Lucid Mongo

lucid-mongo is a mongo query builder and ORM. It also has support for database migrations, seeds and factories as @adonis/lucid.

🙏 This repository is base on @adonis/lucid and only work with mongodb. Features?

Apart from being just a query builder, lucid-mongo has following features.

ES6 classes based data Models. Model Hooks Associations Serializers ( Vanilla and JSON API ) Migrations Factories and Seeds

Lucid-mongo version 2.0 now can be used as standalone or used with AdonisJS You can learn more about AdonisJS and all of its awesomeness on http://adonisjs.com 🌲

You can see example with AdonisJS framework here adonis-mongodb-boilerplate

Node/OS Target

This repo/branch is supposed to run fine on all major OS platforms and targets Node.js >=8.0

Installation

Use with AdonisJS framework

Install npm using adonis command.

adonis install lucid-mongo

Adonis version Lucid Mongo version 3.x.x 1.x.x 4.x.x 2.x.x 4.x.x 3.x.x

From version 2 lucid-mongo use async, await instead generator function which used in version 1 See the doc of v1.x here

From version 3 change pattern of the condition object when passing to where method

const users = await User .where({ or : [{ age : { gte : 18 , lte : 30 }}, { is_blocked : { exists : false } }] }) .sort({ age : -1 }) .fetch() const users = await User .where({ $or : [{ age : { $gte : 18 , $lte : 30 }}, { is_blocked : { $exists : false } }] }) .sort({ age : -1 }) .fetch()

Make sure to register the lucid provider to make use of Database and LucidMongo models. The providers are registered inside start/app.js

const providers = [ 'lucid-mongo/providers/LucidMongoProvider' ] const aceProviders = [ 'lucid-mongo/providers/MigrationsProvider' ]

the config automatic create to config/database.js file

module .exports = { connection : Env.get( 'DB_CONNECTION' , 'mongodb' ), mongodb : { client : 'mongodb' , connectionString : Env.get( 'DB_CONNECTION_STRING' , '' ), connection : { host : Env.get( 'DB_HOST' , 'localhost' ), port : Env.get( 'DB_PORT' , 27017 ), username : Env.get( 'DB_USER' , 'admin' ), password : Env.get( 'DB_PASSWORD' , '' ), database : Env.get( 'DB_DATABASE' , 'adonis' ), options : { } } } }

Configuring Auth serializer

Edit the config/auth.js file for including the serializer. For example on the api schema

session: { serializer : 'LucidMongo' , model : 'App/Models/User' , scheme : 'session' , uid : 'email' , password : 'password' }, basic : { serializer : 'LucidMongo' , model : 'App/Models/User' , scheme : 'basic' , uid : 'email' , password : 'password' }, jwt : { serializer : 'LucidMongo' , model : 'App/Models/User' , token : 'App/Models/Token' , scheme : 'jwt' , uid : 'email' , password : 'password' , expiry : '20m' , options : { secret : Env.get( 'APP_KEY' ) } }, api : { serializer : 'LucidMongo' , scheme : 'api' , model : 'App/Models/User' , token : 'App/Models/Token' , uid : 'username' , password : '' , expiry : '30d' , },

Use standalone (still in development)

To setup this package as standalone package

$ npm i --save lucid-mongo

const config = { connection : 'mongodb' , mongodb : { client : 'mongodb' , connectionString : 'mongo://username:password@localhost/my_database' , connection : { host : 'localhost' , port : 27017 , username : 'my_user' , password : 'my_password' , database : 'my_database' options : { } } } }

const { Models, Model } = require ( './' )(config) class User extends Model { } Models.add( 'App/Model/User' , User) module .exports = User

async function test ( ) { const users = await User.where({ isActive : false }).fetch() console .log(users.toJSON()) } test()

Query

const users = await User.all() const users = await User.where( 'name' , 'peter' ).fetch() const users = await User.where({ name : 'peter' }) .limit( 10 ).skip( 20 ).fetch() const users = await User.where({ $or : [ { gender : 'female' , age : { $gte : 20 } }, { gender : 'male' , age : { $gte : 22 } } ] }).fetch() const user = await User .where( 'name' ).eq( 'peter' ) .where( 'age' ).gt( 18 ).lte( 60 ) .sort( '-age' ) .first() const users = await User .where({ age : { $gte : 18 } }) .sort({ age : -1 }) .fetch() const users = await User .where( 'age' , '>=' , 18 ) .fetch() const users = await User .where( 'age' ).gt( 18 ) .paginate( 2 , 100 ) const users = await User.where( function ( ) { this .where( 'age' , '>=' , 18 ) }).fetch() const images = await Image .where(location) .near({ center : [ 1 , 1 ] }) .maxDistance( 5000 ) .fetch() const images = await Image .where(location) .near({ center : [ 1 , 1 ], sphere : true }) .maxDistance( 5000 ) .fetch()

