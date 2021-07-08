A node plugin that creates ClientLib configuration files (repository nodes) for AEM Client Libraries, creates Client Library Folders and synchronizes all assets.
It supports both JSON file format (default) and FileVault XML file format (see
serializationFormat parameter).
npm install aem-clientlib-generator
The CLI
clientlib is located in
./bin/clientlib-cli.js.
The command can be used without parameters, it loads the default configuration file
clientlib.config.js.
More options are described in help menu:
Options:
--help, -h Show help [boolean]
--version, -v Show version number [boolean]
--dry 'Dry run' without write operations. [boolean]
--verbose Prints more details [boolean]
A clientlib configuration file is a simple exported module:
module.exports = {
// default working directory (can be changed per 'cwd' in every asset option)
context: __dirname,
// path to the clientlib root folder (output)
clientLibRoot: "path/to/clientlib-root",
// define all clientlib options here as array... (multiple clientlibs)
libs: [
{
name: "test.base.apps.mainapp",
// optional override path to write clientlib files to, by default files
// are written to lib.name/
outputPath: "explicit/path/to/lib/or/existing/lib/structure",
assets: {
js: [
"src/frontend/js/app.js"
],
css: [
"src/frontend/css/styling.css"
]
}
},
...// next clientlibs
],
// or as object (single clientlib)
libs: {
name: "test.base.apps.mainapp",
assets: {
js: [
"src/frontend/js/app.js"
],
css: [
"src/frontend/css/styling.css"
]
}
}
}
The CLI can be used in a project as local module via npm scripts (defined in
package.json).
// package.json file:
"scripts": {
"test": "mocha",
"build": "clientlib --verbose"
}
In this case
npm run build tries to load the default clientlib configuration file
clientlib.config.js (same directory like package.json) and generates all clientslib
as defined.
Import the module into a JavaScript file and run the module as a function:
var clientlib = require("aem-clientlib-generator");
clientlib(arrProps, { verbose: true }, function () {
console.log("generator has finished");
});
Important: Due to many write operations, the
clientlib function is asynchronous!
arrProps
{Array<Object>} Array of Clientlib configuration properties (see below)
props
{Object} Clientlib configuration properties
path
{String} Clientlib root path (optional if
options.clientLibRoot is set)
outputPath
{String} Clientlib destination path (optional, overrides default behavior of writing to the above path or options.clientLibRoot, useful to supply your own directory naming convention or if you are clientlib-ifying an existing directory)
name
{String} Clientlib name (required)
serializationFormat
{String} Type of the target archive for which the resources must be generated [json|xml] (optional, default=json)
embed
{Array<String>} other Clientlib names that should be embedded (optional)
dependencies
{Array<String>} other Clientlib names that should be included (optional)
categories
{Array<String>} to set a category for the clientLib (optional), ovrrides the default that uses the name as category
cssProcessor
{Array<String>} configuration for the clientlib CSS processor, requires AEM 6.2 (optional)
jsProcessor
{Array<String>} configuration for the clientlib JS processor, requires AEM 6.2 (optional)
replaces
{String} Path to the library that is replaced by 'this' one
disableIfReplacing
{boolean} Disable this library if it would replace the old one
assets
{Object} content that should be copied to the clientlib folder, more details below (required)
allowProxy
{Boolean} allow for Clientlib creation under
/apps/myapp/clientLibs but enable proxy to
/etc.clientlibs/myapp/clientlibs/mylib See AEM 6.3 Documentation
longCacheKey
{String} optional string with placeholders to use with URL Fingerprinting, eq.
"${project.version}-${buildNumber}". This requires the build-helper-maven-plugin to be configured, see wcm-io-samples - Clientlibs.
options
{Object} global options to be used for all clientlib definitions (optional)
clientLibRoot {String} Clientlib root path
context {String} changes the current working directory (via
process.chdir())
cwd {String} alias for
context
verbose {Boolean} prints detailed information during generation
dry {Boolean} dry run without file write operations (sets automatically verbose to true)
callback
{Function} to be called if clientlib() has finished
assets Object
The
assets object determine the content that should be pushed into the clientlib folder. The key stands for
the content type,
js for JavaScript files,
css for styles and
resources for other content such as
fonts or images.
{
js: {
// JavaScript files to be copied and used for `js.txt` - a clientlib JS configuration file
},
css: {
// CSS files to be copied and used for `css.txt` - a clientlib CSS configuration file
},
resources: {
// other resources that should be copied
}
}
Each property can be an object of deeper configuration options (
assetConfig) or an array of files (simple way, see example below).
The following can be configured:
assetConfig
{Object} Configuration object for an asset type
base
{String} path within the clientlib folder where the data should be copied to (optional), default: asset key, e.g. for "js" is the base "js"
files
{Array<String|Object>} array of file paths (sources) or a src-dest key value map (required)
src {String} - source file relative to the current working directory or the global
cwd option, if set
dest {String} - destination relative to the clientlib folder including base
cwd {String} - change working directory (relative to the context / global
cwd option); only available with glob pattern
flatten {Boolean} - using file's basename instead of folder hierarchy; default true; only available with glob pattern
ignore
{String|Array<String>} - glob pattern or array of glob patterns for matches to exclude
For an glob example see example section below.
