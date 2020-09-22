Non official npm module for the Adyen Payment service.
$ npm install adyen
Adyen Hosted Payment Pages (HPPs)
For more information please check the Adyen's documenation http://www.adyen.com/developers/documentation/
// Init payment
var
HPP = require('adyen').HPP;
hppPayment = new HPP({
test: true, // optional: true for Adyen test environment
HMACKey: 'YourHMAC_Key',
// Required for the payment
merchantReference: 'DummyPaymentID', // optional (lib do this)
// default: 'PAYMENT-YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ssTZD'
paymentAmount: 100, // EUR 1,00 = 100
currencyCode: 'EUR', // optional (lib do this), default: 'EUR'
shipBeforeDate: 2014-01-25 // 'YYYY-MM-DD'
skinCode: 'YourSkinCode',
merchantAccount: 'YourMerchantAccountName',
sessionValidity: 'YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ssZ', // optional (lib do this), default: 24h
// Optional for the payment
recurringContract: 'RECURRING', // For recurring payments (see Adyen documentation)
shopperLocale: 'nl_NL', // optional: 'en_US'
orderData: 'XY 1 year subscription', // optional
merchantReturnData: '', // optional
countryCode: 'NL', // optional
shopperEmail: 'test@test.com', // optional
shopperReference: 'shopperID' // optional
// allowedMethods // optional: check the Adyen documentation
// blockedMethods // optional: check the Adyen documentation
// offset // optional: check the Adyen documentation
// offerEmail // optional: check the Adyen documentation
// shopperStatement: '' // optional
// if skipSelection is enabled the user will not be asked for a payment method but directly comes
// to the payment page for the method specified by brandCode (e.g. paypal)
// brandCode // optional
// skipSelection // optional
// for redirecting the user to your custom page instead of the adyen confirmation page
// resURL // optional
});
// Get URL to the payment window
hppPayment.generateRequest(function (err, url, paymentdata) {
if (err) {
return console.error(err);
}
console.log(paymentData);
console.log(url);
});
// Init validator
// Use the decodeURIComponent() values
var
ValidateHPP = require('adyen').ValidateHPP;
validateHPP = new ValidateHPP({
HMACKey: 'YourHMAC_Key',
// Required for the validation
skinCode: 'SkinCode From the callback url',
authResult: 'STATUS From the callback url',
pspReference: 'pspReference From the callback url',
merchantReference: 'merchantReference From the callback url',
merchantSig: 'merchantSig From the callback url'
shopperLocale: 'shopperLocale From the callback url'
paymentMethod: 'paymentMethod From the callback url'
// Optional for the validation
merchantReturnData: '' // optional
});
// true if valid
var isValid = validateHPP.validatePayment();
console.log(isValid);
// Init validator
var
CreateRecurringContract = require('adyen').CreateRecurringContract;
var createRecurringContract = new CreateRecurringContract ( {
test: true, // optional: true for Adyen test environment
auth: {
login: 'YourWSUser,
password: 'YourWSPassword+4w?cQTJGs~EsPn9J'
},
merchantAccount: 'yourMerchantAccount', // The merchant account you want to process this payment with.
shopperEmail: 'test@test.com',
shopperReference: 'shopperID', // Your unique ID for the shopper.
// * This shopperReference must be the same as the shopperReference used in the initial payment.
recurringContract: 'RECURRING', // The type of recurring contract to be used. "ONECLICK" or "RECURRING"
selectedRecurringDetailReference: "LATEST",
reference: "DummyPaymentID",
paymentAmount: 100, // EUR 1,00 = 100
currencyCode: 'EUR', // optional (lib do this), default: 'EUR'
shopperIP: '111.222.111.222', // recommended: The shopper's IP address.
// fraudOffset // optional: An integer that is added to the normal fraud score.
// cardCVC // optional: The card validation code. (only required for OneClick card payments)
} );
// Create the recurring contract
createRecurringContract.create ( function ( error, data )
{
if ( error )
{
console.log ( error );
}
console.log ( data );
} );
// Init validator
var
RetrieveRecurringContract = require ( 'adyen' ).RetrieveRecurringContract;
var
retrieveRecurringContract = new RetrieveRecurringContract ( {
test: true, // Use Adyen test env
auth: {
login: 'YourWSUser,
password: 'YourWSPassword+4w?cQTJGs~EsPn9J'
},
merchantAccount: 'yourMerchantAccount', // The merchant account you want to process this payment with.
shopperReference: 'shopperID', // Your unique ID for the shopper.
// * This shopperReference must be the same as the shopperReference used in the initial payment.
recurringContract: 'RECURRING' // The type of recurring contract to be used. "ONECLICK" or "RECURRING"
} ),
// Retrieve the recurring contract retrieveRecurringContract.list ( function ( error, data ) { if ( error ) { console.log ( error ); }
console.log ( data );
} );
// Init validator
var
DisableRecurringContract = require ( 'adyen' ).DisableRecurringContract;
var
disableRecurringContract = new DisableRecurringContract ( {
test: true, // Use Adyen test env
auth: {
login: 'YourWSUser,
password: 'YourWSPassword+4w?cQTJGs~EsPn9J'
},
merchantAccount: 'yourMerchantAccount', // The merchant account you want to process this payment with.
shopperReference: 'shopperID', // Your unique ID for the shopper.
// * This shopperReference must be the same as the shopperReference used in the initial payment.
recurringDetailReference: 'yourRecurringDetailReference' // The recurringDetailReference of the details you wish to disable. If you do
// * not supply this field all details for the shopper will be disabled including
// * the contract! This means that you can not add new details anymore.
} ),
// Disable the recurring contract disableRecurringContract.list ( function ( error, data ) { if ( error ) { console.log ( error ); }
console.log ( data );
} );