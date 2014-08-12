write adventure verify functions using tape with colored output to better distinguish user output from test output

example

In your excercise code, you can do:

var verify = require ( 'adventure-verify' ); exports.problem = 'pass in the argument 555' exports.verify = verify( function ( args, t ) { t.plan( 1 ); t.equal(args[ 0 ], '555' ); });

And then run plug your beep_boop.js excercise into your adventure runner:

var adventure = require ( 'adventure' ); var adv = adventure( 'robots' ); adv.add( 'beep boop' , function ( ) { return require ( './beep_boop.js' ); }); adv.execute(process.argv.slice( 2 ));

methods

var verify = require ( 'adventure-verify' )

var fn = verify(opts={}, function (args, t) {})

You should pass in a function that will get args , the command-line arguments supplied after the xxx-adventure verify ... command on the command line and t , a tape instance.

The function fn(cb) returned by verify() fits into the signature expected by adventure. cb(ok) will be called with a boolean ok based on parsing the tap output from tape for any failures.

The options opts will be passed to tap-colorize. These options work:

opts.pass - color of passing /^ok/ lines

- color of passing lines opts.fail - color of failing /^not ok/ lines

- color of failing lines opts.info - color of other tap-specific lines

You can pass in a named color such as 'green' , an array rgb color such as [40,240,100] , a hex color such as ''#f00d55' , and you can include a display modifier such as 'bright' , 'dim' or 'reverse' .

You can optionally set opts.modeReset , which hacks the colors back temporarily for console.log() and console.error() so that user debugging statements are printed without colors.

install

With npm do:

npm install adventure-verify

license

MIT