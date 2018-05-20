A Kue provider for the Adonis framework.
This library provides an easy way to get started with an asynchronous job queue for AdonisJS.
npm install --save adonis-kue
Register the kue provider in
start/app.js:
const providers = [
...
'adonis-kue/providers/KueProvider'
]
Register the commands provider in
start/app.js:
const aceProviders = [
...
'adonis-kue/providers/CommandsProvider'
]
Register the jobs in
start/app.js:
const jobs = [
...
'App/Jobs/Example'
]
And then export the
jobs array:
module.exports = { providers, aceProviders, aliases, commands, jobs }
Add a configuration file in
config/kue.js. For example:
'use strict'
const Env = use('Env')
module.exports = {
// redis connection
connection: Env.get('KUE_CONNECTION', 'kue')
}
|Command
|Description
adonis kue:listen
|Starting the listener
adonis make:job
|Make a new Job (Queue)
Starting an instance of the kue listener is easy with the included ace command. Simply run
./ace kue:listen or
adonis kue:listen.
They expose the following properties:
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Static
|Description
|concurrency
|false
|number
|true
|The number of concurrent jobs the handler will accept
|key
|true
|string
|true
|A unique key for this job
|handle
|true
|function
|false
|A function that is called for this job.
Now that your job listener is running and ready to do some asynchronous work, you can start dispatching jobs.
const kue = use('Kue')
const Job = use('App/Jobs/Example')
const data = { test: 'data' } // Data to be passed to job handle
const priority = 'normal' // Priority of job, can be low, normal, medium, high or critical
const attempts = 1 // Number of times to attempt job if it fails
const remove = true // Should jobs be automatically removed on completion
const jobFn = job => { // Function to be run on the job before it is saved
job.backoff()
}
const job = kue.dispatch(Job.key, data, { priority, attempts, remove, jobFn })
// If you want to wait on the result, you can do this
const result = await job.result
Special thanks to the creator(s) of AdonisJS for creating such a great framework.