aedes-persistence-mongodb

by moscajs
8.2.0 (see all)

MongoDB persistence for Aedes

1.5K

13

10mos ago

15

8

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

aedes-persistence-mongodb

aedes-persistence-mongodb

Aedes persistence, backed by MongoDB.

See aedes-persistence for the full API, and Aedes for usage.

Install

npm i aedes aedes-persistence-mongodb --save

API

aedesPersistenceMongoDB([opts])

Creates a new instance of aedes-persistence-mongodb. It accepts a connections string url or you can pass your existing db object. Also, you can choose to set a ttl (time to live) for your subscribers or packets. This option will help you to empty your db from keeping useless data.

Options

  • url: The MongoDB connection url
  • mongoOptions: Extra options to pass to MongoDB driver (see node-mongodb-native)
  • ttl: Used to set a ttl (time to live) to documents stored in collections
    • packets: Could be an integer value that specify the ttl in seconds of all packets collections or an Object that specifies for each collection its ttl in seconds. Packets collections are: incoming, outgoing, retained, will.
    • susbscriptions: Set a ttl (in seconds)
  • db: Existing MongoDB instance (if no url option is specified)
  • dropExistingIndexes: Flag used to drop any existing index previously created on collections (except default index _id)

Examples

aedesPersistenceMongoDB({
  url: 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/aedes-test', // Optional when you pass db object
  // Optional mongo options
  mongoOptions: { 
    auth: {
      user: 'username',
      password: 'password'
    }
  },
  // Optional ttl settings
  ttl: {
      packets: 300, // Number of seconds
      subscriptions: 300,
  }
})

With the previous configuration all packets will have a ttl of 300 seconds. You can also provide different ttl settings for each collection:

ttl: {
      packets: {
        incoming: 100,
        outgoing: 100,
        will: 300,
        retained: -1
      }, // Number of seconds
      subscriptions: 300,
}

If you want a specific collection to be persistent just set a ttl of -1 or null or undefined.

If you want to reuse an existing MongoDb instance just set the db option:

aedesPersistenceMongoDB({
 db:db
})

With mongoose:

aedesPersistenceMongoDB({
 db: mongoose.connection.useDb('myDbName').db
})

License

MIT

