openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aff

adv-firestore-functions

by Jonathan Gamble
2.0.9 (see all)

Advanced firestore functions for indexing, searching, tags, and counters!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Advanced Firestore Functions

These are the back-end firestore functions that will allow you to create easy-to-use indexes.

Installation

Install the package into your firebase functions directory.

npm i adv-firestore-functions

Import the necessary functions at the top of your firebase function file:

import { eventExists, fullTextIndex } from 'adv-firestore-functions';

All of these functions are called on an async onWrite firebase firestore function like so:

functions.firestore
    .document('posts/{docId}')
    .onWrite(async (change: any, context: any) => {
//... code
}

The search functions, however, must be put in a callable function like so:

functions.https.onCall(async (q: any) => {

// 'q' is the data coming in

//... code
}

DOCS

If you see any errors or have any suggestions, please post an issue on github.

There is more to come as I simplify my firebase functions! See Fireblog.io for more examples (whenever I finally update it)!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial