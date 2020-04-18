quickly hack together a nodeschool adventure
This is an alternative to the workshopper module, which you should also look at.
workshopper is more convention-driven and fully-featured, but expects a
particular (configurable) filesystem organization for problems.
adventure is entirely api-driven and has fewer configuration options.
You can fork this tutorial from the example-adventure repo.
First make a
runner.js. This is the file you can wire up to the
package.json
"bin" field.
#!/usr/bin/env node
var adventure = require('adventure');
var shop = adventure('example-adventure');
shop.add('dinosaurs', function () { return require('./dinosaurs') });
shop.add('robots', function () { return require('./robots') });
shop.add('wowsers', function () { return require('./wowsers') });
shop.execute(process.argv.slice(2));
You simply
.add(name, fn) each of the adventures in your problem set and then
.execute() the adventure with the command-line arguments.
The interface to problem files is very simple. The simplest version of a problem
is just an object with a
.problem string and
.verify function.
Here's what we can put in
dinosaurs/index.js:
exports.problem = 'Make a dinosaur sound.\n'
+ 'Use `$ADVENTURE_COMMAND verify YOUR_TEXT...` to make your sound.'
;
exports.verify = function (args, cb) {
if (/RAWR/.test(args)) {
console.log('Wow that is a convincing dinosaur.\n');
cb(true);
}
else if (/rawr/i.test(args)) {
console.log('Close, but too quiet. Try louder.\n');
cb(false);
}
else {
console.log("That doesn't sound like a dinosaur at all.\n");
cb(false);
}
};
You don't need to put this in a file necessarily even, you just need to return
an object with these properties from the function you pass to
.add().
Your
verify(args, cb) function will get the arguments passed to it on the
command-line and a callback that you can use to indicate whether the solution
was successful or not.
You can return many different kinds of objects in your
.problem or
.solution
functions: a string, a buffer, a stream, or a function that returns a string, a
buffer, or a stream.
Now in
robots/index.js we can use streams for the problem and solution:
var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');
exports.problem = fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/problem.txt');
exports.solution = fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/solution.txt');
exports.verify = function (args, cb) {
var res = require(path.resolve(args[0]));
if (/beep/.test(res) && /boop/.test(res)) {
console.log('That sounds about right!\n');
cb(true);
}
else if (/beep/.test(res) || /boop/.test(res)) {
console.log('Hmm that sounds partly convincing but try harder.\n');
cb(false);
}
else {
console.log("That doesn't sound like a robot at all.\n");
cb(false);
}
};
Finally, we can use adventure-verify to verify solutions using tape with friendly colorized tap output.
In
wowsers/index.js we can use
adventure-verify to do:
var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');
var verify = require('adventure-verify');
exports.problem = fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/problem.txt');
exports.solution = fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/solution.txt');
exports.verify = verify({ modeReset: true }, function (args, t) {
var f = require(path.resolve(args[0]));
t.equal(typeof f, 'function', 'you exported a function');
t.equal(f(2,3), 6, '2 * 3 = 6');
t.equal(f(1,1), 1, '1 * 1 = 1');
t.equal(f(0.5,0.5), 0.25, '0.5 * 0.5 = 0.25');
t.end();
});
Here we use
modeReset so that when a user does
console.log() or
console.error() in their solution, their text shows up as the terminal default
instead of getting mixed up with the TAP colors.
Now just fill in the
problem.txt and
solution.txt files and you will have a
working nodeschool-style adventure! Yay!
var adventure = require('adventure')
Create a new nodeschool workshop adventure.
options are:
opts.name - name of your adventure (required)
opts.command - the name of the adventure command (inferred from
opts.name)
opts.title - title to use for your adventure
(default:
opts.name.toUpperCase())
opts.datadir - directory used to store the current level and the list of
completed levels. default:
'~/.config/' + opts.name
opts.colors - object mapping color types to
[r,g,b] arrays
opts.colors.pass - show passing solution messages with this color
opts.colors.fail - show failing solution messages with this color
opts.colors.info - show extra info with this color
opts.fg - menu foreground color
opts.bg - menu background color
opts.autoclose - whether to close stdin automatically after the menu is
shown
If
opts is a string, it will be treated as the
opts.name.
Your
fn() should return a problem object in the format described below.
Run whatever commands are specified in the command-line
args.
If you don't want to let
.execute() show the menu, you can show the menu
yourself explicitly with
.showMenu().
The options are:
opts.fg - foreground color
opts.bg - background color
opts.title - menu title text
opts.autoclose - whether to close stdin automatically after the menu is
shown
You can explicitly select a level with this method if you don't want to rely on the user to select a menu for themselves from the graphical menu.
Problems must have a
verify() function. All other fields are optional.
This function will be called when a user attempts to verify a problem with the
verify command on the command-line.
You will get an array of the arguments given after the
verify command in
args.
You must call
cb(ok) with
ok, a boolean containing whether the solution was
acceptible.
Check out adventure-verify for a higher-level way of verifying solutions with tape.
This function will be called when the user uses the
run command from the
command-line. You can implement this if you want to but it doesn't make sense
for all problems.
This message will be displayed when a user selects the problem from the menu.
problem.problem can be a string, a buffer, a stream, or a function that
returns a string, a buffer, or a stream.
This message will be displayed when a user successfully completes a problem, after the success notification.
problem.solution can be a string, a buffer, a stream, or a function that
returns a string, a buffer, or a stream.
This message will be displayed when a user successfully completes a level. The
default
problem.pass is says
YOUR SOLUTION IS CORRECT in a box of made of
@s.
problem.pass can be a string, a buffer, a stream, or a function that
returns a string, a buffer, or a stream.
This message will be displayed when a user's solution fails to pass all the
tests. The default
problem.fail is says
YOUR SOLUTION IS NOT CORRECT in a
box of made of
#s.
problem.fail can be a string, a buffer, a stream, or a function that
returns a string, a buffer, or a stream.
This event fires when a solution passed.
This event fires when a solution failed.
This event fires when all the levels are completed.
These variables will be automatically replaced any time you use them in any of the problem messages, whether in a string, a buffer, a stream, or a function that returns a string, a buffer, or a stream.
$ADVENTURE_NAME - the name of the adventure
$ADVENTURE_COMMAND - the name of the adventure command
The
.execute(args) function accepts these commands:
$COMMAND
$COMMAND menu
Show the menu.
$COMMAND verify [ARGS...]
Verify the currently selected problem with ARGS.
$COMMAND run [ARGS...]
Run the currently selected problem with ARGS.
Not all problems support `run`.
$COMMAND solution
Show the solution for the currently selected problem.
$COMMAND print
Print the text of the currently selected level.
$COMMAND selected
Print the name of the currently selected level.
$COMMAND select LEVEL
Set the currently selected LEVEL.
$COMMAND list
List the available levels.
$COMMAND completed
List the completed levels.
$COMMAND reset
Reset the list of completed levels.
$COMMAND help
Show this message.
With npm do:
npm install adventure
MIT