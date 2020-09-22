openbase logo
ady

adyen

by Peter Marton
2.0.3 (see all)

NodeJS library for the Adyen payment service

Readme

DEPRECATED, use the official adyen-node-api-library.

adyen (DEPRECATED)

Build Status

Non official npm module for the Adyen Payment service.

Installation

$ npm install adyen

What is HPP?

Adyen Hosted Payment Pages (HPPs)

For more information please check the Adyen's documenation http://www.adyen.com/developers/documentation/

Example for the HPP payment

// Init payment
var
  HPP = require('adyen').HPP;

  hppPayment = new HPP({
    test: true,                                     // optional: true for Adyen test environment

    HMACKey: 'YourHMAC_Key',                          

    // Required for the payment
    merchantReference: 'DummyPaymentID',            // optional (lib do this)
                                                    //    default: 'PAYMENT-YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ssTZD'
    paymentAmount: 100,                             // EUR 1,00 = 100
    currencyCode: 'EUR',                            // optional (lib do this), default: 'EUR'
    shipBeforeDate: 2014-01-25                      // 'YYYY-MM-DD'
    skinCode: 'YourSkinCode',                         
    merchantAccount: 'YourMerchantAccountName',       
    sessionValidity: 'YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ssZ',        // optional (lib do this), default: 24h

    // Optional for the payment
    recurringContract: 'RECURRING',                 // For recurring payments (see Adyen documentation)
    shopperLocale: 'nl_NL',                         // optional: 'en_US'
    orderData: 'XY 1 year subscription',            // optional
    merchantReturnData: '',                         // optional
    countryCode: 'NL',                              // optional
    shopperEmail: 'test@test.com',                  // optional
    shopperReference: 'shopperID'                   // optional
    // allowedMethods                               // optional: check the Adyen documentation
    // blockedMethods                               // optional: check the Adyen documentation
    // offset                                       // optional: check the Adyen documentation
    // offerEmail                                   // optional: check the Adyen documentation
    // shopperStatement: ''                         // optional
    
    // if skipSelection is enabled the user will not be asked for a payment method but directly comes
    // to the payment page for the method specified by brandCode (e.g. paypal)
    // brandCode                                    // optional
    // skipSelection                                // optional
    
    // for redirecting the user to your custom page instead of the adyen confirmation page
    // resURL                                       // optional
  });
  


// Get URL to the payment window
hppPayment.generateRequest(function (err, url, paymentdata) {
  if (err) {
    return console.error(err);
  }

  console.log(paymentData);
  console.log(url);
});

Example for the HPP validation

// Init validator
// Use the decodeURIComponent() values
var
  ValidateHPP = require('adyen').ValidateHPP;

  validateHPP = new ValidateHPP({
    HMACKey: 'YourHMAC_Key',

    // Required for the validation
    skinCode: 'SkinCode From the callback url',
    authResult: 'STATUS From the callback url',
    pspReference: 'pspReference From the callback url',
    merchantReference: 'merchantReference From the callback url',
    merchantSig: 'merchantSig From the callback url'
    shopperLocale: 'shopperLocale From the callback url'
    paymentMethod: 'paymentMethod From the callback url'

    // Optional for the validation
    merchantReturnData: ''                          // optional
  });


  // true if valid
  var isValid = validateHPP.validatePayment();
  console.log(isValid);

Example for Recurring Contract creation

// Init validator
var
  CreateRecurringContract = require('adyen').CreateRecurringContract;

var createRecurringContract = new CreateRecurringContract ( {
    test: true,                                     // optional: true for Adyen test environment

    auth: {
        login: 'YourWSUser,
        password: 'YourWSPassword+4w?cQTJGs~EsPn9J'
    },

    merchantAccount: 'yourMerchantAccount',         // The merchant account you want to process this payment with.
    shopperEmail: 'test@test.com',
    shopperReference: 'shopperID',                  // Your unique ID for the shopper.
                                                    //    * This shopperReference must be the same as the shopperReference used in the initial payment.
    recurringContract: 'RECURRING',                 // The type of recurring contract to be used. "ONECLICK" or "RECURRING"
    selectedRecurringDetailReference: "LATEST",
    reference: "DummyPaymentID",
    paymentAmount: 100,                             // EUR 1,00 = 100
    currencyCode: 'EUR',                            // optional (lib do this), default: 'EUR'
    shopperIP: '111.222.111.222',                   // recommended: The shopper's IP address.
    // fraudOffset                                  // optional: An integer that is added to the normal fraud score.
    // cardCVC                                      // optional: The card validation code. (only required for OneClick card payments)
} );

// Create the recurring contract
createRecurringContract.create ( function ( error, data )
{
    if ( error )
    {
        console.log ( error );
    }

    console.log ( data );
} );

Example for retrieving a Recurring Contract

// Init validator
var
  RetrieveRecurringContract = require ( 'adyen' ).RetrieveRecurringContract;

var
  retrieveRecurringContract = new RetrieveRecurringContract ( {
    test: true,                                       // Use Adyen test env

    auth: {
        login: 'YourWSUser,
        password: 'YourWSPassword+4w?cQTJGs~EsPn9J'
    },

    merchantAccount: 'yourMerchantAccount',           // The merchant account you want to process this payment with.
    shopperReference: 'shopperID',                    // Your unique ID for the shopper.
                                                      //    * This shopperReference must be the same as the shopperReference used in the initial payment.
    recurringContract: 'RECURRING'                    // The type of recurring contract to be used. "ONECLICK" or "RECURRING"
} ),

// Retrieve the recurring contract retrieveRecurringContract.list ( function ( error, data ) { if ( error ) { console.log ( error ); }

    console.log ( data );

} );

Example for disabling a Recurring Contract

// Init validator
var
  DisableRecurringContract = require ( 'adyen' ).DisableRecurringContract;

var
  disableRecurringContract = new DisableRecurringContract ( {
    test: true,                                       // Use Adyen test env

    auth: {
        login: 'YourWSUser,
        password: 'YourWSPassword+4w?cQTJGs~EsPn9J'
    },

    merchantAccount: 'yourMerchantAccount',                   // The merchant account you want to process this payment with.
    shopperReference: 'shopperID',                            // Your unique ID for the shopper.
                                                              //    * This shopperReference must be the same as the shopperReference used in the initial payment.
    recurringDetailReference: 'yourRecurringDetailReference'  // The recurringDetailReference of the details you wish to disable. If you do
                                                              //    * not supply this field all details for the shopper will be disabled including
                                                              //    * the contract! This means that you can not add new details anymore.
} ),

// Disable the recurring contract disableRecurringContract.list ( function ( error, data ) { if ( error ) { console.log ( error ); }

    console.log ( data );

} );

TODO

  • custom HPP payment
  • add more payment method

