This repository contains the express middleware that can be used to host your own avatars service!
Check out our website for more info on (and an interactive demo of) what this service does.
First, you'll need the
adorable-avatars package:
npm install adorable-avatars --save
Then, use the router middleware within your application:
// your_server.js
import express from 'express';
import avatarsMiddleware from 'adorable-avatars';
const myApp = express();
myApp.use('/myAvatars', avatarsMiddleware);
That's it! Your server now includes the avatars endpoints!
Assuming your server lives at
myserver.com, and you've configured the middleware as above, you now have the following endpoints:
myserver.com/myAvatars/:id
id.
id can be anything (email, username, md5 hash, as long as it's a valid URI)
myserver.com/myAvatars/:size/:id
id at the specified
size
myserver.com/myAvatars/face/:eyes/:nose/:mouth/:color/:size?
myserver.com/myAvatars/face/eyes1/nose2/mouth4/DEADBF/300
myserver.com/myAvatars/list
myserver.com/myAvatars/:size?/random
myserver.com/myAvatars/300/random
If you're developing locally, you'll first need to bootstrap (assumes nvm):
# use correct node version
nvm use
# install dependencies
npm install
Then, there are several npm scripts that will be useful:
# run the unit tests
npm test
# run both a dev server and eslint
npm run dev
# run a dev server
npm run dev:server
# run eslint
npm run dev:lint
# compile the application
npm run build
Please read the contributors' guide