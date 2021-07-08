A node plugin that creates ClientLib configuration files (repository nodes) for AEM Client Libraries, creates Client Library Folders and synchronizes all assets.

It supports both JSON file format (default) and FileVault XML file format (see serializationFormat parameter).

Installation

npm install aem-clientlib-generator

Usage

Command Line Interface

The CLI clientlib is located in ./bin/clientlib-cli.js . The command can be used without parameters, it loads the default configuration file clientlib.config.js . More options are described in help menu:

Options: --help, -h Show help [boolean] --version, -v Show version number [boolean] --dry 'Dry run' without write operations. [boolean] --verbose Prints more details [boolean]

A clientlib configuration file is a simple exported module:

module .exports = { context : __dirname, clientLibRoot : "path/to/clientlib-root" , libs : [ { name : "test.base.apps.mainapp" , outputPath : "explicit/path/to/lib/or/existing/lib/structure" , assets : { js : [ "src/frontend/js/app.js" ], css : [ "src/frontend/css/styling.css" ] } }, ... ], libs : { name : "test.base.apps.mainapp" , assets : { js : [ "src/frontend/js/app.js" ], css : [ "src/frontend/css/styling.css" ] } } }

npm scripts

The CLI can be used in a project as local module via npm scripts (defined in package.json ).

"scripts" : { "test" : "mocha" , "build" : "clientlib --verbose" }

In this case npm run build tries to load the default clientlib configuration file clientlib.config.js (same directory like package.json) and generates all clientslib as defined.

Import the module into a JavaScript file and run the module as a function:

var clientlib = require ( "aem-clientlib-generator" ); clientlib(arrProps, { verbose : true }, function ( ) { console .log( "generator has finished" ); });

Important: Due to many write operations, the clientlib function is asynchronous!

arrProps {Array<Object>} Array of Clientlib configuration properties (see below)

props {Object} Clientlib configuration properties path {String} Clientlib root path (optional if options.clientLibRoot is set) outputPath {String} Clientlib destination path (optional, overrides default behavior of writing to the above path or options.clientLibRoot, useful to supply your own directory naming convention or if you are clientlib-ifying an existing directory) name {String} Clientlib name (required) serializationFormat {String} Type of the target archive for which the resources must be generated [json|xml] (optional, default=json) embed {Array<String>} other Clientlib names that should be embedded (optional) dependencies {Array<String>} other Clientlib names that should be included (optional) categories {Array<String>} to set a category for the clientLib (optional), ovrrides the default that uses the name as category cssProcessor {Array<String>} configuration for the clientlib CSS processor, requires AEM 6.2 (optional) jsProcessor {Array<String>} configuration for the clientlib JS processor, requires AEM 6.2 (optional) replaces {String} Path to the library that is replaced by 'this' one disableIfReplacing {boolean} Disable this library if it would replace the old one assets {Object} content that should be copied to the clientlib folder, more details below (required) allowProxy {Boolean} allow for Clientlib creation under /apps/myapp/clientLibs but enable proxy to /etc.clientlibs/myapp/clientlibs/mylib See AEM 6.3 Documentation longCacheKey {String} optional string with placeholders to use with URL Fingerprinting, eq. "${project.version}-${buildNumber}" . This requires the build-helper-maven-plugin to be configured, see wcm-io-samples - Clientlibs.

options {Object} global options to be used for all clientlib definitions (optional) clientLibRoot {String} Clientlib root path context {String} changes the current working directory (via process.chdir() ) cwd {String} alias for context verbose {Boolean} prints detailed information during generation dry {Boolean} dry run without file write operations (sets automatically verbose to true)



callback {Function} to be called if clientlib() has finished

The assets Object

The assets object determine the content that should be pushed into the clientlib folder. The key stands for the content type, js for JavaScript files, css for styles and resources for other content such as fonts or images.

{ js : { }, css : { }, resources : { } }

Each property can be an object of deeper configuration options ( assetConfig ) or an array of files (simple way, see example below). The following can be configured:

assetConfig {Object} Configuration object for an asset type base {String} path within the clientlib folder where the data should be copied to (optional), default: asset key, e.g. for "js" is the base "js" Hint: Using "." copies the files into the clientlib folder instead of the subfolder files {Array<String|Object>} array of file paths (sources) or a src-dest key value map (required) Important: The order of JS or CSS files in this property defines the merging/bundling order in AEM clientlib. file object contains: src {String} - source file relative to the current working directory or the global cwd option, if set dest {String} - destination relative to the clientlib folder including base cwd {String} - change working directory (relative to the context / global cwd option); only available with glob pattern flatten {Boolean} - using file's basename instead of folder hierarchy; default true; only available with glob pattern ignore {String|Array<String>} - glob pattern or array of glob patterns for matches to exclude

Configuration object for an asset type

For an glob example see example section below.

js : [ "pth/to/file.js" , { src : "pth/to/lib/file.js" , dest : "lib/file.js" }]; js: { base : "js" ; files: [ { src : "pth/to/file.js" , dest : "file.js" }, { src : "pth/to/lib/file.js" , dest : "lib/file.js" }, ]; }

Example

var clientlib = require ( "aem-clientlib-generator" ); clientlib( [ { name : "test.base.apps.mainapp" , cssProcessor : [ "default:none" , "min:none" ], jsProcessor : [ "default:none" , "min:gcc;compilationLevel=whitespace" ], allowProxy : true , longCacheKey : "${project.version}-${buildNumber}" , assets : { js : [ { src : "src/frontend/js/app.js" , dest : "app.js" }, { src : "src/frontend/js/libs/mylib.min.js" , dest : "libs/mylib.min.js" , }, { src : "src/frontend/js/libs/mylib.min.js.map" , dest : "libs/mylib.min.js.map" , }, ], css : [ "src/frontend/css/styling.css" , "src/frontend/css/lib.css" ], }, }, { name : "test.base.apps.secondapp" , embed : [ "test.base.apps.thirdapp" , ], dependencies : [ "test.base.apps.mainapp" , ], assets : { js : { base : "js" , files : [ { src : "src/frontend/secondapp/js/lib.js" , dest : "secondapp-lib.js" , }, ], }, css : { base : "style" , files : [ "src/frontend/secondapp/main.css" ], }, resources : [ "src/frontend/resources/template.html" ], }, }, { name : "test.base.apps.thirdapp" , assets : { resources : { base : "." , files : [ "src/frontend/resources/notice.txt" ], }, }, }, { name : "test.base.apps.fourth" , assets : { js : { flatten : false , cwd : "src/frontend/js/" , files : [ "**/*.js" , "**/*.js.map" , ], }, css : [ { src : "src/frontend/css/*.css" , dest : "style/" }, { src : "src/frontend/secondapp/*.css" , dest : "vendor/" }, ], }, }, { name : "test.base.apps.myExistingAssetOrganization" , outputPath : path.join(__dirname, "libs" , "collectionOne" ), assets : { js : { base : "." , files : [ "libs/collectionOne/index.js" ], }, }, }, ], { cwd : __dirname, clientLibRoot : path.join(__dirname, "path/to/clientlibs-root" ), }, function ( ) { console .log( "clientlibs created" ); } );

Deploying to AEM:

The generated client library can be deployed to AEM via Sling Content Loading. Take a look at the wcm.io Sample Application.