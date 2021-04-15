Aedes persistence, backed by MongoDB.
See aedes-persistence for the full API, and Aedes for usage.
npm i aedes aedes-persistence-mongodb --save
Creates a new instance of aedes-persistence-mongodb.
It accepts a connections string
url or you can pass your existing
db object. Also, you can choose to set a
ttl (time to live) for your subscribers or packets. This option will help you to empty your db from keeping useless data.
url: The MongoDB connection url
mongoOptions: Extra options to pass to MongoDB driver (see node-mongodb-native)
ttl: Used to set a ttl (time to live) to documents stored in collections
packets: Could be an integer value that specify the ttl in seconds of all packets collections or an Object that specifies for each collection its ttl in seconds. Packets collections are:
incoming,
outgoing,
retained,
will.
susbscriptions: Set a ttl (in seconds)
db: Existing MongoDB instance (if no
url option is specified)
dropExistingIndexes: Flag used to drop any existing index previously created on collections (except default index
_id)
aedesPersistenceMongoDB({
url: 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/aedes-test', // Optional when you pass db object
// Optional mongo options
mongoOptions: {
auth: {
user: 'username',
password: 'password'
}
},
// Optional ttl settings
ttl: {
packets: 300, // Number of seconds
subscriptions: 300,
}
})
With the previous configuration all packets will have a ttl of 300 seconds. You can also provide different ttl settings for each collection:
ttl: {
packets: {
incoming: 100,
outgoing: 100,
will: 300,
retained: -1
}, // Number of seconds
subscriptions: 300,
}
If you want a specific collection to be persistent just set a ttl of
-1 or
null or
undefined.
If you want to reuse an existing MongoDb instance just set the
db option:
aedesPersistenceMongoDB({
db:db
})
With mongoose:
aedesPersistenceMongoDB({
db: mongoose.connection.useDb('myDbName').db
})
MIT