// simple version
js: ["pth/to/file.js", { src: "pth/to/lib/file.js", dest: "lib/file.js" }];
// will be transformed to:
js: {
base: "js";
files: [
{ src: "pth/to/file.js", dest: "file.js" },
{ src: "pth/to/lib/file.js", dest: "lib/file.js" },
];
}
var clientlib = require("aem-clientlib-generator");
clientlib(
[
{
name: "test.base.apps.mainapp",
// the name will be used as subfolder in clientlibs root and for the AEM repository node
// in this example it creates:
// the subfoler: path/to/clientlibs-root/test.base.apps.mainapp/
// repository node: path/to/clientlibs-root/test.base.apps.mainapp.json
// new in AEM 6.2: configure the clientlib processor by yourself:
// An example to disable minification for CSS:
cssProcessor: ["default:none", "min:none"],
// using google closure compiler for minification instead of YUI
jsProcessor: ["default:none", "min:gcc;compilationLevel=whitespace"],
// new in AEM 6.3: create clientLibs in /apps/myapp/clientlibs and proxy to /etc.clientlibs/myapp
allowProxy: true,
// allow URL Fingerprinting via placeholder
longCacheKey: "${project.version}-${buildNumber}",
assets: {
// creates the JS configuration file:
// path/to/clientlibs-root/test.base.apps.mainapp/js.txt
// which lists all JavaScript files from the ClientLib.
// and copies all files into a js subfolder (default base):
// path/to/clientlibs-root/test.base.apps.mainapp/js/
js: [
// file will be copied to:
// path/to/clientlibs-root/test.base.apps.mainapp/js/app.js
{ src: "src/frontend/js/app.js", dest: "app.js" },
// file will be copied to:
// path/to/clientlibs-root/test.base.apps.mainapp/js/libs/mylib.min.js
{
src: "src/frontend/js/libs/mylib.min.js",
dest: "libs/mylib.min.js",
},
// copy source map files as well
{
src: "src/frontend/js/libs/mylib.min.js.map",
dest: "libs/mylib.min.js.map",
},
],
// creates the CSS configuration file:
// path/to/clientlibs-root/test.base.apps.mainapp/css.txt
css: ["src/frontend/css/styling.css", "src/frontend/css/lib.css"],
},
},
{
name: "test.base.apps.secondapp",
embed: [
"test.base.apps.thirdapp", // this clientlib will be auto embedded in AEM (kind of `merging`)
],
dependencies: [
"test.base.apps.mainapp", // define clientlib dependency
],
assets: {
js: {
base: "js", // by default the `base` is the asset key property
files: [
{
src: "src/frontend/secondapp/js/lib.js",
dest: "secondapp-lib.js",
},
],
},
// creates the CSS configuration file:
// path/to/clientlibs-root/test.base.apps.secondapp/css.txt
// that lists all CSS files from the ClientLib.
// All files defined below will be copied into the defined base:
// path/to/clientlibs-root/test.base.apps.secondapp/style/
css: {
base: "style", // changes the `base` from `css` (default) to `style`
files: ["src/frontend/secondapp/main.css"],
},
resources: ["src/frontend/resources/template.html"],
},
},
{
name: "test.base.apps.thirdapp",
assets: {
// copy all files into the clientlib subfolder, because `base` is changed:
// path/to/clientlibs-root/test.base.apps.thirdapp/
resources: {
base: ".", // copy the file into `test.base.apps.thirdapp` (root) instead of `test.base.apps.thirdapp/resources`
files: ["src/frontend/resources/notice.txt"],
},
},
},
{
name: "test.base.apps.fourth",
assets: {
js: {
// "flatten" is true by default and using file's basename instead of path for destination
// set to false to keep the folder hierarchy below "cwd"
flatten: false, // remove this option if you like a flat list of files in your clientlib
cwd: "src/frontend/js/", // change working directory (will be stripped from destination)
files: [
"**/*.js", // match all js files recursively
"**/*.js.map",
],
},
css: [
// all css will copied to destination folder "style" (in base folder css)
{ src: "src/frontend/css/*.css", dest: "style/" },
// all css will copied to destination folder "vendor" (in base folder css)
{ src: "src/frontend/secondapp/*.css", dest: "vendor/" },
],
},
},
{
name: "test.base.apps.myExistingAssetOrganization",
outputPath: path.join(__dirname, "libs", "collectionOne"),
assets: {
// uses existing files at ./libs/collectionOne, since base is set to '.'
js: {
base: ".", // copy the file into `./libs/collectionOne` (outputPath) instead of `{path}/test.base.apps.myExistingAssetOrganization/js`
files: ["libs/collectionOne/index.js"],
},
},
},
],
{
cwd: __dirname, // using folder of the file as current working directory
clientLibRoot: path.join(__dirname, "path/to/clientlibs-root"),
},
function () {
console.log("clientlibs created");
}
);
The generated client library can be deployed to AEM via Sling Content Loading. Take a look at the wcm.io Sample Application.
If you've switched the
serializationFormat to "xml" you can deploy the client library as part of an AEM content package.