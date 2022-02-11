mssql for Visual Studio Code

Welcome to mssql for Visual Studio Code! An extension for developing Microsoft SQL Server, Azure SQL Database and SQL Data Warehouse everywhere with a rich set of functionalities, including:

Connect to Microsoft SQL Server, Azure SQL Database and SQL Data Warehouses.

Create and manage connection profiles and most recently used connections.

Write T-SQL script with IntelliSense, Go to Definition, T-SQL snippets, syntax colorizations, T-SQL error validations and GO batch separator.

batch separator. Execute your scripts and view results in a simple to use grid.

Save the result to json or csv file format and view in the editor.

Customizable extension options including command shortcuts and more.

See the mssql extension tutorial for the step by step guide.

See the SQL developer tutorial to develop an app with C#, Java, Node.js, PHP, Python and R with SQL Server databases.

Version 1.12.0

Release date: December 15, 2021

Release status: GA

What's new in 1.12.0

Fix AAD token refresh bugs

Fix Azure SQL DB connectivity bug

Add support for SELECT * column expansion

Add Untrusted Workspace support

Version 1.11.1

Release date: November 17, 2021

Release status: GA

What's new in 1.11.1

Hotfix for credential keychain prompt on VS Code startup https://github.com/microsoft/vscode-mssql/issues/17064

Version 1.11.0

Release date: October 27, 2021

Release status: GA

What's new in 1.11.0

SQL Project and Workspace preview extension pack

Support Apple M1 with Rosetta2 enabled

Fixed bugs in Azure Active Directory authentication

Add support to script triggers

Additional SQL query execution settings

Colorization improvements

Version 1.10.1

Release date: January 20, 2021

Release status: GA

What's new in 1.10.1

Fixed bug in AAD support causing Integrated Auth connections to fail

Version 1.10.0

Release date: December 10, 2020

Release status: GA

What's new in 1.10.0

Azure Active Directory authentication support

Accessibility improvements

Fixes in SQL syntax colorization with comments

Added new functions/keywords to SQL syntax highlighting

Fixed keyboard shortcuts for results

Version 1.9.0

Release date: March 5, 2020

Release status: GA

What's new in 1.9.0

Added new Query History feature

Added Run Query and Cancel Query buttons on the editor

Added rows affected count to status bar

Added Object Explorer support for connection string based connections

Removed redundant MSSQL output channel for logs

Fixed leading tabs when copying multiple selections

Fixed styling of NULL cells in query results

Fixed leading tabs when copying multiple selections

Fixed resizing messages pane causing double scrollbars to appear

Fixed errors are not getting cleared when a file is closed

Version 1.8.0

Release date: December 16, 2019

Release status: GA

What's new in 1.8.0

Added support for scripting context menu actions on the Object Explorer

Added support for adding a new firewall rule to a server

Added differentiation between database connections and server connections

Reduced extension size from 10 MB to 6MB

Open pinned doc when starting a new query

Fixed scrolling and heights for multiple result sets

Fixed bug to use the correct database for new query from Object Explorer

Version 1.7.1

Release date: November 11, 2019

Release status: GA

What's new in 1.7.1

Fix missing row count and dropped Object Explorer connections bugs

What's new in 1.7.0

Announcing IntelliCode support

SQL Server Connections viewlet

Added support for SQLCMD Mode

Updated SqlClient driver

Users can adjust size of SQL results window

Users can navigate with keyboard away from SQL results screen

Fixed copy paste with keyboard shortcut

Added Copy Header option to results grid

Fix "Save as CSV" exception

What's new in 1.6.0

Extension install no longer requires reloading VS Code

Update Query Results Webview API calls for compatibility with VS Code May release

Fix "Save as CSV" exception

What's new in 1.5.0

Update vscode-languageclient to fix issue #1194 Refresh Intellisence cache option don't work

Import CSV export options such as setting delimiter, line separator, encoding and include headers

Add missing SQL keywords to colorization list

Fix Peek Definition\Go to Definition bug on SQL Server 2017

Contributions and "thank you"

We would like to thank all our users who raised issues, and in particular the following users who helped contribute features or localization of the tool:

@praveenpi for updated sql2016-crud-demo (#1156)

@benrr101 for Fix for #1178 by replacing all whitespace with non-breaking spaces. (#1181)

@eashi for Use correct tag for gulp package (#1154)

