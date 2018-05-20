Adonis Kue Provider

A Kue provider for the Adonis framework.

This library provides an easy way to get started with an asynchronous job queue for AdonisJS.

Install

npm install --save adonis-kue

Configure

Register the kue provider in start/app.js :

const providers = [ ... 'adonis-kue/providers/KueProvider' ]

Register the commands provider in start/app.js :

const aceProviders = [ ... 'adonis-kue/providers/CommandsProvider' ]

Register the jobs in start/app.js :

const jobs = [ ... 'App/Jobs/Example' ]

And then export the jobs array:

module .exports = { providers, aceProviders, aliases, commands, jobs }

Add a configuration file in config/kue.js . For example:

const Env = use( 'Env' ) module .exports = { connection : Env.get( 'KUE_CONNECTION' , 'kue' ) }

Usage

Command List

Command Description adonis kue:listen Starting the listener adonis make:job Make a new Job (Queue)

Starting the listener

Starting an instance of the kue listener is easy with the included ace command. Simply run ./ace kue:listen or adonis kue:listen .

Creating your first job

They expose the following properties:

Name Required Type Static Description concurrency false number true The number of concurrent jobs the handler will accept key true string true A unique key for this job handle true function false A function that is called for this job.

Here's an example.

Dispatching jobs

Now that your job listener is running and ready to do some asynchronous work, you can start dispatching jobs.

const kue = use( 'Kue' ) const Job = use( 'App/Jobs/Example' ) const data = { test : 'data' } const priority = 'normal' const attempts = 1 const remove = true const jobFn = job => { job.backoff() } const job = kue.dispatch(Job.key, data, { priority, attempts, remove, jobFn }) const result = await job.result

Thanks

Special thanks to the creator(s) of AdonisJS for creating such a great framework.