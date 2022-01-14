What is it?

This repository contains the express middleware that can be used to host your own avatars service!

Check out our website for more info on (and an interactive demo of) what this service does.

How do I use it?

First, you'll need the adorable-avatars package:

npm install adorable-avatars --save

Then, use the router middleware within your application:

import express from 'express' ; import avatarsMiddleware from 'adorable-avatars' ; const myApp = express(); myApp.use( '/myAvatars' , avatarsMiddleware);

That's it! Your server now includes the avatars endpoints!

Endpoints

Assuming your server lives at myserver.com , and you've configured the middleware as above, you now have the following endpoints:

myserver.com/myAvatars/:id returns an avatar for the provided id . id can be anything (email, username, md5 hash, as long as it's a valid URI) defaults to 400px

myserver.com/myAvatars/:size/:id returns an avatar for the provided id at the specified size size cannot exceed 400px

myserver.com/myAvatars/face/:eyes/:nose/:mouth/:color/:size? Allows you to generate a custom avatar from the specified parts and color, and size e.g. myserver.com/myAvatars/face/eyes1/nose2/mouth4/DEADBF/300

myserver.com/myAvatars/list returns JSON of all valid parts for the custom endpoint above myserver.com/myAvatars/:size?/random returns a random avatar, different each time e.g. myserver.com/myAvatars/300/random



Development

If you're developing locally, you'll first need to bootstrap (assumes nvm):

nvm use npm install

Then, there are several npm scripts that will be useful:

npm test npm run dev npm run dev:server npm run dev:lint npm run build

Contributing

Please read the contributors' guide

Open-source Contributors