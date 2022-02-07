openbase logo
aedes

by moscajs

Barebone MQTT broker that can run on any stream server, the node way

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Aedes

ci js-standard-style Maintenance PRs Welcome\ Total alerts Language grade: JavaScript Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities\ node NPM version NPM downloads

opencollective

Barebone MQTT server that can run on any stream servers

Install

To install aedes, simply use npm:

npm install aedes

Docker

Check Docker docs here

API

Features

  • Full compatible with MQTT 3.1 and 3.1.1
  • Standard TCP Support
  • SSL / TLS
  • WebSocket Support
  • Message Persistence
  • Automatic Reconnect
  • Offline Buffering
  • Backpress-support API
  • High Availability
  • Clusterable
  • Authentication and Authorization
  • $SYS support
  • Pluggable middlewares
  • Dynamic Topics Support
  • MQTT Bridge Support between aedes
  • MQTT 5.0 (not support yet)
  • Bridge Protocol (incoming connections only)

Examples

Clusters

Aedes needs on disk dbs like MongoDB and Redis in order to work with clusters. Based on our tests and users reports the best performances/stability are reached when using aedes-persistence-mongodb paired with mqemitter-redis.

Other info:

  • The repo aedes-tests is used to test aedes with clusters and different emitters/persistences. Check its source code to have a starting point on how to work with clusters

Bridge connections

Normally, when publishing a message, the retain flag is consumed by Aedes and then set to false. This is done for two reasons:

  • MQTT-3.3.1-9 states that it MUST set the RETAIN flag to 0 when a PUBLISH Packet is sent to a Client because it matches an established subscription regardless of how the flag was set in the message it received.
  • When operating as a cluster, only one Aedes node may store the packet

Brokers that support the Bridge Protocol can connect to Aedes. When connecting with this special protocol, subscriptions work as usual except that the retain flag in the packet is propagated as-is.

Exensions

Middleware Plugins

Persistence

MQEmitter

Acknowledgements

This library is born after a lot of discussion with all Mosca users and how that was deployed in production. This addresses your concerns about performance and stability.

Mosca vs Aedes

Example benchmark test with 1000 clients sending 5000 QoS 1 messsages. Used mqtt-benchmark with command:

mqtt-benchmark --broker tcp://localhost:1883 --clients 1000 --qos 1 --count 5000

CPU INFO:

Architecture:        x86_64
CPU op-mode(s):      32-bit, 64-bit
Byte Order:          Little Endian
CPU(s):              8
On-line CPU(s) list: 0-7
Thread(s) per core:  2
Core(s) per socket:  4
Socket(s):           1
NUMA node(s):        1
Vendor ID:           GenuineIntel
CPU family:          6
Model:               94
Model name:          Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700HQ CPU @ 2.60GHz
Stepping:            3
CPU MHz:             800.014
CPU max MHz:         3500,0000
CPU min MHz:         800,0000
BogoMIPS:            5199.98
Virtualization:      VT-x
L1d cache:           32K
L1i cache:           32K
L2 cache:            256K
L3 cache:            6144K

Benchmark: Aedes

In memory - No clusters

========= TOTAL (1000) =========
Total Ratio:                 1.000 (5000000/5000000)
Total Runtime (sec):         178.495
Average Runtime (sec):       177.845
Msg time min (ms):           0.077
Msg time max (ms):           199.805
Msg time mean mean (ms):     35.403
Msg time mean std (ms):      0.042
Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 28.115
Total Bandwidth (msg/sec):   28114.678

Redis Persistence and Redis Emitter - With Clusters

========= TOTAL (1000) =========
Total Ratio:                 1.000 (5000000/5000000)
Total Runtime (sec):         114.404
Average Runtime (sec):       109.022
Msg time min (ms):           0.065
Msg time max (ms):           393.214
Msg time mean mean (ms):     21.520
Msg time mean std (ms):      0.595
Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 45.896
Total Bandwidth (msg/sec):   45896.306

Mongo Persistence and Redis Emitter - With Clusters

========= TOTAL (1000) =========
Total Ratio:                 1.000 (5000000/5000000)
Total Runtime (sec):         112.769
Average Runtime (sec):       105.524
Msg time min (ms):           0.062
Msg time max (ms):           329.062
Msg time mean mean (ms):     20.750
Msg time mean std (ms):      0.878
Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 47.464
Total Bandwidth (msg/sec):   47464.271

Redis Persistence and Mongodb Emitter - With Clusters

========= TOTAL (1000) =========
Total Ratio:                 1.000 (5000000/5000000)
Total Runtime (sec):         118.587
Average Runtime (sec):       114.190
Msg time min (ms):           0.080
Msg time max (ms):           324.028
Msg time mean mean (ms):     22.558
Msg time mean std (ms):      0.730
Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 43.832
Total Bandwidth (msg/sec):   43831.927

Benchmark: Mosca

========= TOTAL (1000) =========
Total Ratio:                 1.000 (5000000/5000000)
Total Runtime (sec):         264.934
Average Runtime (sec):       264.190
Msg time min (ms):           0.070
Msg time max (ms):           168.116
Msg time mean mean (ms):     52.629
Msg time mean std (ms):      0.074
Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 18.926
Total Bandwidth (msg/sec):   18925.942

Made with Aedes

Here is a list of some interesting projects that are using Aedes as MQTT Broker. Submit a PR or an issue if you would like to add yours

  • node-red-contrib-aedes: MQTT broker for Node-Red based on Aedes
  • Mqtt2Mqtt: Mqtt Bridge between two brokers with UI
  • Kuzzle: High performance and full featured IoT backend using MQTT alongside WebSocket and Http protocols

Collaborators

Contribution

Help wanted Contributors

Want to contribute? Check our list of features/bugs

Support

If there are bugs/leaks in production scenarios, we encourage people to send Pull Request and/or reach out maintainers for some paid support.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙌

Backers

Sponsors

Become a sponsor to get your logo on our README on Github

Sponsor

License

Licensed under MIT.

