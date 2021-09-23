Adonis Lucid Filter

This addon adds the functionality to filter Lucid Models

Inspired by EloquentFilter

Versions

adonis-lucid-filter adonis-lucid ^4.*.* (latest) ^15.*.* and latest ^3.*.* ( @filterable() decorator) ^15.*.* ^2.*.* 14.*.*

Introduction

Example, we want to return a list of users filtered by multiple parameters. When we navigate to:

/users?name=Tony&lastName=&companyId=2&industry=5

request.all() or request.qs() will return:

{ "name" : "Tony" , "lastName" : "" , "companyId" : 2 , "industry" : 5 }

To filter by all those parameters we would need to do something like:

import { HttpContextContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/HttpContext' import User from 'App/Models/User' export default class UserController { public async index({ request }: HttpContextContract): Promise <User[]> { const { companyId, lastName, name, industry } = request.qs() const query = User.query().where( 'company_id' , +companyId) if (lastName) { query.where( 'last_name' , 'LIKE' , `% ${lastName} %` ) } if (name) { query.where( function ( ) { this .where( 'first_name' , 'LIKE' , `% ${name} %` ) .orWhere( 'last_name' , 'LIKE' , `% ${name} %` ) }) } return query.exec() } }

To filter that same input with Lucid Filters:

import { HttpContextContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/HttpContext' import User from 'App/Models/User' export default class UserController { public async index({ request }: HttpContextContract): Promise <User[]> { return User.filter(request.qs()).exec() } }

Installation

Make sure to install it using npm or yarn .

npm i adonis-lucid-filter node ace configure adonis-lucid-filter yarn add adonis-lucid-filter node ace configure adonis-lucid-filter

Usage

Make sure to register the provider inside .adonisrc.json file.

{ "providers" : [ "...other packages" , "adonis-lucid-filter" ] }

For TypeScript projects add to tsconfig.json file:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "...other packages" , "adonis-lucid-filter" ] } }

Generating The Filter

You can create a model filter with the following ace command:

node ace make:filter User // or UserFilter

Where User is the Lucid Model you are creating the filter for. This will create app/Models/Filters/UserFilter.js

Defining The Filter Logic

Define the filter logic based on the camel cased input key passed to the filter() method.

To define methods for the following input:

{ "companyId" : 5 , "name" : "Tony" , "mobilePhone" : "888555" }

You would use the following methods:

import { BaseModelFilter } from '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidFilter' import { ModelQueryBuilderContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/Lucid' import User from 'App/Models/User' export default class UserFilter extends BaseModelFilter { public $query: ModelQueryBuilderContract< typeof User, User> public static blacklist: string [] = [ 'secretMethod' ] company(id: number ) { this .$query.where( 'company_id' , id) } name(name: string ) { this .$query.where( ( builder ) => { builder .where( 'first_name' , 'LIKE' , `% ${name} %` ) .orWhere( 'last_name' , 'LIKE' , `% ${name} %` ) }) } mobilePhone(phone: string ) { this .$query.where( 'mobile_phone' , 'LIKE' , ` ${phone} %` ) } secretMethod(secretParameter: any ) { this .$query.where( 'some_column' , true ) } }

Blacklist

Any methods defined in the blacklist array will not be called by the filter. Those methods are normally used for internal filter logic.

The whitelistMethod() methods can be used to dynamically blacklist methods.

Example:

setup($query) { this .whitelistMethod( 'secretMethod' ) this .$query.where( 'is_admin' , true ) }

Note: All methods inside setup() will be called every time filter() is called on the model

In the example above secretMethod() will not be called, even if there is a secret_method key in the input object. In order to call this method it would need to be whitelisted dynamically:

Static properties

export default class UserFilter extends BaseModelFilter { public static blacklist: string [] = [] public static dropId: boolean = true public static camelCase: boolean = true }

Applying The Filter To A Model

import UserFilter from 'App/Models/Filters/UserFilter' import { compose } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/Helpers' import { Filterable } from '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidFilter' export default class User extends compose(BaseModel, Filterable) { public static $filter = () => UserFilter }

This gives you access to the filter() method that accepts an object of input:

import { HttpContextContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/HttpContext' import User from 'App/Models/User' export default class UserController { public async index({ request }: HttpContextContract): Promise <User[]> { return User.filter(request.qs()).exec() } public async index({ request }: HttpContextContract): Promise <SimplePaginatorContract<User>> { const { page = 1 , ...input } = request.qs() return User.filter(input).paginate(page, 15 ) } }

Dynamic Filters

You can define the filter dynamically by passing the filter to use as the second parameter of the filter() method. Defining a filter dynamically will take precedent over any other filters defined for the model.

import { HttpContextContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/HttpContext' import AdminFilter from 'App/Models/Filters/AdminFilter' import UserFilter from 'App/Models/Filters/UserFilter' export default class UserController { public async index({ request, auth }: HttpContextContract): Promise <User[]> { const Filter = auth.user.isAdmin() ? AdminFilter : UserFilter return User.filter(request.qs(), Filter).exec() } }

Filtering relations

For filtering relations of model may be use .query().filter() or scope filtration , example:

import { HttpContextContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/HttpContext' import User from 'App/Models/User' export default class UserPostsController { public async index({ params, request }: HttpContextContract): Promise <Post[]> { const user: User = await User.findOrFail(params.user_id) return user.related( 'posts' ).query() .apply( scopes => scopes.filtration(request.qs())) .exec() return user.related( 'posts' ).query().filter(request.qs()).exec() } }

