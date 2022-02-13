Adslot UI

See the docs at ui.adslot.com

Core component library. By Adslot

A library of core components used to develop our Adslot and Symphony products.

Technology:

React

ES201x (using Babel)

Webpack

SCSS

ESLint

Autoprefixer

Development

To get started, take a look at our Contributing guidelines

Native

Clone the repo: git clone git@github.com:Adslot/adslot-ui.git

Install NPM dependencies: npm run deps

Visual Studio Code Remote - Containers

Install Docker

Install Visual Studio Code

Install Visual Studio Code Remote - Containers extension in your VS Code.

Start VS Code and run Remote-Containers: Clone Repository in Container Volume... from the Command Palette.

from the Command Palette. Authenticate with your GitHub account.

Enter adslot/adslot-ui in the input box that appears and press Enter .

in the input box that appears and press . VS Code window (instance) will reload, clone the source code of this project, and start building the dev container. A progress notifications provides status updates.

After the build completes, VS Code will automatically connect to the container. You can now work with the repository source code in this independent environment as you would if you had cloned the code locally.

Notes:

Due to bind mount performance issues on Windows and macOS, the steps above uses the Clone Repository in Container Volume method. Other options can be found here.

Development build

Every branch has its own build of the documentation app ready at: https://<branch-name>--adslot-ui.netlify.app

Commands

npm start npm run start:cold npm run dist npm run lint npm run test [-- --no-coverage] npm run test :watch [-- <path>] [--coverage] npm run svgo

Build Profiling

To generate a profile: npm run profile

Upload the new stats.json file to Webpack Analyse Tool.

Optimizing Performance of Stateless Components

Add the following to /docs/Layout/index.jsx:

import Perf from 'react-addons-perf' ; window .Perf = Perf;