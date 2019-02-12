openbase logo
adyen-cse-js

by Adyen
0.1.19

[DEPRECATED] Client-side encryption on JavaScript

Documentation
Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This package is deprecated. Please use Secure fields instead. https://docs.adyen.com/developers/checkout/api-integration#encryptcreditcarddetails

Readme

[DEPRECATED] Adyen CSE for Web

⚠️ This repository is deprecated!

To keep all merchants using the Adyen integration safe and secure, we’re excited to announce a better solution with Secured Fields https://docs.adyen.com/developers/checkout/api-integration

Adyen’s Secure Fields integration shifts the encryption of data out of your scope towards us.

This is mandatory for new customers and will reduce risks associated with third-party technology and will keep your company secure. If you need help on upgrading to Secured Fields please contact our support

Secured Fields

Secure Fields is a more secure way of processing credit card data, because it shifts the encryption of card data from the merchant's side towards Adyen. Which means, the risk of malicious code being injected into your servers by third party technology to obtain credit card data is greatly reduced.

