Adonis Throttle

A rate limiter for Adonis 4.1

Installation

For AdonisJS below version 4.1, you need install 2.0.x

To get the latest version of Adonis Throttle, simply run:

adonis install adonis-throttle

Once Adonis Throttle is installed, you need to register the service provider. Open up bootstrap/app.js and add the following to the providers key.

const providers = [ ..., 'adonis-throttle/providers/ThrottleProvider' , ]

You can register the Throttle facade in the aliases key of your bootstrap/app.js file if you like.

const aliases = { ..., Throttle : 'Adonis/Addons/Throttle' }

Enable the throttle middleware inside start/kernel.js file.

const namedMiddleware = { ..., throttle : 'Adonis/Middleware/Throttle' }

Usage

Middleware

Use the throttle middleware to limit request for a given route.

Route.post( 'login' , 'Auth/LoginController.postLogin' ).middleware( 'throttle' )

The following example throttle request be limiting the number of login attempts for 10 requests every 120 seconds.

Route.post( 'login' , 'Auth/LoginController.postLogin' ).middleware( 'throttle:10,120' )

Throttle 10 request per minute

Route.post( 'login' , 'Auth/LoginController.postLogin' ).middleware( 'throttle:10' )

If the subject exceeds the maximum number of requests, it will return Too Many Attempts. with status code of 429. By default we are extending the decay of the throttle by 5 seconds, for each request the subject after he exceeds the maximum number of requests.

Advanced usage

You can also use Throttle from inside your controllers or anywere else.

const Throttle = use( 'Throttle' ) class TestController { run(request,response){ const currentUser = request.auth.getCurrentUser() Throttle.resource(currentUser.id, 10 , 60 ) if (!Throttle.attempt()){ return response.send( 'stop!' ) } response.send( 'secret' ) } }

Extending cache driver

You can write your own cache driver by extending Adonis/Addons/Throttle/Cache abstract base class.

For the purpose of this example, assume the contents of the file below are located at: ./lib/drivers/memcached .

const Cache = use( 'Adonis/Addons/Throttle/Cache' ) class Memcached extends Cache { get (key) { } put(key, value, milliseconds) { } increment(key) { return this } incrementExpiration(key, seconds) { return this } secondsToExpiration(key) { } }

Then in start/hooks.js , register your driver: