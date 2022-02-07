Aedes

Barebone MQTT server that can run on any stream servers

Install

To install aedes, simply use npm:

npm install aedes

Docker

Check Docker docs here

API

Features

Full compatible with MQTT 3.1 and 3.1.1

Standard TCP Support

SSL / TLS

WebSocket Support

Message Persistence

Automatic Reconnect

Offline Buffering

Backpress-support API

High Availability

Clusterable

Authentication and Authorization

$SYS support

support Pluggable middlewares

Dynamic Topics Support

MQTT Bridge Support between aedes

MQTT 5.0 (not support yet)

Bridge Protocol (incoming connections only)

Examples

Clusters

Aedes needs on disk dbs like MongoDB and Redis in order to work with clusters. Based on our tests and users reports the best performances/stability are reached when using aedes-persistence-mongodb paired with mqemitter-redis.

Other info:

The repo aedes-tests is used to test aedes with clusters and different emitters/persistences. Check its source code to have a starting point on how to work with clusters

Bridge connections

Normally, when publishing a message, the retain flag is consumed by Aedes and then set to false . This is done for two reasons:

MQTT-3.3.1-9 states that it MUST set the RETAIN flag to 0 when a PUBLISH Packet is sent to a Client because it matches an established subscription regardless of how the flag was set in the message it received.

When operating as a cluster, only one Aedes node may store the packet

Brokers that support the Bridge Protocol can connect to Aedes. When connecting with this special protocol, subscriptions work as usual except that the retain flag in the packet is propagated as-is.

Exensions

aedes-logging: Logging module for Aedes, based on Pino

aedes-stats: Stats for Aedes

aedes-cli: Run Aedes MQTT Broker from the CLI

aedes-protocol-decoder: Protocol decoder for Aedes MQTT Broker

aedes-server-factory: Create a server instance such as TCP, HTTP, TLS...

Middleware Plugins

Persistence

aedes-persistence: In-memory implementation of an Aedes persistence

aedes-persistence-mongodb: MongoDB persistence for Aedes

aedes-persistence-redis: Redis persistence for Aedes

aedes-persistence-level: LevelDB persistence for Aedes

aedes-persistence-nedb: NeDB persistence for Aedes

MQEmitter

mqemitter: An opinionated memory Message Queue with an emitter-style API

mqemitter-redis: Redis-powered mqemitter

mqemitter-mongodb: Mongodb based mqemitter

mqemitter-child-process: Share the same mqemitter between a hierarchy of child processes

mqemitter-cs: Expose a MQEmitter via a simple client/server protocol

mqemitter-p2p: A P2P implementation of MQEmitter, based on HyperEmitter and a Merkle DAG

mqemitter-aerospike: Aerospike mqemitter

Acknowledgements

This library is born after a lot of discussion with all Mosca users and how that was deployed in production. This addresses your concerns about performance and stability.

Mosca vs Aedes

Example benchmark test with 1000 clients sending 5000 QoS 1 messsages. Used mqtt-benchmark with command:

mqtt-benchmark --broker tcp://localhost:1883 --clients 1000 --qos 1 --count 5000

CPU INFO:

Architecture: x86_64 CPU op-mode(s): 32-bit, 64-bit Byte Order: Little Endian CPU(s): 8 On-line CPU(s) list: 0-7 Thread(s) per core: 2 Core(s) per socket: 4 Socket(s): 1 NUMA node(s): 1 Vendor ID: GenuineIntel CPU family: 6 Model: 94 Model name: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700HQ CPU @ 2.60GHz Stepping: 3 CPU MHz: 800.014 CPU max MHz: 3500,0000 CPU min MHz: 800,0000 BogoMIPS: 5199.98 Virtualization: VT-x L1d cache: 32K L1i cache: 32K L2 cache: 256K L3 cache: 6144K

Benchmark: Aedes

In memory - No clusters

========= TOTAL (1000) ========= Total Ratio: 1.000 (5000000/5000000) Total Runtime (sec): 178.495 Average Runtime (sec): 177.845 Msg time min (ms): 0.077 Msg time max (ms): 199.805 Msg time mean mean (ms): 35.403 Msg time mean std (ms): 0.042 Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 28.115 Total Bandwidth (msg/sec): 28114.678

Redis Persistence and Redis Emitter - With Clusters

========= TOTAL (1000) ========= Total Ratio: 1.000 (5000000/5000000) Total Runtime (sec): 114.404 Average Runtime (sec): 109.022 Msg time min (ms): 0.065 Msg time max (ms): 393.214 Msg time mean mean (ms): 21.520 Msg time mean std (ms): 0.595 Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 45.896 Total Bandwidth (msg/sec): 45896.306

Mongo Persistence and Redis Emitter - With Clusters

========= TOTAL (1000) ========= Total Ratio: 1.000 (5000000/5000000) Total Runtime (sec): 112.769 Average Runtime (sec): 105.524 Msg time min (ms): 0.062 Msg time max (ms): 329.062 Msg time mean mean (ms): 20.750 Msg time mean std (ms): 0.878 Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 47.464 Total Bandwidth (msg/sec): 47464.271

Redis Persistence and Mongodb Emitter - With Clusters

========= TOTAL (1000) ========= Total Ratio: 1.000 (5000000/5000000) Total Runtime (sec): 118.587 Average Runtime (sec): 114.190 Msg time min (ms): 0.080 Msg time max (ms): 324.028 Msg time mean mean (ms): 22.558 Msg time mean std (ms): 0.730 Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 43.832 Total Bandwidth (msg/sec): 43831.927

========= TOTAL (1000) ========= Total Ratio: 1.000 (5000000/5000000) Total Runtime (sec): 264.934 Average Runtime (sec): 264.190 Msg time min (ms): 0.070 Msg time max (ms): 168.116 Msg time mean mean (ms): 52.629 Msg time mean std (ms): 0.074 Average Bandwidth (msg/sec): 18.926 Total Bandwidth (msg/sec): 18925.942

Made with Aedes

Here is a list of some interesting projects that are using Aedes as MQTT Broker. Submit a PR or an issue if you would like to add yours

node-red-contrib-aedes: MQTT broker for Node-Red based on Aedes

Mqtt2Mqtt: Mqtt Bridge between two brokers with UI

Kuzzle: High performance and full featured IoT backend using MQTT alongside WebSocket and Http protocols

Collaborators

Contribution

Want to contribute? Check our list of features/bugs

Support

If there are bugs/leaks in production scenarios, we encourage people to send Pull Request and/or reach out maintainers for some paid support.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙌

License

Licensed under MIT.