@shaun-hume for Fix spelling errors in README.md (#1148)

@bruce-dunwiddie for Fixed typo on serverproperty. (#1147)

@franciscocpg for Adding support for antergos platform (#1144)

@SebastianPfliegel for Added more saveAsCsv options (#1128)

@mattmc3 for Add missing keywords (#1133)

@ChiragRupani for Added support for specifying delimiter while exporting query results as CSV (#1120)

@zackschuster for fix typo in CHANGELOG.md (#1119)

What's new in 1.4.0

Updated to .NET Core 2.1 to address issues where some Mac users encountered connection errors

Added support for Deepin Linux

Updated query results display to use VS Code's new webview API

Added a new experimental setting "mssql.persistQueryResultTabs" which when set to true will save your scroll position and active selection when switching between query result tabs Note that this option is false by default because it [may cause high memory usage](https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/extensions/webview#_retaincontextwhenhidden If you use this option and have feedback on it please share it on our GitHub page.



Contributions and "thank you"

We would like to thank all our users who raised issues, and in particular the following users who helped contribute features or localization of the tool:

@ChristianGrimberg for adding support for Deepin Linux

@nschonni for closing issue #704 by adding a new TSQL formatter issue template

We would like to thank everyone who contributed to localization for this update and encourage more people to join our open source community localization effort.

What's new in 1.3.1

Fixed issue #1036 where copy/pasting Unicode text can fail on Mac depending on the active locale environment variable

Fixed issue #1066 RAND() function using GO N produces the same result

Syntax highlighting more closely matches SSMS for local variables, global system variables, unicode string literals, bracketed identifiers, and built in functions

Show all error messages instead of just the first one when query execution results in multiple errors

Contributions and "thank you"

We would like to thank all our users who raised issues, and in particular the following users who helped contribute features or localization of the tool:

@rhires for updating and editing the Kerberos help documentation

@zackschuster for cleaning up the VS Code API wrapper to remove a deprecated function call

We would like to thank everyone who contributed to localization for this update and encourage more people to join our open source community localization effort.

What's new in 1.3.0

Fixed an issue where peek definition and go to definition failed for stored procedures.

Improved performance for peek definition and go to definition.

Added support for GO N syntax.

syntax. Fixed issue #1025 where query execution would fail when executing from file paths containing special characters

A community-contributed fix for snippets that failed on databases with case-sensitive collations.

What's new in 1.2.1

Support for multi-root workspaces in preparation for the feature's release in Visual Studio Code. When running with multi-root workspaces, users will be able to set many configuration options at the folder level, including connection configurations.

Exporting results as CSV, JSON, or Excel files now shows the operating system's save-as dialog instead of using text-based dialogs to name the saved file.

Fixed issue #998 IntelliSense against Azure SQL DBs very inconsistent.

What's new in 1.2

Support for macOS High Sierra.

VSCode-Insiders users will see their connections are now read from and saved to the Insiders settings file instead of the regular Visual Studio Code location. Fixes #242.

Saving connections no longer affects comments in the settings file #959.

IntelliSense errors and suggestions can be disabled on a per-file basis #978. Use the MS SQL: Choose SQL Handler for this file action or click on the MSSQL status bar item when a .sql file is open to disable IntelliSense on that document.

action or click on the status bar item when a .sql file is open to disable IntelliSense on that document. Fixed issue #987 Cannot change password of a saved profile.

Fixed issue #924 Database name with $ is not showing up correctly in database list.

Fixed issue #949 Drop database fails most of the time because the db is in used.

Fixed issue MS SQL: Execute Current Statement where it did not handle 2 statements on a single line correctly.

where it did not handle 2 statements on a single line correctly. Improved support for SQL Server 2017 syntax by refreshing IntelliSense and SMO dependencies.

Contributions and "thank you"

We would like to thank everyone who contributed to localization for this update and encourage more people to join our open source community localization effort. mssql for Visual Studio Code was opened for community localization since February 2017 for the following languages French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified or Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese. If you see a string untranslated in your language, you can make an impact and help with translation. You can find out how by checking https://aka.ms/crossplattoolsforsqlservercommunitylocalization.

