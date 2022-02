Adverb Where?

npm module for checking for adverbs or vague constructs. Adverbs can have the effect of being an intensifier that doesn't intensify.

Install

npm install adverb-where

Use

var complexity = require ( 'adverb-where' ); var problems = complexity( 'Allegedly, this sentence is terrible.' );

See Also

See Pretty, fairly, really, very, and quite

License

MIT