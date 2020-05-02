openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
at

adonis-throttle

by Ron Masas
2.3.6 (see all)

A rate limiter for Adonis JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

373

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Adonis Throttle

A rate limiter for Adonis 4.1

npm version npm CircleCI Known Vulnerabilities

Installation

For AdonisJS below version 4.1, you need install 2.0.x

To get the latest version of Adonis Throttle, simply run:

adonis install adonis-throttle

Once Adonis Throttle is installed, you need to register the service provider. Open up bootstrap/app.js and add the following to the providers key.

// start/app.js
const providers = [
  ...,
  'adonis-throttle/providers/ThrottleProvider',
]

You can register the Throttle facade in the aliases key of your bootstrap/app.js file if you like.

// start/app.js
const aliases = {
  ...,
  Throttle: 'Adonis/Addons/Throttle'
}

Enable the throttle middleware inside start/kernel.js file.

// start/kernel.js

const namedMiddleware = {
  ...,
  throttle: 'Adonis/Middleware/Throttle'
}

Usage

Middleware

Use the throttle middleware to limit request for a given route.

// Default Throttle 60 request per minute
Route.post('login','Auth/LoginController.postLogin').middleware('throttle')

The following example throttle request be limiting the number of login attempts for 10 requests every 120 seconds.

Route.post('login','Auth/LoginController.postLogin').middleware('throttle:10,120')

Throttle 10 request per minute

Route.post('login','Auth/LoginController.postLogin').middleware('throttle:10')

If the subject exceeds the maximum number of requests, it will return Too Many Attempts. with status code of 429. By default we are extending the decay of the throttle by 5 seconds, for each request the subject after he exceeds the maximum number of requests.

Advanced usage

You can also use Throttle from inside your controllers or anywere else.


const Throttle = use('Throttle')

class TestController {

  run(request,response){
    const currentUser = request.auth.getCurrentUser()
    // Limit for a specific user
    Throttle.resource(currentUser.id,10,60)
    if (!Throttle.attempt()){
      return response.send('stop!')
    }
    response.send('secret')
  }

}

Extending cache driver

You can write your own cache driver by extending Adonis/Addons/Throttle/Cache abstract base class.

For the purpose of this example, assume the contents of the file below are located at: ./lib/drivers/memcached.

'use strict'

const Cache = use('Adonis/Addons/Throttle/Cache')

class Memcached extends Cache {
    /**
   * Get stored data by key.
   * @param {String} key
   *
   * @return {Mixed}
   */
  get(key) {
    // implement get
  }

  /**
   * Generate cache.
   * @param {String} key
   * @param {Mixed} value
   * @param {Integer} milliseconds
   *
   * @return {TimeoutPointer}
   */
  put(key, value, milliseconds) {
    // implement put
  }

  /**
   * Increment stored value by one.
   * @param {String} key
   *
   * @return {Cache}
   */
  increment(key) {
    // implement increment
    return this
  }

  /**
   * Increment expiration of stored data by number of seconds.
   * @param {String} key
   * @param {Integer} seconds
   *
   * @return {Cache}
   */
  incrementExpiration(key, seconds) {
    // implement incrementExpiration
    return this
  }

  /**
   * Get number of seconds left until cache data is cleared.
   * @param {String} key
   *
   * @return {Integer}
   */
  secondsToExpiration(key) {
    // implement secondsToExpiration
  }
}

Then in start/hooks.js, register your driver:

'use strict'

const { ioc } = require('@adonisjs/fold')
const { hooks } = require('@adonisjs/ignitor')
const Memcached = require('./lib/drivers/memcached')

hooks.after.providersRegistered(() => {
  const ThrottleManager = use('Adonis/Addons/ThrottleManager')
  ThrottleManager.extend('memcached', Memcached)
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial