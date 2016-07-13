openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ads

adsr

by Matt McKegg
1.0.1 (see all)

UNMAINTAINED: Attack, decay, sustain, release envelope for automating Web Audio API AudioParams.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

adsr

Attack, decay, sustain, release envelope for automating Web Audio API AudioParams.

Status: Unmaintained

Check out https://github.com/itsjoesullivan/envelope-generator, which is a much better implementation :)

Install

$ npm install adsr

API

var ADSR = require('adsr')

ADSR(audioContext)

Returns an ADSR ModulatorNode instance.

node.attack (get/set)

Attack time in seconds.

node.decay (get/set)

Decay time in seconds.

node.sustain (get/set)

Decimal representing what multiple of initial value to hold at in sustain portion of envelope.

node.release (get/set)

Release time in seconds.

node.value (AudioParam)

The target value of the attack portion of envelope. Defaults to 1.

node.startValue (AudioParam)

The start value which will ramp to node.value over time specified by node.attack. Defaults to 0.

node.endValue (AudioParam)

The final value which will be ramped to over time specified by node.release. Defaults to 0.

node.connect(destinationAudioParam)

Connect the modulator to the desired destination audio param.

node.disconnect()

Disconnect from any target AudioParams and reset to node.value.

node.start(at)

Trigger the attack-decay-sustain portion of the envelope at the specified time relative to audioContext.currentTime.

This can only be called once. Create additional instances of ADSR for multiple events.

node.stop(at, isTarget)

Specify the time to start the release portion of the envelope. Or if isTarget === true, the time the release portion should complete by.

Returns the time that the release portion will complete by (this can be used to decide when to stop the source AudioNode)

Example

var audioContext = new AudioContext()
var oscillator = audioContext.createOscillator()
var gain = audioContext.createGain()

oscillator.connect(gain)
gain.connect(audioContext.destination)

var envelopeModulator = ADSR(audioContext)

gain.gain.value = 0 // set base value to 0 as modulators add to existing value
envelopeModulator.connect(gain.gain)

envelopeModulator.attack = 0.01 // seconds
envelopeModulator.decay = 0.4 // seconds
envelopeModulator.sustain = 0.6 // multiply gain.gain.value
envelopeModulator.release = 0.4 // seconds

envelopeModulator.value.value = 2 // value is an AudioParam

envelopeModulator.start(audioContext.currentTime)
oscillator.start(audioContext.currentTime)

var stopAt = envelopeModulator.stop(audioContext.currentTime + 1)
oscillator.stop(stopAt)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial