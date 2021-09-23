This addon adds the functionality to filter Lucid Models
Inspired by EloquentFilter
Note: Check before install 👇
|adonis-lucid-filter
|adonis-lucid
|^4.*.* (latest)
|^15.*.* and latest
|^3.*.* (
@filterable() decorator)
|^15.*.*
|^2.*.*
|14.*.*
@filterable() decorator
Example, we want to return a list of users filtered by multiple parameters. When we navigate to:
/users?name=Tony&lastName=&companyId=2&industry=5
request.all() or
request.qs() will return:
{
"name": "Tony",
"lastName": "",
"companyId": 2,
"industry": 5
}
To filter by all those parameters we would need to do something like:
import { HttpContextContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/HttpContext'
import User from 'App/Models/User'
export default class UserController {
public async index({ request }: HttpContextContract): Promise<User[]> {
const { companyId, lastName, name, industry } = request.qs()
const query = User.query().where('company_id', +companyId)
if (lastName) {
query.where('last_name', 'LIKE', `%${lastName}%`)
}
if (name) {
query.where(function () {
this.where('first_name', 'LIKE', `%${name}%`)
.orWhere('last_name', 'LIKE', `%${name}%`)
})
}
return query.exec()
}
}
To filter that same input with Lucid Filters:
import { HttpContextContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/HttpContext'
import User from 'App/Models/User'
export default class UserController {
public async index({ request }: HttpContextContract): Promise<User[]> {
return User.filter(request.qs()).exec()
}
}
Make sure to install it using
npm or
yarn.
# npm
npm i adonis-lucid-filter
node ace configure adonis-lucid-filter
# yarn
yarn add adonis-lucid-filter
node ace configure adonis-lucid-filter
Make sure to register the provider inside
.adonisrc.json file.
{
"providers": [
"...other packages",
"adonis-lucid-filter"
]
}
For TypeScript projects add to
tsconfig.json file:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"...other packages",
"adonis-lucid-filter"
]
}
}
Only available if you have added
adonis-lucid-filter/build/commandsin
commandsarray in your `.adonisrc.json'
You can create a model filter with the following ace command:
node ace make:filter User // or UserFilter
Where
User is the Lucid Model you are creating the filter for. This will create
app/Models/Filters/UserFilter.js
Define the filter logic based on the camel cased input key passed to the
filter() method.
setup() will be called regardless of input
_id is dropped from the end of the input to define the method so filtering
user_id would use the
user() method
this.$input a property
this.$query object in the model filter class.
To define methods for the following input:
{
"companyId": 5,
"name": "Tony",
"mobilePhone": "888555"
}
You would use the following methods:
import { BaseModelFilter } from '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidFilter'
import { ModelQueryBuilderContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/Lucid'
import User from 'App/Models/User'
export default class UserFilter extends BaseModelFilter {
public $query: ModelQueryBuilderContract<typeof User, User>
public static blacklist: string[] = ['secretMethod']
// This will filter 'companyId', 'company_id' OR 'company'
company(id: number) {
this.$query.where('company_id', id)
}
name(name: string) {
this.$query.where((builder) => {
builder
.where('first_name', 'LIKE', `%${name}%`)
.orWhere('last_name', 'LIKE', `%${name}%`)
})
}
mobilePhone(phone: string) {
this.$query.where('mobile_phone', 'LIKE', `${phone}%`)
}
secretMethod(secretParameter: any) {
this.$query.where('some_column', true)
}
}
Any methods defined in the
blacklist array will not be called by the filter.
Those methods are normally used for internal filter logic.
The
whitelistMethod() methods can be used to dynamically blacklist methods.
Example:
setup($query) {
this.whitelistMethod('secretMethod')
this.$query.where('is_admin', true)
}
setup()not may be async
Note: All methods inside
setup()will be called every time
filter()is called on the model
In the example above
secretMethod() will not be called, even if there is a
secret_method key in the input object.
In order to call this method it would need to be whitelisted dynamically:
export default class UserFilter extends BaseModelFilter {
// Blacklisted methods
public static blacklist: string[] = []
// Dropped `_id` from the end of the input
// Doing this would allow you to have a `company()` filter method as well as a `companyId()` filter method.
public static dropId: boolean = true
// Doing this would allow you to have a mobile_phone() filter method instead of mobilePhone().
// By default, mobilePhone() filter method can be called thanks to one of the following input key:
// mobile_phone, mobilePhone, mobile_phone_id, mobilePhoneId
public static camelCase: boolean = true
}
import UserFilter from 'App/Models/Filters/UserFilter'
import { compose } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/Helpers'
import { Filterable } from '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidFilter'
export default class User extends compose(BaseModel, Filterable) {
public static $filter = () => UserFilter
// ...columns and props
}
This gives you access to the
filter() method that accepts an object of input:
import { HttpContextContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/HttpContext'
import User from 'App/Models/User'
export default class UserController {
public async index({ request }: HttpContextContract): Promise<User[]> {
return User.filter(request.qs()).exec()
}
// or with paginate method
public async index({ request }: HttpContextContract): Promise<SimplePaginatorContract<User>> {
const { page = 1, ...input } = request.qs()
return User.filter(input).paginate(page, 15)
}
}
You can define the filter dynamically by passing the filter to use as the second parameter of the filter() method. Defining a filter dynamically will take precedent over any other filters defined for the model.
import { HttpContextContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/HttpContext'
import AdminFilter from 'App/Models/Filters/AdminFilter'
import UserFilter from 'App/Models/Filters/UserFilter'
export default class UserController {
public async index({ request, auth }: HttpContextContract): Promise<User[]> {
const Filter = auth.user.isAdmin() ? AdminFilter : UserFilter
return User.filter(request.qs(), Filter).exec()
}
}
For filtering relations of model may be use
.query().filter() or scope
filtration, example:
import { HttpContextContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/HttpContext'
import User from 'App/Models/User'
export default class UserPostsController {
/**
* Get a list posts of user
* GET /users/:user_id/posts
*/
public async index({ params, request }: HttpContextContract): Promise<Post[]> {
const user: User = await User.findOrFail(params.user_id)
return user.related('posts').query()
.apply(scopes => scopes.filtration(request.qs()))
.exec()
// or
return user.related('posts').query().filter(request.qs()).exec()
}
}
Documentation by Query Scopes
Note: The relation model must be Filterable and
$filter must be defined in it