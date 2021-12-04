These are the back-end firestore functions that will allow you to create easy-to-use indexes.
Installation
Install the package into your firebase functions directory.
npm i adv-firestore-functions
Import the necessary functions at the top of your firebase function file:
import { eventExists, fullTextIndex } from 'adv-firestore-functions';
All of these functions are called on an async onWrite firebase firestore function like so:
functions.firestore
.document('posts/{docId}')
.onWrite(async (change: any, context: any) => {
//... code
}
The search functions, however, must be put in a callable function like so:
functions.https.onCall(async (q: any) => {
// 'q' is the data coming in
//... code
}
If you see any errors or have any suggestions, please post an issue on github.
There is more to come as I simplify my firebase functions! See Fireblog.io for more examples (whenever I finally update it)!