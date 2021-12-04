Advanced Firestore Functions

These are the back-end firestore functions that will allow you to create easy-to-use indexes.

Installation

Install the package into your firebase functions directory.

npm i adv-firestore-functions

Import the necessary functions at the top of your firebase function file:

import { eventExists, fullTextIndex } from 'adv-firestore-functions' ;

All of these functions are called on an async onWrite firebase firestore function like so:

functions.firestore .document( 'posts/{docId}' ) .onWrite( async (change: any , context: any ) => { }

The search functions, however, must be put in a callable function like so:

functions.https.onCall( async (q: any ) => { }

DOCS

If you see any errors or have any suggestions, please post an issue on github.

There is more to come as I simplify my firebase functions! See Fireblog.io for more examples (whenever I finally update it)!