write adventure verify functions using tape with colored output to better distinguish user output from test output
In your excercise code, you can do:
var verify = require('adventure-verify');
exports.problem = 'pass in the argument 555'
exports.verify = verify(function (args, t) {
t.plan(1);
t.equal(args[0], '555');
});
And then run plug your beep_boop.js excercise into your adventure runner:
var adventure = require('adventure');
var adv = adventure('robots');
adv.add('beep boop', function () {
return require('./beep_boop.js');
});
adv.execute(process.argv.slice(2));
var verify = require('adventure-verify')
You should pass in a function that will get
args, the command-line arguments
supplied after the
xxx-adventure verify ... command on the command line and
t, a tape instance.
The function
fn(cb) returned by
verify() fits into the signature expected by
adventure.
cb(ok) will be called with a
boolean
ok based on parsing the tap output from tape for any failures.
The options
opts will be passed to
tap-colorize.
These options work:
opts.pass - color of passing
/^ok/ lines
opts.fail - color of failing
/^not ok/ lines
opts.info - color of other tap-specific lines
You can pass in a named color such as
'green', an array rgb color such as
[40,240,100], a hex color such as
''#f00d55', and you can include a display
modifier such as
'bright',
'dim' or
'reverse'.
You can optionally set
opts.modeReset, which hacks the colors back temporarily
for
console.log() and
console.error() so that user debugging statements are
printed without colors.
With npm do:
npm install adventure-verify
MIT