What's new in 1.1

Preview support for Integrated Authentication (aka Windows Authentication) on Mac and Linux. To use this you need to create a Kerberos ticket on your Mac or Linux machine - see this guide for the simple process. Once this is set up, you can say goodbye to SQL passwords when connecting to your servers! This feature is in preview in .Net Core 2.0. The corefx repository tracks issues related to SqlClient and we recommend issues setting up Kerberos tickets be raised there. macOS "El Capitan" and older versions will not support this feature or any other features requiring a new SqlToolsService version. To benefit from Integrated Authentication, "Execute Current Statement" and other new features we recommend updating to the latest OS version.

New code snippets: sqlGetSpaceUsed shows space used by tables. Thanks to Rodolfo Gaspar for this contribution! sqlListColumns shows columns for tables matching a LIKE query. Thanks to Emad Alashi for this contribution!

Support for connecting using a connection string. When adding a connection profile you can now paste in an ADO.Net connection string instead of specifying server name, database name etc. individually. This makes it easy to get strings from the Azure Portal and use them in the tool.

Support for empty passwords when connecting. Password is no longer required, though still recommended! This is useful in local development scenarios.

Improved support for SQL Server 2017 syntax by refreshing IntelliSense and SMO dependencies.

Fixed all code snippets so that tab ordering is improved and snippets no longer have syntax errors

Fixed issue where snippets were not shown when mssql.intelliSense.enableIntelliSense was set to false .

was set to . Fixed issue #911 where tools service crashed when Perforce source code provider is enabled in the workspace.

Stability fixes to reduce the likelihood of SqlToolsService crashes.

Fixed issue #870. Added an "Execute Current Statement" command that executes only the SQL statement where the cursor is currently located.

Fix issue #939 "Show execution time for individual batches". To enable open your settings and set mssql.showBatchTime to true .

to . Fix issue #904. Added a "Disconnect" option to the status bar server connection shortcut. Clicking on this now lists databases on the current server and a "Disconnect" option.

Fix issue #913. OpenSuse Linux distributions are now supported.

Contributions and "thank you" for 1.1

We would like to thank all our users who raised issues, and in particular the following users who helped contribute features or localization of the tool:

Rodolfo Gaspar and Emad Alashi for their new code snippet contributions.

The many contributors to our community localization. Please see the full contributors list. Particular thanks to Mona Nasr for coordinating our community localization efforts and the following top contributors per language. Brazilian Portuguese: Bruno Sonnino, Roberto Fonseca Chinese Simplified: Ji Zhao, Alan Tsai Chinese Traditional: Ji Zhao, Alan Tsai French: Antoine Griffard German: Christian Gräfe, Carsten Kneip Italian: Piero Azi, Aldo Donetti Japanese : Yosuke Sano,Takayoshi Tanaka Korean: Ji Yong Seong, Ian Y. Choi Russian: Natalia Lubskaya, Illirik Smirnov Spanish: Andy Gonzalez, Alberto Poblacion



What's new in 1.0

We are pleased to announce the official GA of the MSSQL extension! This release focuses on stability, localization support, and top customer feedback issues

The MSSQL extension is now localized. Use the Configure Language command in VSCode to change to your language of choice. Restart the application and the MSSQL extension will now support your language for all commands and messages.

command in VSCode to change to your language of choice. Restart the application and the MSSQL extension will now support your language for all commands and messages. Community-added support for Save as Excel , which supports saving to .xlsx format and opening this in the default application for .xlsx files on your machine.

, which supports saving to .xlsx format and opening this in the default application for .xlsx files on your machine. Numerous bug fixes: IntelliSense improvements to support configuration of IntelliSense options from user settings, plus keyword fixes. Query Execution fixes and improvements: #832, #815, #803, #794, #772 Improved support for downloading and installing the tools service behind proxies Improvements to Go To Definition / Peek Definition support #769



Contributions and "thank you"

We would like to thank all our users who raised issues, and in particular the following users who helped contribute features or localization of the tool:

Wujun Zhou, for adding the Save as Excel feature

feature The many contributors to our community localization discussed on this TechNet post. Please see the full contributors list. Particular thanks to Mona Nasr for coordinating our community localization efforts and the following top contributors per language. Brazilian Portuguese: Bruno Sonnino, Roberto Fonseca Chinese Simplified: Geng Liu, Alan Tsai Chinese Traditional: Wei-Ting Shih, Alan Tsai French: Antoine Griffard, Bruno Lewin German: Jens Suessmeyer, Thomas Hütter Italian: Cristiano Gasparotto, Sergio Govoni Japanese Rio Fujita, Tanaka_733 Korean: Jungsun Kim, Eric Kang Russian: Alekesy Nemiro, Anatoli Dubko Spanish: Christian Eduardo Palomares Peralta, Daniel Canton



