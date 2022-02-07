Barebone MQTT server that can run on any stream servers
To install aedes, simply use npm:
npm install aedes
Aedes needs on disk dbs like MongoDB and Redis in order to work with clusters. Based on our tests and users reports the best performances/stability are reached when using aedes-persistence-mongodb paired with mqemitter-redis.
Normally, when publishing a message, the
retain flag is consumed by Aedes and
then set to
false. This is done for two reasons:
Brokers that support the Bridge Protocol can connect to
Aedes. When connecting with this special protocol, subscriptions work as usual
except that the
retain flag in the packet is propagated as-is.
This library is born after a lot of discussion with all Mosca users and how that was deployed in production. This addresses your concerns about performance and stability.
Example benchmark test with 1000 clients sending 5000 QoS 1 messsages. Used mqtt-benchmark with command:
mqtt-benchmark --broker tcp://localhost:1883 --clients 1000 --qos 1 --count 5000
CPU INFO:
Architecture: x86_64
CPU op-mode(s): 32-bit, 64-bit
Byte Order: Little Endian
CPU(s): 8
On-line CPU(s) list: 0-7
Thread(s) per core: 2
Core(s) per socket: 4
Socket(s): 1
NUMA node(s): 1
Vendor ID: GenuineIntel
CPU family: 6
Model: 94
Model name: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700HQ CPU @ 2.60GHz
Stepping: 3
CPU MHz: 800.014
CPU max MHz: 3500,0000
CPU min MHz: 800,0000
BogoMIPS: 5199.98
Virtualization: VT-x
L1d cache: 32K
L1i cache: 32K
L2 cache: 256K
L3 cache: 6144K
========= TOTAL (1000) =========
Total Ratio: 1.000 (5000000/5000000)
Total Runtime (sec): 178.495
Average Runtime (sec): 177.845
Msg time min (ms): 0.077
Msg time max (ms): 199.805
Msg time mean mean (ms): 35.403
Msg time mean std (ms): 0.042
Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 28.115
Total Bandwidth (msg/sec): 28114.678
========= TOTAL (1000) =========
Total Ratio: 1.000 (5000000/5000000)
Total Runtime (sec): 114.404
Average Runtime (sec): 109.022
Msg time min (ms): 0.065
Msg time max (ms): 393.214
Msg time mean mean (ms): 21.520
Msg time mean std (ms): 0.595
Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 45.896
Total Bandwidth (msg/sec): 45896.306
========= TOTAL (1000) =========
Total Ratio: 1.000 (5000000/5000000)
Total Runtime (sec): 112.769
Average Runtime (sec): 105.524
Msg time min (ms): 0.062
Msg time max (ms): 329.062
Msg time mean mean (ms): 20.750
Msg time mean std (ms): 0.878
Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 47.464
Total Bandwidth (msg/sec): 47464.271
========= TOTAL (1000) =========
Total Ratio: 1.000 (5000000/5000000)
Total Runtime (sec): 118.587
Average Runtime (sec): 114.190
Msg time min (ms): 0.080
Msg time max (ms): 324.028
Msg time mean mean (ms): 22.558
Msg time mean std (ms): 0.730
Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 43.832
Total Bandwidth (msg/sec): 43831.927
========= TOTAL (1000) =========
Total Ratio: 1.000 (5000000/5000000)
Total Runtime (sec): 264.934
Average Runtime (sec): 264.190
Msg time min (ms): 0.070
Msg time max (ms): 168.116
Msg time mean mean (ms): 52.629
Msg time mean std (ms): 0.074
Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 18.926
Total Bandwidth (msg/sec): 18925.942
Here is a list of some interesting projects that are using Aedes as MQTT Broker. Submit a PR or an issue if you would like to add yours
Want to contribute? Check our list of features/bugs
If there are bugs/leaks in production scenarios, we encourage people to send Pull Request and/or reach out maintainers for some paid support.
