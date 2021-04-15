\

Aedes persistence, backed by MongoDB.

See aedes-persistence for the full API, and Aedes for usage.

Install

npm i aedes aedes-persistence-mongodb --save

API

Creates a new instance of aedes-persistence-mongodb. It accepts a connections string url or you can pass your existing db object. Also, you can choose to set a ttl (time to live) for your subscribers or packets. This option will help you to empty your db from keeping useless data.

Options

url : The MongoDB connection url

: The MongoDB connection url mongoOptions : Extra options to pass to MongoDB driver (see node-mongodb-native)

: Extra options to pass to MongoDB driver (see node-mongodb-native) ttl : Used to set a ttl (time to live) to documents stored in collections packets : Could be an integer value that specify the ttl in seconds of all packets collections or an Object that specifies for each collection its ttl in seconds. Packets collections are: incoming , outgoing , retained , will . susbscriptions : Set a ttl (in seconds)

: Used to set a ttl (time to live) to documents stored in collections db : Existing MongoDB instance (if no url option is specified)

: Existing MongoDB instance (if no option is specified) dropExistingIndexes : Flag used to drop any existing index previously created on collections (except default index _id )

Examples

aedesPersistenceMongoDB({ url : 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/aedes-test' , mongoOptions : { auth : { user : 'username' , password : 'password' } }, ttl : { packets : 300 , subscriptions : 300 , } })

With the previous configuration all packets will have a ttl of 300 seconds. You can also provide different ttl settings for each collection:

ttl: { packets : { incoming : 100 , outgoing : 100 , will : 300 , retained : -1 }, subscriptions : 300 , }

If you want a specific collection to be persistent just set a ttl of -1 or null or undefined .

If you want to reuse an existing MongoDb instance just set the db option:

aedesPersistenceMongoDB({ db :db })

With mongoose:

aedesPersistenceMongoDB({ db : mongoose.connection.useDb( 'myDbName' ).db })

License

MIT