What's new in 0.3.0

T-SQL formatting support is now included. This is a highly requested feature, and this release includes a basic parser with configuration options for some of the most common T-SQL formatting styles. To format a .sql file, right-click and choose Format Document . To format part of a document, highlight a selection, right-click and choose Format Selection To change the formatting settings, hit F1 and choose Preferences: Open User Settings . Type in mssql.format and change any of the options

Refresh IntelliSense Cache command added. This will rebuild the IntelliSense for a connected database to include any recent schema changes

command added. This will rebuild the IntelliSense for a connected database to include any recent schema changes New Query command added. This opens a new .sql file and connects to a server, making it quicker to get started with your queries

command added. This opens a new .sql file and connects to a server, making it quicker to get started with your queries Fixed support for SQL Data Warehouse connections.

Prototype localization support added. We will be adding full localization support in a future update.

Improved Peek Definition support. Multiple bug fixes, and additional supported types. Supported types: Tables, Views, Procedures, User Defined Tables, User Defined Types, Synonyms, Scalar Functions, Table Valued Functions

Support for Windows x86 machines

Fix for issue #604 where results that included HTML were not rendered correctly

Multiple fixes for syntax highlighting

Fixed issues where query execution failed due to parser failures.

What's new in 0.2.1

HotFix for issue #669 "Results Panel not Refreshing Automatically". This issue impacts users on VSCode 1.9.0 or greater.

What's new in 0.2.0

Peek Definition and Go To Definition support for Tables, Views and Stored Procedures. For a query such as select * from dbo.Person you can right-click on Person and see it as a CREATE TABLE script. Note: you must be connected to a database to use this feature.

Support for additional operating systems including Linux Mint and Elementary OS. See [Operating Systems] for the list of supported OSes.IntelliSense

Multiple improvements & fixes to the results view, IntelliSense handling, and service installation notification.

Improved logging to the Output window. Errors and status notifications can be viewed in the SqlToolsService or MSSQL channels.

For a full list see the change log.

Using

First, install Visual Studio Code then install mssql extension by pressing F1 or ctrl+shift+p to open command palette, select Install Extension and type mssql . For macOS, you will need to install OpenSSL. Follow the install pre-requisite steps from DotNet Core instructions.

extension by pressing or to open command palette, select and type . Open an existing file with a .sql file extension or open a new text file ( ctrl+n ) and change the language mode to SQL by pressing ctrl+k,m and select SQL . mssql commands and functionalities are enabled in the SQL language mode in Visual Studio Code editor.

) and change the language mode to SQL by pressing and select . commands and functionalities are enabled in the SQL language mode in Visual Studio Code editor. Create a new connection profile using command palette by pressing F1 , type sqlman to run MS SQL: Manage Connection Profile command. Select Create . See manage connection profiles for more information about how to create and edit connection profiles in your User Settings (settings.json) file.

, type to run command. Select . See manage connection profiles for more information about how to create and edit connection profiles in your User Settings (settings.json) file. Connect to a database by pressing F1 and type sqlcon to run MS SQL: Connnect command, then select a connection profile. You can also use a shortcut ( ctrl+shift+c ).

and type to run command, then select a connection profile. You can also use a shortcut ( ). Write T-SQL script in the editor using IntelliSense and Snippets. Type sql in the editor to list T-SQL Snippets.

in the editor to list T-SQL Snippets. Execute T-SQL script or selection of statements in the script by pressing F1 and type sqlex to run MS SQL: Execute Query command. You can also use a shortcut ( ctrl+shift+e ). See customize shortcuts to learn about change shortcut key bindings to mssql commands.

and type to run command. You can also use a shortcut ( ). See customize shortcuts to learn about change shortcut key bindings to commands. View the T-SQL script execution results and messages in result view.