More Documentation of mquery

Aggregation

const count = await Customer.count() const count_rows = await Customer .where({ invited : { $exist : true } }) .count( 'position' ) const max = await Employee.max( 'age' ) const total_rows = await Employee .where(active, true ) .sum( 'salary' , 'department_id' ) const avg_rows = await Employee .where(active, true ) .avg( 'salary' , { department : '$department_id' , role : '$role_id' })

Relations

This package support relations like adonis-lucid:

hasOne

belongsTo

hasMany

hasManyThrough

belongsToMany

More Documentation of adonis relationships

mongodb has no join query so this package has no query like: has , whereHas , doesntHave , whereDoesntHave

Addition relations

morphMany: A model can belong to more than one other model, on a single association. For example, you might have a Picture model that belongs to either an Author model or a Reader model

class Author extends Model { pictures () { return this .morphMany( 'App/Model/Picture' , 'pictureableType' , 'pictureableId' ) } } class Reader extends Model { pictures () { return this .morphMany( 'App/Model/Picture' , 'pictureableType' , 'pictureableId' ) } } class Picture extends Model { imageable () { return this .morphTo( 'App/Model' , 'pictureable_type' , 'pictureable_id' ) } }

embedsOne: EmbedsOne is used to represent a model that embeds another model, for example, a Customer embeds one billingAddress.

class Customer extends Model { billingAddress () { return this .embedsOne( 'App/Model/Address' , '_id' , 'billingAddress' ) } }

embedsMany: Use an embedsMany relation to indicate that a model can embed many instances of another model. For example, a Customer can have multiple email addresses and each email address is a complex object that contains label and address.

class Customer extends Model { emails () { return this .embedsMany( 'App/Model/Email' , '_id' , 'emails' ) } }

referMany: Population is the process of automatically replacing the specified paths in the document with document(s) from other collection(s)

class Bill extends Model { items () { return this .referMany( 'App/Model/Item' , '_id' , 'items' ) } }

Query relationships

const users = await User.with( 'emails' ).fetch() const user = await User.with( 'emails' , query => { query.where({ status : 'verified' }) }).first() const user = await User.with([ 'emails' , 'phones' ]).first() const user = await User.with({ emails : { where : { verified : true }, sort : '-created_at' } }).first() const user = await User.with({ emails : query => { query.where( 'active' , true ) } }).first()

Query logging

To show query logs run this command:

Linux, MacOS DEBUG=mquery npm run dev

Windows setx DEBUG mquery && npm run dev

Migration

Current only support create, drop, rename collection and index

up () { this .create( 'articles' , (collection) => { collection.index( 'title_index' , { title : 1 }) }) this .collection( 'users' , (collection) => { collection.index( 'email_index' , { email : 1 }, { unique : true }) }) this .collection( 'image' , (collection) => { collection.index( 'location_index' , { location : '2dsphere' }, { '2dsphereIndexVersion' : 2 }) }) this .rename( 'articles' , 'posts' ) this .create( 'posts' , (collection) => { collection.dropIndex( 'title_index' ) }) this .drop( 'articles' , 'posts' ) }

Field type

Type of mongodb.ObjectID The objectId fields will be converted to mongodb.ObjectID before save to db. class Article extends LucidMongo { static get objectIDs() { return [ '_id' , 'categoryId' ] } } The where query conditions will be converted to objectId too const article = await Article.find( '58ccb403f895502b84582c63' ) const articles = await Article .where({ department_id : '58ccb403f895502b84582c63' }) .fetch()

Type of date class Staff extends LucidMongo { static get dates() { return [ 'dob' ] } } The field declare as date will be converted to moment js object after get from db const staff = await Staff.first() const yearAgo = staff.dob.fromNow() You can set attribute of model as moment|Date|string, this field will be converted to date before save to db staff.dob = moment(request.input( 'dob' )) The where query conditions will be converted to date too const user = await User .where({ created_at : { $gte : '2017-01-01' } }) .fetch() Date type is UTC timezone Type of geometry class Image extends LucidMongo { static get geometries() { return [ 'location' ] } } When declare field type as geometry the field will be transformed to geoJSON type

const image = await Image.create({ fileName : fileName, location : { latitude : 1 , longitude : 2 } })

Result:

{ "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" : [ 2 , 1 ] }

After get from db it will be retransformed to

{ latitude : 1 , longitude : 2 }

Use mquery builder

const Database = use( 'Database' ) const db = await Database.connect( 'mongodb' ) const users = await db.collection( 'users' ).find() const phone = await db.collection( 'phones' ) .where({ userId : ObjectID( '58ccb403f895502b84582c63' )}).findOne() const count = await db.collection( 'user' ) .where({ active : true }).count()

Get mongodb client object

In case the query builder does not match your requirement you can get mongodbClient to do your custom query

const Database = use( 'Database' ) const mongoClient = await Database.connect() const result = await mongoClient.collection( 'inventory' ).find( { size : { h : 14 , w : 21 , uom : "cm" } } ).toArray()

Contribution Guidelines

In favor of active development we accept contributions for everyone. You can contribute by submitting a bug, creating pull requests or even improving documentation.

License