Generate an architectural decision log out of architectural decision records (ADRs).
Install with npm:
npm install -g adr-log
Usage: adr-log [-d <directory>] [-i] <input>
input: The markdown file to contain the table of contents.
If no <input> file is specified, an index.md file containing the log is created in the current directory.
-i: Edit the <input> file directly, injecting the log at <!-- adrlog -->.
Using only the -i flag, the tool will scan the current working directory for all *.md files and
inject the resulting adr-log into the default index.md file.
(Without this flag, the default is to print the log to stdout.)
-d: Scans the given <directory> for .md files.
(Without this flag, the current working directory is chosen as default.)
-h: Shows how to use this program
Consider a directory consisting of three files (
0000-example-1.md,
0001-example-2.md,
0002-example-3.md).
Execute following command:
adr-log -d .
This outputs following log on your console:
* [ADR-0000](0000-example-1.md) - Example 1
* [ADR-0001](0001-example-2.md) - Example 2
* [ADR-0002](0002-example-3.md) - Example 3
Since this is basically a fork of Jon Schlinkert's markdown-toc, you can also choose to insert the log into an existing file.
For this to work the file must contain an opening
<!-- adrlog --> code comment, after which the log will be inserted.
If the file already contains an adrlog surrounded by an opening
<!-- adrlog --> and closing
<!-- adrlogstop --> code comment, the existing is be replaced.
Using
-i alone (
adr-log -i) generates an
index.md file in the current working directory containing the log.
$ adr-log -i
Result in following
index.md:
<!-- adrlog -->
* [ADR-0000](0000-example-1.md) - Example 1
* [ADR-0001](0001-example-2.md) - Example 2
* [ADR-0002](0002-example-3.md) - Example 3
<!-- adrlogstop -->
index or
date properties in frontmatter
node cli.js to execute the CLI.
Also works with relative directgories.
E.g.,
node ../../../adr-log/cli.js -d . runs adr-log and outputs the result to the console.
cli.js.
adr-tools is the most prominent related tool.
It supports generating an ADR log by using
adr generate toc.
An example to can be investigated at https://github.com/npryce/adr-tools/blob/master/tests/generate-contents.expected.
The difference to adr-tools is
npm and thus more easy to install.
Copyright © 2017 Tino Stadelmaier, Oliver Kopp, Armin Hüneburg, Tobias Wältken.
Released under the MIT License.