Commands

The extension provides several commands in the Command Palette for working with .sql files:

MS SQL: Connect to SQL Server, Azure SQL Database or SQL Data Warehouse using connection profiles or recent connections. Create Connection Profile to create a new connection profile and connect.

to SQL Server, Azure SQL Database or SQL Data Warehouse using connection profiles or recent connections. MS SQL: Disconnect from SQL Server, Azure SQL Database or SQL Data Warehouse in the editor session.

from SQL Server, Azure SQL Database or SQL Data Warehouse in the editor session. MS SQL: Use Database to switch the database connection to another database within the same connected server in the editor session.

to switch the database connection to another database within the same connected server in the editor session. MS SQL: Execute Query script, T-SQL statements or batches in the editor.

script, T-SQL statements or batches in the editor. MS SQL: Cancel Query execution in progress in the editor session.

execution in progress in the editor session. MS SQL: Manage Connection Profiles Create a new connection profile using command palette's step-by-step UI guide. Edit user settings file (settings.json) in the editor to manually create, edit or remove connection profiles. Remove an existing connection profile using command palette's step-by-step UI guide. Clear Recent Connection List to clear the history of recent connections.



Options

The following Visual Studio Code settings are available for the mssql extension. These can be set in user preferences (cmd+,) or workspace settings (.vscode/settings.json) . See customize options and manage connection profiles for more details.

{ "mssql.maxRecentConnections" : 5 , "mssql.connections" :[], "mssql.shortcuts" : { "event.toggleResultPane" : "ctrl+alt+r" , "event.toggleMessagePane" : "ctrl+alt+y" , "event.prevGrid" : "ctrl+up" , "event.nextGrid" : "ctrl+down" , "event.copySelection" : "ctrl+c" , "event.maximizeGrid" : "" , "event.selectAll" : "" , "event.saveAsJSON" : "" , "event.saveAsCSV" : "" , "event.saveAsExcel" : "" }, "mssql.messagesDefaultOpen" : true , "mssql.logDebugInfo" : false , "mssql.saveAsCsv.includeHeaders" : true , "mssql.saveAsCsv.delimiter" : "," , "mssql.saveAsCsv.lineSeparator" : null , "mssql.saveAsCsv.textIdentifier" : "\"" , "mssql.saveAsCsv.encoding" : "utf-8" , "mssql.intelliSense.enableIntelliSense" : true , "mssql.intelliSense.enableErrorChecking" : true , "mssql.intelliSense.enableSuggestions" : true , "mssql.intelliSense.enableQuickInfo" : true , "mssql.intelliSense.lowerCaseSuggestions" : false , "mssql.resultsFontFamily" : "-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,Segoe WPC,Segoe UI,HelveticaNeue-Light,Ubuntu,Droid Sans,sans-serif" , "mssql.resultsFontSize" : 13 , "mssql.copyIncludeHeaders" : false , "mssql.copyRemoveNewLine" : true , "mssql.splitPaneSelection" : "next" , "mssql.format.alignColumnDefinitionsInColumns" : false , "mssql.format.datatypeCasing" : "none" , "mssql.format.keywordCasing" : "none" , "mssql.format.placeCommasBeforeNextStatement" : false , "mssql.format.placeSelectStatementReferencesOnNewLine" : false , "mssql.applyLocalization" : false , "mssql.query.displayBitAsNumber" : true , "mssql.persistQueryResultTabs" : false }

Change Log

The current version is 1.8.0 . See the change log for a detailed list of changes in each version.

Supported Operating Systems

Currently this extension supports the following operatings systems:

Windows (64-bit only)

macOS

Ubuntu 14.04 / Linux Mint 17 / Linux Mint 18 / Elementary OS 0.3

Ubuntu 16.04 / Elementary OS 0.4

Debian 8.2

CentOS 7.1 / Oracle Linux 7

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)

Fedora 23

OpenSUSE 13.2

Offline Installation

The extension will download and install a required SqlToolsService package during activation. For machines with no Internet access, you can still use the extension by choosing the Install from VSIX... option in the Extension view and installing a bundled release from our Releases page. Each operating system has a .vsix file with the required service included. Pick the file for your OS, download and install to get started. We recommend you choose a full release and ignore any alpha or beta releases as these are our daily builds used in testing.

Support

Support for this extension is provided on our GitHub Issue Tracker. You can submit a bug report, a feature suggestion or participate in [discussions].

Contributing to the Extension

See the developer documentation for details on how to contribute to this extension.

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Privacy Statement

The Microsoft Enterprise and Developer Privacy Statement describes the privacy statement of this software.

License

This extension is licensed under the MIT License. Please see the third-party notices file for additional copyright notices and license terms applicable to portions of the software.