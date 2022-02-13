See the docs at ui.adslot.com
A library of core components used to develop our Adslot and Symphony products.
Technology:
To get started, take a look at our Contributing guidelines
git clone git@github.com:Adslot/adslot-ui.git
npm run deps
Remote-Containers: Clone Repository in Container Volume... from the Command Palette.
adslot/adslot-ui in the input box that appears and press
Enter.
Notes:
https://<branch-name>--adslot-ui.netlify.app
# Start for development
npm start
# Start the dev-server without automatic refresh
npm run start:cold
# Just build the dist version and copy static files
npm run dist
# Lint all files in src (also automatically run after tests)
npm run lint
# Run tests and posttest linting
npm run test [-- --no-coverage]
# Run tests and rebuild on file changes.
npm run test:watch [-- <path>] [--coverage]
# Optimize SVG before you commit
npm run svgo
To generate a profile:
npm run profile
Upload the new
stats.json file to Webpack Analyse Tool.
Add the following to /docs/Layout/index.jsx:
import Perf from 'react-addons-perf';
window.Perf = Perf;
Perf.start() to start recording.
Perf.stop() to stop recording.
Perf.printWasted() to see the nodes that are re–rendering but do not change the DOM.