clientlibs/clientlib-base.css?browsersync=
1530965506424] (62c5e8ac-69e9-491c-8658-2bbed119d0c2)
...the error message itself:
[ERROR] LessCompilerImpl: failed to compile less /apps/wknd/components/content/list/clientlib/less/
list.less: NameError: variable @brand-secondary2 is undefined in /apps/wknd/components/content/list
/clientlib/less/styles/default.less on line 17, column 25:
16 &:hover {
17 background: @brand-secondary2;
18 }
...and an attempt to map the location in the error back to the local development environment:
Local source: ui.apps/src/main/content/jcr_root/apps/wknd/components/content/list/clientlib/less/st
yles/default.less:17:25
Most of these errors show up only once after the file has been changed, since AEM caches the result, so its best to keep the aemfed terminal always in clear view (using the terminal in your IDE is a good way to make sure this is the case).
The
Local source: line in the output, is aemfed's attempt to translate the AEM error location back to the local file, line and column. So locating the issue becomes much easier. Some IDE's and shells even recognize the pattern and turn it into a link, to make your life even easier.
Using Browsersync it is possible to refresh content in all the browsers that connect to its local or external access urls. This includes phones and tablets, as long as they are on the same network and the external port used by Browsersync is open (not blocked by a firewall).
Connecting mobile devices can be a drag, since you have to type in the machine name or ip, port and probably part of the path to the page you're interested in, all on the tiny onscreen keyboard.
To speedup developing and testing on mobile devices, a QR code can be generated from the browser console, using the command
qr(). The QR code will contain the external access url and path for the active page in the browser. Scan the QR code with the device, login to AEM if needed, and see all of you changes immediately on mobile devices too.
/system/console/bundles/org.apache.sling.tracer on the instance you're using. If it is 1.0.0 or newer you are good. If it is 0.0.2 or the bundle is not found at all, you need to install a newer version:
/system/console/bundles on the instance you want to update and click
Install/Update... in the top right corner
Start Bundle and
Refresh Packages, browse for the package downloaded in step 2 and click
Install or Update
/system/console/bundles/org.apache.sling.tracer
Enabled and
Recording Servlet Enabled in the Tracer configuration:
/system/console/configMgr/org.apache.sling.tracer.internal.LogTracer
filter.xml, so please be very careful when removing high level items when running aemfed. Changes to root nodes like
/apps,
/content and
/etc are skipped, but when you remove
/etc/clientlibs from your project (for example after you moved all your clientlibs to proxies in
/apps) it does exactly that...
npx in PowerShell on Windows, the provided parameters can not contain certain characters (for example
| in an exclusion pattern), even when they are wrapped in quotes. On Windows global nodejs calls work with a wrapper
CMD script and PowerShell uses slightly different escaping. Fixes: remove or rewrite parameters w/o problematic characters, use the good old
cmd.exe, don't use global calls but add it as a script to a package.json, or write a custom
ps1 script to handle this scenario.
@import. Resulting in a number of edge cases not working as expected (and throw
ENOENT exceptions):
@import (used for example in the WKND tutorial in
ui.apps/src/main/content/jcr_root/apps/wknd/clientlibs/clientlib-site/site/css/grid.less to switch between the AEM 6.3+
grid-base). As a result changes in the imported file may not trigger an update in the browser
@import doesn't work, since it appends
.less to all
@imports. But since the css probably doesn't need any Less processing anyway, it is better to include it directly in a css.txt (in older versions of AEM it also speeds up the Less processing)
npm i aemfed but when I run the command nothing happens? Because the version numbers are still < 1.0.0, the default update behavior is more conservative, see npm-semver - Caret Ranges ^1.2.3 ^0.2.5 ^0.0.4 for more details. For now run
npm i aemfed@latest to force an update.
Some of the projects using it:
MIT
Thanks to the Browsersync team, to gavoja for aemsync and kevinweber for aem-front.